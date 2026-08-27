CookieRun: Crumble Wind Archer Cookie guide

Wind Archer Cookie is great for melting bosses, and our CookieRun: Crumble guide for him explains how to achieve that.

Wind Archer Cookie made a fuss with his release in pretty much every Cookie Run title - and for all the right reasons. He's an incredibly strong Cookie, one that can't go unnoticed. In Crumble, he's a TSSR Cookie, one that melts any boss that stands in his way.

Oh, and you know what's the best part about him? The Synergy he requires grants him Pierce, which lets his skill pass through enemies. Now THAT is a good Synergy if I've ever seen one.

If you don't know exactly what the best team for him is, and what Sugar Runes you should aim for, then this Wind Archer Cookie guide should give you a hand. Let's have a look.

Element : Grass

: Grass Type : Ranged

: Ranged Rarity: SSR

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Last Wind

Legend says a fresh, green wind received the power of life from a mysterious being and took the form of a Cookie. The forest's Guardian drives away darkness with a single pull of a bowstring, arrow at the ready to zip through the air imbued with the forest's power. If you ever wander the Dessert Forest at dawn when dew lies cold upon the ground, you may just come across Wind Archer Cookie resting quietly against a tree. Sssh... Let's allow him to rest.Fires an Arrow of Gale, dealing damage to enemies.

Fires Last Wind, dealing damage to enemies in a straight line.

Cooldown: 2.5 sec

Arrow of Gale DMG: 105.2% / 110.8% / 116.6% / 122.7% / 129.3% / 136.1% of ATK

Effect Radius: 1

Effective Hits (Pierce x2): 5

Last Wind DMG: 235.6% / 248.1% / 261.3% / 274.9% / 289.2% / 304.4% of ATK

Knockback: 15

Effect Area: 6x1.5

Activation Condition: x12 / x12 / x12 / x10 / x10 / x10 Hits

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

Wind Archer Cookie can work in many teams, as long as you use him with Strawberry Shortcake Cookie or Rockstar Cookie.

Best Sugar Runes for Wind Archer Cookie

(Mandatory) ATK AMP

Skill AMP

Skill Haste

You need a lot of ATK AMP on this TSSR Cookie, so I would recommend going for as much of it as you can. You can also keep some other useful stats, such as Skill AMP or Skill Haste