World of Tanks Blitz codes: April 2022

- added new codes

This article has a list of all the World of Tanks Blitz codes that’ll let you nab some rare and valuable freebies that can be spent in the in-game shop. After redeeming these codes, you can collect commanders, tanks, EXP and lots more.

World of Tanks Blitz is a multiplayer title where tanks face each other on the battlefield and the player with the best tanks and strategy wins the round. However, to form a powerful team, you need to have a lot of gold and other precious items to buy and upgrade your tanks.

Before you proceed to redeem the codes, note that there are different codes for each region, which includes Asia, Europe, and North America. Make sure you redeem the codes for your region to avoid any errors.

Currently working World of Tanks Blitz codes

NA Server

- no codes at the moment

AS Server

- no codes at the moment

EU Server

- no codes at the moment

Expired

BESAFENY22 - You should redeem it quickly before it expires!



- You should redeem it quickly before it expires! FREESTUFFYAY - 7 days of premium, 250 gold, Ram II, 25 Battle rental of M4A3E8 Thunderbolt VII - possibly expired

- 7 days of premium, 250 gold, Ram II, 25 Battle rental of M4A3E8 Thunderbolt VII - possibly expired SUPERNOVA - possibly expired

- possibly expired WARCHILD - Tetrarch, 7 Days of Premium Time, 700 Gold, 400,000 Credits, 25 Battle Rental of T-34-85M, 3 × 300% XP (2 hours), 1 × 100% XP (2 hours), 3 × 50% Credits (2 hours) - possibly expired

Tetrarch, 7 Days of Premium Time, 700 Gold, 400,000 Credits, 25 Battle Rental of T-34-85M, 3 × 300% XP (2 hours), 1 × 100% XP (2 hours), 3 × 50% Credits (2 hours) - possibly expired WOTGURU

CHILLISAUCE - Matilda BP, 7 Days of Premium Time, 250 Gold. 25 Battle Rental of T-34-85M

- Matilda BP, 7 Days of Premium Time, 250 Gold. 25 Battle Rental of T-34-85M UNDERWATER

STEELCOMMANDERS

CALAMARI

ABANTENA2021

ASIA20K

062021LATEFUN

WOWSDISCORD2021

OUTOFTHISWORLD - Rental TS-5 for 3 days, Access to a Mission, 5x Personal Reserves: +200% to Combat Experience for 1 hour

- Rental TS-5 for 3 days, Access to a Mission, 5x Personal Reserves: +200% to Combat Experience for 1 hour DABOMB - Rental T-54 prototype for 3 days, Access to a Mission, 5x Personal Reserves: +300% to Crew Experience for 1 hour

- Rental T-54 prototype for 3 days, Access to a Mission, 5x Personal Reserves: +300% to Crew Experience for 1 hour WOT11ANIVERSARIO - Code for World of Tanks Premium Account Days: 1, 5x Personal Reserves: + 200% to Combat EXP for 1 hour 5x Personal Reserves: + 300% to Free XP for 1 hour, 10x Buchty

How to redeem World of Tanks Blitz codes?

Head to the World of Tanks’ official website

Tap on the Username tab and enter your details

Click on the button that says, “Activate The Wargaming Code”

Copy one code from the list above and hit enter to receive the rewards instantly

Follow the steps below to easily redeem the codes.

