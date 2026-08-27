Things are definitely heating up, aren't they? Eliminate your foes with ease from afar with our CookieRun: Crumble Rye Cookie guide!

Rye Cookie and Chili Pepper Cookie are sworn enemies in every Cookie Run title so far - but for now, we'll focus on Rye Cookie alone.

She's not as strong as an SSR Cookie (or higher), but for an SR, she is one of the best DPS Cookies you could possibly upgrade. Her kit melts through bosses with the right setup and synergy, so if you're curious about her best build, keep reading!

Element : Fire

: Fire Type : Ranged

: Ranged Rarity: SR

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Showdown Time

Cooldown: 4 sec

DMG Dealt: 96.8% / 99.6% / 102.4% / 105.4% / 108.4% / 111.5% of ATK

Shot Count (Rapid Fire): 4 / 4 / 4 / 6 / 6 / 6

Word's spread around town... Word that the dual pistols of the Cookie protecting the rye fields are drawn faster than the wind! Of course, there is no way ordinary Cookies could pick up on this quick movement, so they assume those pistols are always held at the ready. Let's... not bother trying to test if that is true. For all of our sakes.Rapidly fires pistols, dealing damage to enemies ahead.

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

The strongest and one of the easiest teams to put together featuring Rye Cookie features a few other SR Cookies and a couple of SSRs . With all these Cookies, you will activate a lot of Synergy bonuses, including the Rapid Fire Synergy, needed by Rye Cookie:

Best Sugar Runes for Rye Cookie

(mandatory) ATK AMP

Skill AMP

CRIT%

CRIT DMG

As a straightforward DPS, Rye Cookie's main stat is ATK. You want to get as much ATK AMP as possible, and then any of the following:

That said, you might want to claim all these CookieRun: Crumble codes too for some extra freebies - or how about our guide on all the CookieRun: Crumble best teams?