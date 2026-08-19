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CookieRun: Crumble Milky Way Cookie guide

Don't let her adorable looks deceive you, as she's a pretty dangerous ranged DPS - and our CookieRun: Crumble Milky Way Cookie guide can help you maximise her.

CookieRun: Crumble Milky Way Cookie guide
By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| CookieRun: Crumble

Arguably one of the most adorable cookies in the whole cookingdom is Milky Way Cookie - she's been featured in Cookie Run Kingdom as well, and she is present in CookieRun: Crumble too. 

Here, she's a ranged DPS Cookie who has some crowd control in her kit, on top of quite a lot of damage. With further upgrades, her skill scales knockback range and damage.

We'll take a look at Milky Way Cookie's best Sugar Runes and a few other Cookies she has good synergy with.

  • Element: Light
  • Type: Ranged
  • Rarity: SSR

Cookie description:

The lovable conductor of the Sugarcloud Express always says she is tired and just wants to lounge around, but at least that doesn't seem to affect train services! The Express is always right on time! On top of this, she handles lost or difficult passengers without a problem. That's what you call a professional. Choo-choo! The train is departing!

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Sugarcloud Express

Throws star candy, dealing damage to enemies. Summons a dream train that knocks back and deals damage to enemies.
  • Cooldown: 6.5 sec
  • DMG Dealt: 61.1% / 62.8% / 64.6% / 66.5% / 70.4% of ATK
  • Knockback: 15 / 15 / 15 / 20 / 20
  • Effect Area (Range): 6x1.5
  • Duration: 2.5 sec
  • DMG Tick: 0.33 sec
  • Max Consecutive Activations: x2

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

Milky Way Cookie only has one synergy, and she is a receiver of Range synergy.

You can activate this synergy by deploying Toothpaste Cookie or Cream Soda Cookie in a team that has this core:

best milky way cookie sugar runes

Best Sugar Runes for Milky Way Cookie

On Milky Way Cookie, you want to scale her damage as much as you can. That can be done via Skill AMP, Skill Haste and Crits:

  • Skill AMP
  • Skill Haste
  • ATK AMP
  • CRIT%
  • CRIT DMG

While you're at it, check out the rankings of all the other cookies too in our CookieRun Crumble tier list, or grab some extra resources in our CookieRun: Crumble codes!

CookieRun: Crumble icon
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CookieRun: Crumble
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Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.