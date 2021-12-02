Top 30 best zombie games for iPhone and iPad (iOS)
30 iOS zombie games to feed (on) your brain
Updated on November 30, 2021: New iOS zombie games added and reworded the article a bit
Try to put the zombie genre down. We dare you. It'll get straight back up and bite you in the neck.
There's just something about the whole shuffling undead thing that evidently proves... infectious.
OK, enough with the zombie puns. All we're trying to say is that zombie games are really popular. Still. People really like games that ask you to pop waves of zombies in the head. They like those that ask you to run away from zombies. They like games that want you to run over zombies in a car.
Why? We have no idea. But as we're rather partial to a good zombie game ourselves, we're not too bothered.
'Zombie games' isn't a genre in itself, of course. Rather it's a theme, which can be stretched across all manner of genres, from tower defence to FPS to roguelike RPGs for iOS.
Our list covers a lot of them. Is your favourite zombie game for iPhone missing? Let us know in the comments below.Original article by John Mundy, list updated by PocketGamer staff.
1
Inside
Inside is developer Playdead's follow-up to Limbo, and it's another brutally brilliant platform-puzzler. This time it's set in a dark authoritarian regime where a mind-controlled zombie army is being amassed. A young boy is being hunted for an unknown reason and stumbles through the horrific landscape trying to survive. Solve challenging puzzles to keep him going and alive. If you haven't played the game yet, the ending will shock you.
2
Death Road to Canada
A sharp dungeon crawler with a neat zombie twist, Death Road to Canada has way more charm and brains than your average undead-blaster. Party management and tough decision making play a part in this compelling adventure. Fight up to 500 zombies and recruit unique people to help you survive. Every time you play, the game randomizes literally everything , from locations to survivor personalities. The replay aspect goes to new heights with this title.
3
Plants vs Zombies
The zombie game for iOS and Android that launched a mini franchise and popularized the lane defense sub-genre, PopCap's Plants vs Zombies remains an accessible yet tactical treat to this day. With over 30 Game of the Year awards, it's no surprise this game has turned into a classic. 49 zombie fighting plants verses 26 kinds of zombies might not seem like much of a challenge, but a lot of these zombies are more resilient than you think.
4
Fighting Fantasy: Blood of the Zombies
Tin Man Games turns to the undead in this superb gamebook conversion. Featuring sharp writing from Ian Livingstone, gorgeous art from Kevin Crossley and plenty of schlock horror, it's a treat for horror story fans . Make decisions carefully, as every choice has different consequences. Play again and again to see if you can unlock all endings and achievements.
5
Organ Trail: Director's Cut
A delightfully, darkly comic survival horror adventure game that deftly parodies the altogether more wholesome and educational The Oregon Trail. Travel west in your station wagon with friends and try to survive as long as possible while scavenging for supplies. Deal with ten kinds of diseases along with zombie bites and fend off zombie hoards and bandits all the while enjoying the game's soundtrack and 16-bit pixel art.
6
The Walking Dead: The Game
There are three series of Telltale's Walking Dead adventure games on the App Store. However, it's worth treating them as a single entity, because they're all about meaningful narrative choices and character development amidst all the undead carnage. Additionally, these games cover a lot of dark psychological themes such as a cannibal family and suicide. On par with the comic series and arguably better than the TV show, if you're looking for a zombie game that makes you think, this is for you.
7
Mini Day Z
A shrink-wrapped version of one of the original zombie survival game big-hitters, Day Z. Mini Day Z offers simple top-down gameplay on a surprisingly sprawling randomized map. With over 3 million players, this beautiful pixel art game is you verses the world. Defend yourself against the undead, the living and wild animals while searching for supplies to stay alive. Keep your health, hunger and thirst levels up or you won't make it.
8
Into the Dead 2
This sequel to PokPok's superb first person autorunner focuses more on the action, with a heavier emphasis on gunplay. It remains a highly atmospheric zombie game, though. With seven chapters and 60 stages, there's a lot of content to explore. Play again and again to
find all the endings and complete multiple challenges. Beyond the guns and the running, you can also use vehicles and canine companions to help you mow down the hoards of undead.
9
Zombicide: Tactics & Shotguns
It's not particularly involved or deep, but this board game conversion provides a healthy dose of light tactical RPG action featuring a bunch of brain-munching zombies. Comic-like cutscenes combined with colors that pop, the visuals alone are enough to give this game a chance. Unlock four characters and complete over 40 missions, all the while collecting different kinds of weapons like a chainsaw and katana. You're not up against regular zombies either; Walkers, Runners, Fatties and Abominations are just a few. Can you survive?
