Don't let her adorable looks deceive you, as she's a pretty dangerous ranged DPS - and our CookieRun: Crumble Milky Way Cookie guide can help you maximise her.

Arguably one of the most adorable cookies in the whole cookingdom is Milky Way Cookie - she's been featured in Cookie Run Kingdom as well, and she is present in CookieRun: Crumble too.

Here, she's a ranged DPS Cookie who has some crowd control in her kit, on top of quite a lot of damage. With further upgrades, her skill scales knockback range and damage.

We'll take a look at Milky Way Cookie's best Sugar Runes and a few other Cookies she has good synergy with.

Element : Light

: Light Type : Ranged

: Ranged Rarity: SSR

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Sugarcloud Express

Cooldown: 6.5 sec

DMG Dealt: 61.1% / 62.8% / 64.6% / 66.5% / 70.4% of ATK

Knockback: 15 / 15 / 15 / 20 / 20

Effect Area (Range): 6x1.5

Duration: 2.5 sec

DMG Tick: 0.33 sec

Max Consecutive Activations: x2

The lovable conductor of the Sugarcloud Express always says she is tired and just wants to lounge around, but at least that doesn't seem to affect train services! The Express is always right on time! On top of this, she handles lost or difficult passengers without a problem. That's what you call a professional. Choo-choo! The train is departing!Throws star candy, dealing damage to enemies. Summons a dream train that knocks back and deals damage to enemies.

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

Milky Way Cookie only has one synergy, and she is asynergy.

You can activate this synergy by deploying Toothpaste Cookie or Cream Soda Cookie in a team that has this core:

Best Sugar Runes for Milky Way Cookie

Skill AMP

Skill Haste

ATK AMP

CRIT%

CRIT DMG

On Milky Way Cookie, you want to scale her damage as much as you can. That can be done via Skill AMP, Skill Haste and Crits:

While you're at it, check out the rankings of all the other cookies too in our CookieRun Crumble tier list, or grab some extra resources in our CookieRun: Crumble codes!