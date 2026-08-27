CookieRun: Crumble Rye Cookie guide
Things are definitely heating up, aren't they? Eliminate your foes with ease from afar with our CookieRun: Crumble Rye Cookie guide!
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| CookieRun: Crumble
| CookieRun: Crumble
Rye Cookie and Chili Pepper Cookie are sworn enemies in every Cookie Run title so far - but for now, we'll focus on Rye Cookie alone.
She's not as strong as an SSR Cookie (or higher), but for an SR, she is one of the best DPS Cookies you could possibly upgrade. Her kit melts through bosses with the right setup and synergy, so if you're curious about her best build, keep reading!
- Element: Fire
- Type: Ranged
- Rarity: SR
Cookie description:Word's spread around town... Word that the dual pistols of the Cookie protecting the rye fields are drawn faster than the wind! Of course, there is no way ordinary Cookies could pick up on this quick movement, so they assume those pistols are always held at the ready. Let's... not bother trying to test if that is true. For all of our sakes.
Skill description (per star upgrade):
Showdown TimeRapidly fires pistols, dealing damage to enemies ahead.
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Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendationsThe strongest and one of the easiest teams to put together featuring Rye Cookie features a few other SR Cookies and a couple of SSRs. With all these Cookies, you will activate a lot of Synergy bonuses, including the Rapid Fire Synergy, needed by Rye Cookie:
- Rye Cookie
- Macaron Cookie
- Milk Cookie's Crunchy Strong Pediatrician
- Scorpion Cookie
- Tiger Lily Cookie
- Nameless Cake Hound
- Pomegranate Cookie
- Skating Queen Cookie
- Cheesecake Cookie
- Devil Cookie
- Grapevine Cookie
- Herb Cookie
Best Sugar Runes for Rye CookieAs a straightforward DPS, Rye Cookie's main stat is ATK. You want to get as much ATK AMP as possible, and then any of the following:
- (mandatory) ATK AMP
- Skill AMP
- CRIT%
- CRIT DMG
That said, you might want to claim all these CookieRun: Crumble codes too for some extra freebies - or how about our guide on all the CookieRun: Crumble best teams?
Download now!
Next Up :
CookieRun: Crumble Macaron Cookie guide
CookieRun: Crumble Macaron Cookie guide