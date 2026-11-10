Petit Planet - 5 reasons why it's definitely not another Animal Crossing

Petit Planet offers a gentler, kinder, and more considerate world - and right now, maybe that's exactly what we need

I felt seen. That's generally the vibe I got from Petit Planet during my time with it, but honestly, it might not seem so obvious at first glance. For one thing, the cosy life sim is extremely similar to Nintendo's Animal Crossing, and for another, simulating a virtual life outside the daily grind is nothing new.

But at the HoYoverse Media Tour 2026 in Seoul, I got the chance to get to know Petit Planet with all its complexities and so-called deliberate "imperfections" on a more personal level, and these apparent flaws are, in essence, what makes it more beautiful - much like in real life.

Now, I already did my time as a Planet Tender six months ago during Petit Planet's initial beta, but after going hands-on with the life sim again and experiencing the advanced content during the event, I've come away with a handful of reasons why I now see it's not just another entry into an already saturated genre. It's a tad unfortunate that it took a second go for it to dawn on me, but don't they say that love is sweeter the second time around?

You're responsible for your rose planet

The first and likely most obvious difference between this and the aforementioned Nintendo property is the fact that the entire world is, well, a world - albeit on a (seemingly) much smaller scale. You're a Planet Tender, responsible for tending to your very own mini-planet across a charming, spherical space. When I spoke to the Petit Planet devs , they mentioned that this is one of their core design principles, which is why despite the technical challenges that come with rendering something like this (not to mention the possibility of players getting motion sickness), the team pushed themselves to make it work to the best of their ability.

And it really does work. Navigating your mini-planet feels lovingly personal, like you're really tending to something that's truly your own, making every crop you harvest, fish you catch, and decor you place much more intentional. I definitely see what HoYoverse is trying to do there - by shrinking the scale down to a smaller and more manageable size, they're able to evoke all sorts of feels. It's essentially an exercise in learning to be more mindful, which is exactly Petit Planet's theme.

Life sim, not management sim

The team was quick to reiterate that there's a big difference between a life sim and a management sim, because Petit Planet is definitely not the latter. Your self-contained world aside, dailies don't give you any FOMO; they're less pressure-filled, and you're not meant to speedrun through your tasks like they're chores. Mobai, the official "tutorial" Neighbor who's a totally chill sheepdog, even tells you there's no mortgage to pay back here, poking fun at demanding NPCs other management sims have.

I feel like this ties perfectly well with the more emotional aspect of your smaller home - giving it all kinds of TLC never feels like a burden, because you're never pressured to compete or perform, never hounded to optimise numbers, never pushed or overwhelmed by the to-do list that's practically breathing down your neck. It's a gentler, kinder, and more considerate experience, which brings me to my next point.

Consent is everything

One major thing I noticed was that the system is almost always asking for your permission, which, as an introvert, I appreciate so darn much. I'm someone who struggles with a bit of phone anxiety, as every time the phone rings - no matter who's calling - I get a mini-panic attack for a split second. I've never really fully understood why that's so, but I suppose it has something to do with how intrusive and sudden a phone call can be to an introvert's alone time.

In essence, Petit Planet - while offering robust experiences for both solo players and social butterflies alike - doesn't really shove the multiplayer aspect down your throat. Social systems are opt-in and not mandatory, so you can choose to go at it alone if you ever feel the need to recharge your social battery all by yourself. You can allow or deny other players from visiting or taking resources from your planet, and you can even choose the stage of your relationships whenever you see someone else's planet floating by overhead.

I found this incredibly refreshing, especially with the Epistolarian's Desk. It's a letter-writing system where you can write notes and send them out there into the Starsea, and whether or not you receive a reply is never certain. I love how melancholy this whole act is - the idea of sending a letter to someone and never quite knowing if you'll ever get a response back. It's bittersweet and beautiful, and one of the ways I feel Petit Planet invites you to slow down and be more mindful in life.

So yes, the loneliness is real, but there's comfort in knowing someone's out there going through the same thing too.

Live service without the grind

But probably the most striking thing that makes Petit Planet stand out is the fact that it's a live service game, which is an interesting mix. Yes, it's all about slowing down, but it's also got constant updates to keep things fresh - and I guess I'll just have to wait until the official launch to see how that goes. Updates are supposedly going to be released at a more relaxed pace, with a focus on daily pleasures and fresh surprises you'll get to experience every time you log in.

For example, I was able to play through the winter content for the advanced build I played at the event, and there was a whole bunch of stuff to do for the seasonal update. But again, I didn't feel pressured to cross everything off my checklist of side-quests and missions - I found that I could simply wander around and kick snowballs at random things if I wanted to, just because. The new Neighbors are a lovely touch, of course, and if you ever feel like you want to get to know them a little bit better, you definitely can - or not; it's all up to you.

Neighbors aren't pets

Given that this is a HoYoverse game, I know some people might think that the Neighbors are part of a gacha system where you have to pull to collect them all, but the NPCs here aren't pets you need to unlock to progress. Neighbors have their own different personalities, quirks, and homes, with interactions you can trigger (even among each other) depending on certain events. They remember answers too and have their own preferences for their home decor, so they're definitely not a thing you own!

And if they're not part of the gacha, this means that monetisation is purely for cosmetics only, which is in line with the low-key nature of the sim. Even the Starsea Voyage - a mode where you can go around and explore uncharted lands for lovely little discoveries - no longer uses up resources, as you can simply wander the Starsea and do some introverting if you want to. It's all about relaxing and not managing resources, after all, which is also evident in how you navigate the terrain around you.

Interestingly, the devs included deliberate "imperfections" in the way you control your character. Controls are a tad clumsy in some places, as they wanted to avoid entirely automated affairs to force you to pay more attention. I did notice this while I was playing, as I found I couldn't just randomly scale higher ledges or climb through them just to get to where I needed to go - I had to really go around and look for the stairs or the right pathways, making things more intentional.

I'm curious to see how this will resonate with players, as clumsy controls run the risk of frustrating everyone. But if it pays off, then it's a massively effective way of keeping players chill on a more subconscious level - and HoYoverse has always been big on taking risks.

Suffice it to say I'm looking forward to the official launch on December 4th, which says a lot since I've never really been a fan of the genre. Whether or not Petit Planet changes all that remains to be seen, but I'm definitely willing to voyage into the Starsea to find out.