10
Dead Island: Survivors
Rather than attempt to replicate the lavish first person action of the Dead Island console series, Survivors crafts a solid tower defense game with hack-and-slash action elements. Fight zombies by setting traps and attacking them head on instead of just watching your defenses attack them for you. Between fighting and searching for supplies, you can collect various kinds of offensive and defensive weapons to aid you. Though not connected to Dead Island, this game stands out on its own all the same.
11
Infectonator
Infectonator is another game to turn the standard zombie apocalypse story on its head. Here you are actively trying to ravage major cities with your zombie hordes, making for a gleefully dark
casual strategy experience. Ever wanted to take over the world with the undead? Well now you can! With over ten unique zombies to use, drop them into random populated areas and watch them cause chaos. Upgrade your zombies to infect more people and last longer in battle. Colorful pixel graphics combined with a sense of humor proves to be fun for any kind of player.
12
Minigore 2: Zombies
Something of a forgotten minor classic of the App Store, Minigore 2 is a colorful twin-stick shooter that continues to impress with its relentless and improbably cute zombie-culling action. Though the graphics are a bit dated, it certainly has its charm. Help a man named John Gore battle across various landscapes to halt the forces of Metusalem, which include murder chefs, killer penguins and an undead army. So you have to survive more than just zombies here. 300 challenges and over 20 playable characters combine to make this classic enjoyable even in the modern era.
13
Plants vs. Zombies Heroes
The Plants vs Zombies series embarks on an unexpectedly accomplished parallel career as a card battler, retaining enough of its lane-defense heritage to remain true to the original. Play as either the plants or the zombies and unlock different kinds of heroes. Every plant and zombie has crazy powers that you can use to fight against friends and strangers. Complete quests while travelling along the map and collect and craft hero cards to add to your roster. So, are you plant? Or are you zombie?
14
Dragon Hills 2
Zombies, dragons, robots, oh my! A game that harks back to the early days of smartphone gaming, with a simple swoop mechanic and oodles of physics-based destruction. This side scroller is fast and furious, so try to keep up. Slide and jump your way across four post-apocalyptic worlds while destroying everything and every enemy. Conquer 28 towers and unlock weapons to help you stay alive in this crazy adventure.
15
Dead Trigger 2
This technically impressive, generously proportioned first person shooter is packed full of zombie head-popping arena action. One of the most instantly gratifying and cathartic games on this list. With the game having over 100 million downloads, it's not hard to see why. Build your hideout and meet different character types like the Gunsmith and Engineer. Travel through ten regions and 33 battlefields with over 600 war scenarios for hours of gameplay. Numerous guns and other weapons can be found and used to kill any zombies in your way. Who wouldn't want to fight side by side with a murder chicken?
16
Zombie Football
A neat twist on the runner genre that sees your American football player juking past hoards of the undead, utilizing speed boosters and other environmental elements as you head for the end zone. Run around or through hoards of zombie players in 56 bonkers levels. But you're not playing on a normal football field. Mud pits and other obstacles will try to slow you down and get you eaten. Collect skins and power ups to survive the deadliest football game in history.
17
War of the Zombie
'XCOM with zombies' is perhaps a tad simplistic, but that's pretty much what we have with War of the Zombie. Lead your team of soldiers around a map blasting the undead in this deep strategy game. As the Global Operations Director, it's your job to recruit armed forces personnel to defend humanity against the zombie forces. Drop a team of four with different deadly vehicles in realistic locations for real-time battles. Collaborate with other governments or destroy them while training marines, researching technology and making weapons. Will you save the world or die with it?
18
AI Dungeon
AI Dungeon goes back to the text adventures of old, but employs AI to essentially make up an original adventure on the spot. And one of those themed adventures can be a rip-roaring zombie yarn. Most might consider text only games to be boring, but this one takes
choose-your-own adventures to another level. You can legitimately travel anywhere in any time period and experience just about anything. Something to check out if you're looking for simple and smooth gameplay.
19
Call of Duty Mobile (2019)
It's not inherently a zombie game, but Call of Duty: Mobile has its own zombie mode that's pretty darned popular. Fend off waves of undead attacks either solo or with up to three teammates. Boasting console quality visuals, there's so many PvP game modes your head will spin. From a battle royale to sniper vs sniper, hours can be lost with this war game. Play on maps from previous COD games and unlock iconic characters, weapons and outfits to help you survive.
