She may be all about embracing failures in the lab, but our CookieRun: Crumble Brightseeker Cookie guide can help you get it right the first time.

Brightseeker Cookie is, in a way, fairly similar to another cookie that likes to dabble with inventions and technology: Strawberry Crepe Cookie. The main difference between the two is quite obviously their roles and skills (not to mention the rarity discrepancy), but the passion is there for both.

While Brightseeker Cookie is one of the most broken damage dealers in the Arena, she does require the right comp. This cookie is really squishy, since she's a dedicated DPS, but fear not - we've got the solution.

Below you can find the best Sugar Runes for Brightseeker Cookie, and a few suggestions for teams you can deploy her in!

Element : Light

: Light Type : Ranged

: Ranged Rarity: TSSR

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Satellite Shock

Brightseeker Cookie prepares new experiments endlessly in her workshop, scattered with soot marks and exploded prototypes. Something about how "Failure opens the door to discovering the next, improved version of your invention," was it? She knows all too well how terrifying life's many dark paths can be, and that is exactly why she lets her smile brighten up the way.Gives off a bright light, dealing damage to enemies.

Summons Lollipop Drones, attacking enemies with lasers and dealing additional damage to nearby enemies with shockwaves.

Cooldown: 9 sec

Drones Summoned: x2 / x2 / x2 / x3 / x3 / x3

Laser DMG: 60.6% / 63.9% / 67.4% / 71% / 74.6% / 78.5% of ATK

DMG Tick: 0.33 sec

Duration (Duration): 5 sec

Shockwave DMG: 165% / 174% / 183% / 193% / 203% / 213% of ATK

Effect Radius: 1.5

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

While she's not that easy to obtain (being a TSSR Cookie and all), the only thing she requires is a Duration provider, and that can be found in Milk Cookie's Crunchy Strong Pediatrician, one of our all-time favourites.

As for a team, the one I shared below can get you #1 in the Arena, provided all Cookies are upgraded:

Best Sugar Runes for Brightseeker Cookie

ATK AMP

Skill Haste

Skill AMP

CRIT%

In terms of Sugar Runes, all you need to worry about is dealing as much damage as possible. You want to look for the following:

Obviously, you'll want to grab as many freebies as you can to upgrade all your cookies, so how about claiming these CookieRun: Crumble codes too?