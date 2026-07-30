CookieRun: Crumble codes (July 2026) - Because more Coins and Crumbs means more fun

It's not easy trying to repair a damaged castle wall you "accidentally" ruined, so how about some CookieRun: Crumble codes to help you earn more Coins?

Unlike the other Cookie Run adventures, CookieRun: Crumble has something different yet still familiar to an extent: the cookies are the same (plus the new ones, of course), but the entire mechanic is devised around the idle aspect of things. In a way, it’s fairly similar to Seven Deadly Sins Idle Adventure, so if you are familiar with that one, things shouldn’t be too out of place.

You will deploy your cookies into a team, and depending on their elements and skills, you will have to battle various enemies, hoping to win and advance.

The idle aspect is different from all the other Cookie Run games in the sense that none of them has even come close to having a mechanic devised on waiting - unless you count waiting for the daily resets, of course. So, if you love the Cookie Run universe but don’t have the time for a full-fledged adventure, this should scratch that itch.

And from these CookieRun: Crumble codes, you should be able to get quite a few Crystals, as well as a bunch of other goods that will help you keep your cookies as crispy as ever.

Active CookieRun: Crumble codes

We have no active codes right now.

Expired

None of the codes has expired yet. We’ll move any expired ones here when the time comes.

How to redeem codes in CookieRun: Crumble

Step 1 : Head over to the official CookieRun: Crumble code redeem page .

: Head over to the . Step 2 : Type in the email address associated with your account (or your DevPlay account or go to Menu > Settings > User ID).

: Type in the email address associated with your account (or your or go to Menu > Settings > User ID). Step 3 : Type in one of the active codes .

: Type in one of the . Step 4: Press Claim Reward.

You can follow the steps below to redeem all the rewards:

The rewards should automatically be sent to your account, but if you don’t see them yet, just restart, and everything should be in order.

By the way, did you know that you can share your MID to get a free exclusive pet?

How to get more goodies?

Devsisters tend to release new ones regularly, and that’s what we love about them. They’re also pretty generous with the rewards, which only makes things better. New ones are released either on the official CRC account or on the Discord server; however, we will add them all here together with their rewards, so you can save this page to be the first to know when a new one's been added!

Keep in mind that all these must have a set number of characters, in typical Devsisters manner. So, if something seems odd, chances are it’s not a real code. Just remember to redeem them before they expire.

While you're at it, keep your Cookies crunchy with our guide on how to get more resources in CookieRun: Crumble to level up fast, and how to unlock pets! Or how about some Last Furry Survival codes and Duck Survival codes for something a tad different?