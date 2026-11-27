Sol Cesto, the roguelike animated dungeoncrawler, is now in early access on Android

Move from row to row in this fast-paced roguelike, battling hazards and seeking the sun

Gain upgrades, unlock new heroes and step into the haunting atmosphere of Sol Cesto

Time to step into the darkest dungeon and go rogue as you seek to cover your dark soul with light. That enough puns? Good, because Sol Cesto, the new roguelike dungeon crawler on Android, is not shy about taking you to the surreal, nightmarish end of the genre. Available to play in early access on Google Play, it's an amusing and unnerving journey to the depths.

Sol Cesto tasks you with one aim: venturing into the deep, dark dungeon in pursuit of the sun that disappeared beneath the earth. You'll need to jump along rows of 'floors' and face off against the random hazards or boons in each. Along the way, you'll gain upgrades, unlock new heroes and experience the surreal, haunting atmosphere of Sol Cesto.

Here comes the sun

You may recall Sol Cesto being the focus of Catherine's latest Ahead of the Game article . And Catherine seemed to find it pretty engaging, which I think, seeing it in action, I'm only further in favour of. I particularly like the animation, which puts me in the mind of something like Felix Colgrave, the creator of Double King.

Admittedly, by now the term roguelike dungeoncrawler may be so overused as to have lost all meaning for most of you. But if you've been a frequent reader of the site, you know there are still plenty of interesting releases from the genre hitting mobile.

Sol Cesto is available right now in early access for Android, with pre-registration open on iOS. So, if you're looking to get chills down your spine and a little bit of adrenaline pumping, be sure to give it a go!

In the meantime, if you're looking for more unnerving RPG action, there's plenty for you to pick from on mobile. Simply take a look at our list of the best RPGs on Android to see some of our choice picks which you can play right now!