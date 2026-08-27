Those Macaron Animals prove there's no such thing as too much cuteness! Let our CookieRun: Crumble Macaron Cookie guide help you put them to good use.

A cutiepie surrounded by tiny little Macaron Animals who deal damage and buff allies - she's Macaron Cookie, a staple Cookie in pretty much every Cookie Run game out there.

Although she's just a simple SR Cookie, she's oftentimes used in main teams, notably alongside Nameless Cake Hound and Milky Way Cookie. She benefits from the Rapid Fire Synergy, which is provided by Grapevine Cookie and Pinot Noir Cookie, so choose your favourite!

Now let's see how to best pick her Sugar Runes.

Element : Grass

: Grass Type : Support

: Support Rarity: SR

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Mighty Macaron Parade

Cooldown: 7 sec

DMG Dealt: 72.9% / 76.7% / 80.8% / 85% / 89.4% / 94%of ATK

Max Consecutive Activations (Rapid Fire): 5

Effect Radius: 0.5 / 0.5 / 0.5 / 0.75 / 0.75 / 0.75

CRIT% Increase: 7% / 8% / 9% / 10% / 11% / 12%

CRIT% Increase Stack: x10

Range Synergy: 50%

Duration: 8 sec

Macaron Cookie's dough is beautifully topped with plenty of sweet, fluffy macarons! Watching the equally adorable Macaron Animals trailing behind her will bring a smile to even the grumpiest Cookie's face. At the end of each year, she and her Macaron Animals are featured in a grand parade. You shouldn't miss out if you like everything cute and sweet!Deals damage to enemies as Macarons march forward, grants CRIT% Increase to all allies, and grants Range Synergy.

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

In terms of teams, you can deploy Macaron Cookie with the following:

Best Sugar Runes for Macaron Cookie

Skill AMP

Skill Haste

As a dedicated Support, you want Macaron Cookie to get as much Skill AMP as possible - that will increase her buffs considerably. You can also go for some Skill Haste as well as some defensive stats.

And while you're at it, how about a quick peek at our CookieRun: Crumble codes too?