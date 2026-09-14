CookieRun: Crumble Brightseeker Cookie guide
She may be all about embracing failures in the lab, but our CookieRun: Crumble Brightseeker Cookie guide can help you get it right the first time.
| CookieRun: Crumble
Brightseeker Cookie is, in a way, fairly similar to another cookie that likes to dabble with inventions and technology: Strawberry Crepe Cookie. The main difference between the two is quite obviously their roles and skills (not to mention the rarity discrepancy), but the passion is there for both.
While Brightseeker Cookie is one of the most broken damage dealers in the Arena, she does require the right comp. This cookie is really squishy, since she's a dedicated DPS, but fear not - we've got the solution.
Below you can find the best Sugar Runes for Brightseeker Cookie, and a few suggestions for teams you can deploy her in!
- Element: Light
- Type: Ranged
- Rarity: TSSR
Cookie description:Brightseeker Cookie prepares new experiments endlessly in her workshop, scattered with soot marks and exploded prototypes. Something about how "Failure opens the door to discovering the next, improved version of your invention," was it? She knows all too well how terrifying life's many dark paths can be, and that is exactly why she lets her smile brighten up the way.
Skill description (per star upgrade):
Satellite ShockGives off a bright light, dealing damage to enemies.
Summons Lollipop Drones, attacking enemies with lasers and dealing additional damage to nearby enemies with shockwaves.
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Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendationsWhile she's not that easy to obtain (being a TSSR Cookie and all), the only thing she requires is a Duration provider, and that can be found in Milk Cookie's Crunchy Strong Pediatrician, one of our all-time favourites.
As for a team, the one I shared below can get you #1 in the Arena, provided all Cookies are upgraded:
- Brightseeker Cookie
- Rye Cookie
- Milk Cookie's Crunchy Strong Pediatrician
- Wind Archer Cookie
- Milky Way Cookie
- Space Doughnut's Royal Excellence
- Pinot Noir Cookie
- Carrot Cookie
- Pomegranate Cookie
- Espresso Cookie
- Nameless Cake Hound
- Macaron Cookie
Best Sugar Runes for Brightseeker CookieIn terms of Sugar Runes, all you need to worry about is dealing as much damage as possible. You want to look for the following:
- ATK AMP
- Skill Haste
- Skill AMP
- CRIT%
Obviously, you'll want to grab as many freebies as you can to upgrade all your cookies, so how about claiming these CookieRun: Crumble codes too?