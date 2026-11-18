The Game Awards have unveiled their nominees for 2026, including the mobile category

Arknights Endfield, Monster Hunter Outlanders, Neverness to Everness, Pokemon Champions-

And Where Winds Meet have all received a nod for the ceremony, taking place next month in LA

It's about that time of year again when, with the same dread of opening an electricity bill, we all check what The Game Awards have decided is worth a nomination this year. And once you get over a certain (as yet unreleased) open-world crime game getting an eye-watering eight nominations, you can at least take the edge off with The Game Awards' mobile nominees!

The nominees for mobile are: Arknights Endfield, Monster Hunter Outlanders, Neverness to Everness, Pokémon Champions and Where Winds Meet. Which, I think it's safe to say, are all very solid choices. We also see other mobile-adjacent games like the recently released No Man's Sky and Warframe getting a nod in other categories!

Feeling Mobile

But The Game Awards is notably not the mobile game awards, unlike our own Pocket Gamer Awards voting now open , shameless plug). And while games like Neverness to Everness are solid picks, they're also very much what I'd call the surface level of what mobile has to offer.

Then again, this year's TGAs may prove to be the most controversial yet, what with GTA VI receiving eight nominations despite releasing on November 19th, tomorrow at the time of writing. The fact that The Game Awards' eligibility window conveniently stops right after launch hasn't been lost on many.

Anyway, I digress. From this selection, I think Where Winds Meet would be my personal pick. All are solid, but Where Winds Meet's grand open-world scale, wuxia action and surprisingly robust character customisation options make it a strong contender out of this selection.

But you don't need the TGAs to tell you what to play! Instead, why not entrust yourself to us and try out some from our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) to see some of our picks that have been released so far this year?