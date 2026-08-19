Healing and ATK buffs for the whole team? Yes, please! Keep your vaccinations in check with our CookieRun: Crumble Milk Cookie's Crunchy Strong Pediatrician guide.

A cookie we've never seen before, with a name that is... a little odd, to say the least. Here's Milk Cookie's Crunchy Strong Pediatrician, a Cookie that focuses on healing allies and providing insanely powerful ATK buffs to the team.

You will see him as part of many team compositions, and that is because he's a good provider of Skill Duration, a synergy that is the go-to for Scorpion Cookie, Dark Choco Cookie and many others.

Below you'll find the best build for Milk Cookie's Crunchy Strong Pediatrician and a few cookies that he has good synergy with.

Element : Light

: Light Type : Support

: Support Rarity: SSR

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Gentle Remedy

Cooldown: 7 sec

HP Recovered: 18.2% / 19.2% / 20.2% / 21.3% / 22.4% / 23.6% of ATK

Duration: 5.5 sec

DMG Tick: 0.33 sec

Bear Jelly MOV SPD (Projectile Speed): 6

ATK Increase: 6% / 6.8% / 7.6% / 8.4% / 9.2% / 10% of Caster's ATK

ATK Increase Stacks: x10

Duration Buffs: 40% / 40% / 40% / 75% / 75% / 75%

Duration: 2.5 sec

Dear Cookies, don't forget to get your vaccinations to stay crispy and strong! After all, health comes before all else. This doctor in particular has Bear Jelly bandages ready and waiting, so why not drop by for a visit?Heals allies with circling Bear Jellies, grants increased ATK and Duration Synergy.

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

I can't stress just how important Pomegranate Cookie is to providing the synergy needed for Milk Cookie's Crunchy Strong Pediatrician - in turn, MCCSP will also provide some solid buffs, as well as heals.

He is a Duration synergy provider and a Projectile Speed synergy receiver. He will receive that from Pomegranate Cookie, which is why she's key in this team comp.

Below is one team example:

Skating Queen Cookie

Milk Cookie's Crunchy Strong Pediatrician

Pomegranate Cookie

Oven Wanderer Cookie

Twizzly Gummy Cookie

Scorpion Cookie

(+others)

Best Sugar Runes for Milk Cookie's Crunchy Strong Pediatrician

ATK AMP

Skill Haste

There are two main Sugar Runes you want on your MCCSP - ATK and cooldown. With those, he will have much stronger buffs and heals, so try to focus on upgrading only these two, with ATK taking priority.

Don't forget to check in on our list of CookieRun: Crumble codes before heading out!