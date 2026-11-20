Postal Classic & Uncut just hit Android via Google Play, seeing the controversial 90s game on mobile

But, why exactly is a game that once prompted condemnation from press and politicians now so low-key?

With GTA VI also hitting store shelves, the time is right to ask, is violence in video games passe?

With the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI this week, the conversation has inevitably turned to the content and how controversial it is. Small wonder then that one of the most unusual launches for Android has gone overlooked as a result. But what Postal Classic & Uncut represents as it hits Google Play is a massive shift in how we view violence in gaming, as mere decades ago it would have been unthinkable to have something like this available on mobile.

Now, admittedly, Postal isn’t a total stranger to mobile. But the top-down shooter by the same name we had all the way back in 2010 is undoubtedly a very different animal from today’s Postal series, or even the 1997 original. So, what’s changed? And why hasn’t this once-controversial shooter seen the same attention now it’s out on Google Play?

Going Postal

It’s a sign of the times that I need to explain what made Postal so controversial. Aside from being able to recklessly murder civilians in graphic (for the time) fashion, you would also be running and gunning through recognisable recreations of real-world locations, rather than more abstract futuristic bases and winding dungeons of games like Doom and Quake.

In Postal, you play as the Postal Dude, a deranged maniac convinced the entire world is out to get him. Through rambling diary entries and interludes, we get a peek into his deteriorating mental state as he moves from level to level, gunning down the cops and armed responders trying to stop him with bullets, grenades and petrol bombs. All while innocent civilians are caught up in the crossfire.

Postal, essentially, was the first major shooter to offer you the ability to wantonly murder people who weren’t a threat to you. And being set in a recognisable, albeit stylised version of America, coming at a time when mass shootings were becoming more and more of a problem, it’s not hard to see why Postal courted controversy with press and politicians alike for being a murder simulator.

One notable sequence sees you firebombing a marching band, a scene that’s equal parts ludicrous and grisly. Even the name itself prompted a reaction from the USPS, which sued over the association of the name with the term ‘going postal’ that had become popularised after several high-profile shootings by United States Postal Workers.

Postal on mobile

I’d originally intended to build this whole op-ed around a review of Postal Classic & Uncut. In truth, it can be summed up as ‘boy, this has aged poorly’. And not in the Postal II way, where the crass political and social satire has lost any edge and just become distasteful, but because it’s simply not very good. Or at the very least this mobile port certainly isn’t.

The controls are awkward, the graphics are so condensed as to be unrecognisable, and even the run ‘n gun gameplay suffers from a poor auto-aim system that makes using any weapon other than your starting infinite-ammo SMG impractical at best. All that, plus the repetitive dialogue from enemies as you gun them down, makes you feel irritation more than sadistic amusement or horror and revulsion.

It got me thinking about how massively controversial Postal had once been, how its gruesome and ‘realistic’ violence had been seen as a harbinger of moral decay. Meanwhile, decades later, the most violent game series most people know is now a vehicle for doing chores and buying groceries. And Postal itself is now available on the same storefront as Candy Crush.

It’s hard not to see the irony in the fact that violence is no longer as shocking in gaming as it once was, to the point that it’s being actively sidelined in favour of character interaction and random menial tasks.

What measure is a digital life?

Running With Scissors seems to think Postal is still controversial at least, and truth be told, I wouldn’t be surprised if Google Play does axe Postal Classic & Uncut at some point. Even the name recognition alone has connotations of violence and gruesome mayhem, with little story justification to go along with it.

But I think this represents a very strange and interesting moment in gaming. Now, a series condemned for its violence is forcing players to do something unthinkable and get a (digital) life. Meanwhile, Postal’s vicarious depictions of murder and mayhem don’t even seem quaint anymore, but actively cringeworthy in how blatantly edgy they feel.

Even Postal Redux, which remastered the original shooter, chose to revamp the run ‘n gun gameplay, adding in a pulse-pounding soundtrack and seemingly dialling up the mayhem to make it more an action romp than a chilling thriller. I think I was expecting something like the experience I had playing Redux when I stepped into Postal Classic & Uncut, but instead it was just a bit boring.

That’s not to say I think Postal Classic & Uncut is entirely worthless in execution. Its grim, unrelenting strangeness and lack of a soundtrack, with just the eerie sounds of the wind and gunshots, make it thoroughly unnerving to play. Add the Son of Sam-style diary interludes, and you get a very disturbing glimpse into a mind that’s on the verge of slipping completely.

‘Gone’ Postal

Bottom line, it feels as though the days of graphic violence have really run their course as a storytelling device. Postal Classic & Uncut then functions more as a snapshot of the 90s, a moment in time that shows us when the very idea of seeing someone pull a trigger and a random innocent fall down was considered so shocking and controversial that it needed condemnation.

But the fact is that the Postal Dude was only ever explored at a surface level, and his fragile psychological state was never the focus. There’s an irony there that the act, and not the motivation, is what shocks us so much. Even Running With Scissors are attempting to switch gears, not focusing on the mayhem but the emotional impact, with games such as the upcoming Flesh & Wire recasting the protagonist as the survivor of one of the Dude’s rampages; perhaps even the one shown in the original Postal.

It’s a telling lesson that you can show people the most gruesome, unbelievable things imaginable. Ultimately though, to them it’s just images on a screen, and only by establishing the context and people around them does it become something truly grisly. Does that mean violence is passe? Will the next Postal feature the dude having a nice Sunday walk, no guns or satire included?

Obviously, the answer to that question, and a way to truly shock and offend the right-minded people of the world, is for Running With Scissors to re-release Postal Babes.