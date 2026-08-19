CookieRun: Crumble Pomegranate Cookie guide
Boost your Skill AMP and Projectile Speed using our handy CookieRun: Crumble Pomegranate Cookie guide!
| CookieRun: Crumble
Pomegranate Cookie might not be a dedicated DPS, but she is a Cookie that can prove quite useful in CookieRun: Crumble. She's a supporter who provides allies with increased Skill AMP as well as Projectile Speed, which works extremely well with cookies like Cream Soda Cookie, Milk Cookie's Crunchy Strong Pediatrician, or Strawberry Shortcake Cookie.
We'll take a look at Pomegranate Cookie and decide on the best Cookies for her to pair up with, as well as her best Sugar Runes.
- Element: Dark
- Type: Support
- Rarity: SSR
Cookie description:A Cookie who radiates a mystical aura, topped with a whole pomegranate grown in soil seeped in powerful magic. Her attire, strikingly scarlet from the addition of highly concentrated pomegranate syrup, easily draws eyes. Pomegranate Cookie acts without a shred of doubt directed towards her Master... What awaits at the end of the path followed by a Cookie with blind faith?
Skill description (per star upgrade):
Pomegranate MagicUses a red beam to increase Ally's Skill AMP and grant Projectile Speed Synergy.
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For Pomegranate Cookie to truly shine, you want to upgrade her to 5* ASAP. And while you're at it, why not have a look at our CookieRun: Crumble tier list to see how the other Cookies hold up?
Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendationsPomegranate Cookie is a provider of Projectile Speed synergy.
She is also a receiver of Volley synergy, which grants her the following buff: Shots fired simultaneously increase.
You can benefit from this synergy by deploying either Herb Cookie or Tiger Lily Cookie, and you can put together the following cookies to form a team base:
- Pomegranate Cookie
- Tiger Lily Cookie
- Milk Cookie's Crunchy Strong Pediatrician
- Cream Soda Cookie
- Strawberry Shortcake Cookie
- (+others)
Best Sugar Runes for Pomegranate CookieI believe the best Sugar Runes for Pomegranate Cookie are:
- (mandatory) Skill AMP
- Skill Haste
- (optional) DEF AMP
- (optional) HP AMP
Before you go, it's worth claiming all these CookieRun: Crumble codes too, for extra freebies you can stash in your inventory!