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CookieRun: Crumble Milk Cookie's Crunchy Strong Pediatrician guide

Healing and ATK buffs for the whole team? Yes, please! Keep your vaccinations in check with our CookieRun: Crumble Milk Cookie's Crunchy Strong Pediatrician guide.

CookieRun: Crumble Milk Cookie's Crunchy Strong Pediatrician guide
By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| CookieRun: Crumble

A cookie we've never seen before, with a name that is... a little odd, to say the least. Here's Milk Cookie's Crunchy Strong Pediatrician, a Cookie that focuses on healing allies and providing insanely powerful ATK buffs to the team.

You will see him as part of many team compositions, and that is because he's a good provider of Skill Duration, a synergy that is the go-to for Scorpion Cookie, Dark Choco Cookie and many others. 

Below you'll find the best build for Milk Cookie's Crunchy Strong Pediatrician and a few cookies that he has good synergy with.

  • Element: Light
  • Type: Support
  • Rarity: SSR

Cookie description:

Dear Cookies, don't forget to get your vaccinations to stay crispy and strong! After all, health comes before all else. This doctor in particular has Bear Jelly bandages ready and waiting, so why not drop by for a visit?

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Gentle Remedy

Heals allies with circling Bear Jellies, grants increased ATK and Duration Synergy.
  • Cooldown: 7 sec
  • HP Recovered: 18.2% / 19.2% / 20.2% / 21.3% / 22.4% / 23.6% of ATK
  • Duration: 5.5 sec
  • DMG Tick: 0.33 sec
  • Bear Jelly MOV SPD (Projectile Speed): 6
  • ATK Increase: 6% / 6.8% / 7.6% / 8.4% / 9.2% / 10% of Caster's ATK
  • ATK Increase Stacks: x10
  • Duration Buffs: 40% / 40% / 40% / 75% / 75% / 75%
  • Duration: 2.5 sec

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

I can't stress just how important Pomegranate Cookie is to providing the synergy needed for Milk Cookie's Crunchy Strong Pediatrician - in turn, MCCSP will also provide some solid buffs, as well as heals. 

He is a Duration synergy provider and a Projectile Speed synergy receiver. He will receive that from Pomegranate Cookie, which is why she's key in this team comp.

Below is one team example:

milk cookie crunchy strong pediatrician best sugar runes

Best Sugar Runes for Milk Cookie's Crunchy Strong Pediatrician 

There are two main Sugar Runes you want on your MCCSP - ATK and cooldown. With those, he will have much stronger buffs and heals, so try to focus on upgrading only these two, with ATK taking priority.

  • ATK AMP
  • Skill Haste

Don't forget to check in on our list of CookieRun: Crumble codes before heading out!

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Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.