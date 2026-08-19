Boost your Skill AMP and Projectile Speed using our handy CookieRun: Crumble Pomegranate Cookie guide!

Pomegranate Cookie might not be a dedicated DPS, but she is a Cookie that can prove quite useful in CookieRun: Crumble. She's a supporter who provides allies with increased Skill AMP as well as Projectile Speed, which works extremely well with cookies like Cream Soda Cookie, Milk Cookie's Crunchy Strong Pediatrician, or Strawberry Shortcake Cookie.

We'll take a look at Pomegranate Cookie and decide on the best Cookies for her to pair up with, as well as her best Sugar Runes.

Element : Dark

: Dark Type : Support

: Support Rarity: SSR

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Pomegranate Magic

Cooldown: 10 sec

Red Beam Count (Volley): 3

Skill AMP Increase: 46.5% / 51% / 55.5% / 60% / 64.5% / 69%

Skill AMP Increase Duration: 9 sec

Projectile Speed Synergy: 75% / 75% / 75% / 100% / 100% / 100%

Synergy Duration: 9 sec

A Cookie who radiates a mystical aura, topped with a whole pomegranate grown in soil seeped in powerful magic. Her attire, strikingly scarlet from the addition of highly concentrated pomegranate syrup, easily draws eyes. Pomegranate Cookie acts without a shred of doubt directed towards her Master... What awaits at the end of the path followed by a Cookie with blind faith?Uses a red beam to increase Ally's Skill AMP and grant Projectile Speed Synergy.

For Pomegranate Cookie to truly shine, you want to upgrade her to 5* ASAP. And while you're at it, why not have a look at our CookieRun: Crumble tier list to see how the other Cookies hold up?

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

Pomegranate Cookie is asynergy.

She is also a receiver of Volley synergy, which grants her the following buff: Shots fired simultaneously increase.

You can benefit from this synergy by deploying either Herb Cookie or Tiger Lily Cookie, and you can put together the following cookies to form a team base:

Pomegranate Cookie

Tiger Lily Cookie

Milk Cookie's Crunchy Strong Pediatrician

Cream Soda Cookie

Strawberry Shortcake Cookie

(+others)

Best Sugar Runes for Pomegranate Cookie

(mandatory) Skill AMP

Skill Haste

(optional) DEF AMP

(optional) HP AMP

I believe the best Sugar Runes for Pomegranate Cookie are:

Before you go, it's worth claiming all these CookieRun: Crumble codes too, for extra freebies you can stash in your inventory!