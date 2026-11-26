Pocket monsters, just not those ones

Digimon Alysion is out now on iOS and Android

It brings the Digimon Card Game to mobile with an original story

You get a free pack every day to build your deck

Pre-registration only opened at the end of October, so Bandai hasn't kept anyone waiting long. Digimon Alysion is out now on iOS and Android, finally putting the Digimon Card Game on your phone.

Expect an original story with a brand new cast of characters, plus a few Digimon you won't have come across before. It's built to teach you the rules as you play through it. The tutorial covers how cards are laid out and used, along with the basics of a battle.

Your collection mixes cards from the physical Digimon Card Game with new ones made for Alysion. On top of that, you’ve got Shiny Cards, Alt-Art Cards and Premium Alt-Art Cards (the animated ones), and you'll get one free pack a day to build your decks from.

Once you’ve fleshed out your kit, you can take it into ranked against people from around the world, or keep things relaxed and spar against friends and characters from the story instead. Breeding is back as well, for that matter. You can raise Digimon and Digivolve them all the way up to Mega, and there's a Digidex of more than 100 entries to fill in.

Pokémon TCG Pocket is the obvious comparison, and probably the reason Digimon Alysion is arriving now at all. The difference is that Bandai isn't starting from scratch, and if you've been playing the physical version, you'll recognise a fair bit of what’s part of your packs.

Bandai has already done something similar with Dragon Ball's Fusion World, which you can play digitally and on paper, so it's a fairly safe bet the game is meant to send some people towards the physical cards too.

Digimon Alysion is free-to-play with in-app purchases on the App Store and Google Play, and a launch event, Battle Carnival Dukemon Ver., is running now.

If you're after more cards to collect, check out our list of the best card games on iOS.