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CookieRun: Crumble Macaron Cookie guide

Those Macaron Animals prove there's no such thing as too much cuteness! Let our CookieRun: Crumble Macaron Cookie guide help you put them to good use.

CookieRun: Crumble Macaron Cookie guide
By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| CookieRun: Crumble

A cutiepie surrounded by tiny little Macaron Animals who deal damage and buff allies - she's Macaron Cookie, a staple Cookie in pretty much every Cookie Run game out there.

Although she's just a simple SR Cookie, she's oftentimes used in main teams, notably alongside Nameless Cake Hound and Milky Way Cookie. She benefits from the Rapid Fire Synergy, which is provided by Grapevine Cookie and Pinot Noir Cookie, so choose your favourite!

Now let's see how to best pick her Sugar Runes.

  • Element: Grass
  • Type: Support
  • Rarity: SR

Cookie description:

Macaron Cookie's dough is beautifully topped with plenty of sweet, fluffy macarons! Watching the equally adorable Macaron Animals trailing behind her will bring a smile to even the grumpiest Cookie's face. At the end of each year, she and her Macaron Animals are featured in a grand parade. You shouldn't miss out if you like everything cute and sweet!

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Mighty Macaron Parade

Deals damage to enemies as Macarons march forward, grants CRIT% Increase to all allies, and grants Range Synergy.
  • Cooldown: 7 sec
  • DMG Dealt: 72.9% / 76.7% / 80.8% / 85% / 89.4% / 94%of ATK
  • Max Consecutive Activations (Rapid Fire): 5
  • Effect Radius: 0.5 / 0.5 / 0.5 / 0.75 / 0.75 / 0.75
  • CRIT% Increase: 7% / 8% / 9% / 10% / 11% / 12%
  • CRIT% Increase Stack: x10
  • Range Synergy: 50%
  • Duration: 8 sec

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

In terms of teams, you can deploy Macaron Cookie with the following:

best sugar runes for macaron cookie in cookie run crumble

Best Sugar Runes for Macaron Cookie

As a dedicated Support, you want Macaron Cookie to get as much Skill AMP as possible - that will increase her buffs considerably. You can also go for some Skill Haste as well as some defensive stats.

  • Skill AMP
  • Skill Haste

And while you're at it, how about a quick peek at our CookieRun: Crumble codes too?

CookieRun: Crumble icon
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CookieRun: Crumble
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Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.