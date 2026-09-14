Let our CookieRun: Crumble Cherry Cola Cookie guide help you manage all that carbonated chaos in your Cookie lineup!

Coming in strong with two really good and easy-to-fit-in Synergies is Cherry Cola Cookie, and she fits right into one of my favourite teams, replacing Carrot Cookie. She is, of course, a really solid DPS that can obliterate enemy Cookies with the highest ATK, which makes her a good pick in the Arena.

I have to admit that Cherry Cola Cookie looks a little bit like Fiora from League of Legends/Wild Rift, and you can see that in her pose. Regardless, she is one Cookie you should try to max, especially if you can get her from the Featured gacha.

And since acquiring her is not the only thing you need to worry about, I will help you with a guide to giving her the best Sugar Runes and team. Let's check it out.

Element : Water

: Water Type : Charge

: Charge Rarity: SSR

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Tart Cherry Slash

Fizzzz... If you hear the sound of rising carbonation, you better save any cordial greetings for another time! We guarantee you don't want to meet Cherry Cola Cookie when she is not her usual, shy and reserved self. When she wields her dual Fizzy Swords, she's prepared to let all the emotions she's held back burst out like a well-shaken bottle of cola.Swings swords, dealing damage to enemies.

After repeated attacks, charges at high ATK enemies and deals more damage.

Slash Cooldown: 1.75 sec

Slash DMG: 141% / 148% / 156% / 165% / 173% / 182% of ATK

Max Consecutive Activations (Rapid Fire): 2

Cherry Slash Conditions: x9 hits

Cherry Slash DMG: 189% / 199% / 209% / 221% / 232% / 245% of ATK

Effect Area: 0.35x3.5 / 0.35x3.5 / 0.35x3.5 / 0.5x5 / 0.5x5 / 0.5x5

Cherry Slash Stacks (Volley): 2

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

Since she is a recipient of two Synergies, you can deploy her in the following team, where she fits perfectly:

All of these Cookies benefit from the Range synergy, and then you can deploy a few other Cookies to fill the missing synergies.

Best Sugar Runes for Cherry Cola Cookie

ATK AMP

Skill AMP

Skill Haste

(optional) CRIT% / CRIT DMG

Since all her scaling is done via ATK, you want to buff that as much as possible. You can also look at getting some more Skill Haste if you want her to cast faster and charge the Cherry Slash.

Just in case you're still confused about the rest of the Cookies out there, how about taking a peek at our CookieRun: Crumble tier list?