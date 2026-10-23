The Wrapp - Cats about town, creature gathering, and circus cookies

What are the Pocket Gamer team playing this weekend?

Another Friday, another edition of The Wrapp, our weekly series where we chat about our upcoming gaming plans. This week, Catherine is diving into yet another creature collector while Will is channelling his inner feline. Elsewhere, Shaun's getting tangled up with cosmic beings, and Dann is still mucking around with cookies.

Catherine Dellosa Reviews Editor

It’s an exciting weekend for me as I’ve just gotten early access to Roco Kingdom, this upcoming creature-collecting RPG that promises all the fun and none of the grind. I’ve been looking for a good one for a while now, as none of the recent releases in the genre has really gotten me hooked. Here’s hoping this massive franchise will be The One - that is, if I can free up enough space on my laptop for the media build first…

Will Quick Freelance Writer

There comes a time when a game that we didn't even think would get a port (because we didn't think it needed one or our minds just didn't go there) finally does, and we stand ready at the docks to receive its arrival. We have had the pleasure to receive so many solid ports and even more… less solid ports, but we must determine that for ourselves. The port that I will be testing for structural integrity is Little Kitty Big City. This was the main competitor for Stray, battling it out for the best cat game of the year, and it's still going.

So, I'll get to see for myself how Little Kitty Big City fits on my device, and if I'm very lucky, I'll get to play it too.

Dann Sullivan Editor in Chief

I’m actually out for an event for the weekend, so probably won’t be playing much in the way of games. However, if I do get a moment, then I’m going to continue my race around the world in 80 Days, since last week I’ve managed a couple of confusing routes around the world and am currently on a three-in-a-row and about to skip across to Snowden with 35 days left on the clock.

All of that said, I will continue checking in on Cookie Run Crumble - which currently has a crossover with The Amazing Digital Circus - and I’m waiting patiently for the next pack to release for Pokémon TCG Pocket.

Shaun Walton Staff Writer

I am a bit behind on this one, but I finally started getting into Once Human recently. It was a game I meant to play many times since the setting seems so cool. Battling weird monsters and crafting? Yes please. I just never got round to it, until now!

It is quite enjoyable, and I won’t lie, it amuses me that you can battle foes by using Deviants in battle. I am an overgrown child, and the thought of battling supernatural threats with deviancy makes me chuckle in immaturity. So far, I have been running around in a Novice server, but I am excited to try out the Beastmaster class when I graduate; fingers crossed I get the experience I need quickly. There are beasts to master!

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As you may have seen, my plans for last weekend changed a bit, and instead of Titanium Court I had a crack at Vampire Crawlers, and found it quite decent. It’s still one I feel has some issues in its mobile form, so hopefully a different UI or at least a larger screen will be available down the line.

In other news, I managed to slice my left thumb open on an apple peeler, so with various dressings applied, that’s why my Friday was somewhat quieter than usual. I’ve been meaning to dive into a certain upcoming ARPG early, in order to have some guides ready to go for you, but that may need to wait a couple of days, so watch this space!

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy Editor

Having read Iwan's Vampire Crawlers review, I'm tempted to give it a go. Survivors is one of the best mobile games, and it sounds like Poncle has captured much of that same magic while switching genres. That's not an easy thing to do! That, plus my love of anything with card-based mechanics, means I can see myself losing a lot of time to this one.