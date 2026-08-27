CookieRun: Crumble Pinot Noir Cookie guide

For Pinot Noir Cookie's best Sugar Runes, check out our latest CookieRun: Crumble guide.

He's a super useful Support who just makes boss battles so much easier - it's Pinot Noir Cookie, the one who you never knew you needed, but once you have him, you'll never replace him.

Pinot Noir Cookie comes with a skill that prevents allies from getting lifted, but also debuffs the enemies' healing. He works in the Arena just like he does against bosses, so if you acquired him, make sure to level him up and use him.

Other than that, let's see the best Sugar Runes you can equip on Pinot Noir Cookie, and a couple of Cookies he has good synergy with.

Element : Dark

: Dark Type : Support

: Support Rarity: SSR

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Shadow Bind

The well-aged priest and abbot of the D'vine Abbey, Pinot Noir Cookie. The sharpness and delicacy of his youth have matured over time, turning him into a rather inscrutable middle-aged Cookie. Rumour has it that he controls shadow serpents that he collected from the darkness beneath thick terraces of grape vines.Fires a chain of shadow bullets, dealing damage to enemies and reducing incoming healing.

Unleashes shadows, protecting allies from Lift and granting Rapid Fire Synergy.

Shadow Bullet Cooldown: 3.25 sec

DMG Dealt: 70% of ATK

Chain Count (Chain): 4

Healing Down Chance: 65%

Healing Down: 45%

Duration: 5 sec

Shadow Bind Cooldown: 9.5 sec

Lift RES: 35%

Rapid Fire Synergy: 1

Duration: 10 sec Debuff Rate Debuff Application Rate when the caster's Focus equals the target's RES. The rate increases with higher caster Focus or lower target RES. Ignores Skill AMP Debuffs that reduce the target's stats are not affected by Skill AMP.

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

Pinot Noir Cookie is one of the best providers of Rapid Fire synergy. He benefits from the Chain synergy, which means you want to deploy Skating Queen Cookie to grant him that buff.

I have devised a theoretical team (emphasis on theoretical, since it still needs some more testing and adjusting) that you can try out, which is a little bit more "premium", but if you have all the cookies, feel free to try them out:

Best Sugar Runes for Pinot Noir Cookie

Focus Rate Increase

Resistance Rate Increase

Skill Haste

Since you want Pinot Noir Cookie to land his skill every time (or as often as possible), I suggest you try to get as much Focus Rate as possible. You can pair that up with some Resistances and also some Skill Haste.