20
Sonny
An unusual turn-based RPG in which you play the part of a beefed-up super-zombie. Sonny is a bit weird alright, but it's also well-rounded and challenging. A zombie with his mind intact is a step away from the typical formula, though a welcome one considering the oversaturated market. Join him and his allies as they face mutated zombies and cyborg zombies against colorful backgrounds. With art by Jet Kimchrea and amazing music by David Orr, Sonny is a
visual and audio treat you don't want to miss.
21
The Walking Dead: No Man's Land
A decent strategy game based on the most popular zombie TV show ever made. No Man's Land lets you build up your very own post-apocalyptic community, under the tutelage of Daryl himself. Other familiar characters like Shane and Beth can join your crew and help beat back the hoards. Follow the story and upgrade your crew and weapons to keep surviving. Stick together with friends and participate in guild wars to see who's the best group. Different story modes and PvP options make for an immersive experience without actually facing the undead.
22
Unkilled
Let's not kid ourselves here - Unkilled is essentially another addition to the Dead Trigger series from Madfinger. You're still legging it around small maps blasting the undead in first person. Not that we're complaining. Run through New York City with five playable characters to choose from to fight zombies and find out how the plague started. 150 missions and challenging enemies like the Sheriff and Butcher are just half of what's in store for you.
23
Plants vs Zombies 2: It's About Time
It's not as good as the original, thanks to a poorly calibrated free-to-play structure, but Plants vs Zombies 2 remains a handsome and varied tower defense game. To be fair, it is hard to play the original game after playing the second, as there's quite a bit more to do. Travel through time and fight different kinds of zombies like the Jetpack Zombie and even zombie chickens. Classic plants rejoin the fight along with new plants like the Laser Bean and many others. Now you can upgrade plants to make them more powerful, and you'll need to, as Dr. Zomboss is waiting for you.
24
Radiation City
It's more than a little janky, but few mobile survival games place you into a brutal post-zombie-apocalypse world quite as convincingly as Radiation City. Another game focusing on the time after Chernobyl, you find yourself in the city of Pripyat. Search the city for supplies in locations like a hotel and other abandoned buildings while avoiding predators and barely-human people. You'll need weapons, vehicles and a safe place to sleep every night if you're going to survive and find your missing loved one.
25
Guns 'n' Glory Zombies
The popular Guns'n'Glory tower defense series gets an undead twist, as you take control of four gung-ho girls fighting back a zombie outbreak. A rather
cutesy art style offsets the zombie hoards coming to eat your brains. The girls are unique and so are their weapons, each capable of blasting away the enemy. Use hot chili power-ups in case things get dicey as you battle across beaches, forests and the streets. The only way to survive is together.
26
Last Day on Earth: Survival
Create a male or female character to survive in a zombie wasteland by building a shelter and hunting for supplies. Travel to different picturesque locations to find resources and learn new skills to help you stay alive. You can even get a dog! Play alone or with friends in PvP and see if you can outlive the dead.Download Last Day on Earth: Survival
27
Into the Dead
Run for your life! The original Into the Dead game has everything thrill seekers want: running, weapons and zombies hunting you down. Find different kinds of dogs to help fend off the hoards and complete missions to earn special rewards. Challenge your friends to beat each other’s high scores and see who survives the longest.Download Into the Dead
28
Zombies, Run!
With over 10 million downloads, this is both a game and an exercise regime. Put on your shoes and headphones and prepare to jog away from the undead. Created with award-winning novelist Naomi Alderman, every run turns into a mission with masterfully immersive audio. The more you run, the more materials you’ll collect to build your base. Save a fictional world by running in the real one!Download Zombies, Run!
29
Kill Shot Virus
Shoot zombies with a multitude of guns in this exciting first-person shooter. Mow down the hoards with shotguns, machine guns and even sniper rifles. Hilariously, zombies will fly away after being shot due to the game’s ragdoll physics. Who says zombie games can’t be funny? Not only that, there are different kinds of undead you have to deal with. From Screechers to Jumpers to Exploders, you’ll need to stock up on guns and supplies to make it through the environment.Download Kill Shot Virus
30
Zombie Catchers
Don’t be fooled by this game’s cutesy appearance. Zombies have taken over the world, and two aliens decided to make a business out of it. Hunt zombies with harpoons from the air and underwater. Then drag them back to an underground lab where you turn them into juice and other food to sell to humans. The more zombies you catch, the higher rank you’ll achieve and earn unique costumes for the aliens. An interesting twist on the zombie genre, this is not one to miss.Download Zombie Catchers
Whether you love smashing the zombies with melee weapons, rockets, or just a regular bullet to the brain you should be pleased with our list of best zombie games for iPhones and iPad. In case we missed your favourite zombie smasher, please let us know in the comments below!