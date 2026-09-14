Just because it's from outer space doesn't mean it doesn't belong in your lineup - and our handy CookieRun: Crumble Space Doughnut guide can help you make the most of it.

Space Doughnut is the lower version of Space Doughnut's Royal Excellence, which is a powerful SSR Cookie that fits into many end-game teams. Since you will only see this upgraded version later on in the gacha, you will probably end up using the good ol' Space Doughnut in the Arena for the early game.

I specifically mention the Arena because the Knockback effect is strong, and even if it's not always super useful in PvE, for PvP, any crowd control is effective.

Similar to Lilac Cookie, though, Space Doughnut only benefits from the Pierce Synergy, which is obtained from Rockstar Cookie or Strawberry Shortcake Cookie, so that makes it a tough one to field until you get one of these two.

Now, let's see the best Sugar Runes for Space Doughnut.

Element : Light

: Light Type : Ranged

: Ranged Rarity: R

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Doughnut Beam

Cooldown: 4 / 4 / 3 / 3 / 3 / 3 sec

DMG Dealt: 57.6% / 60.7% / 63.8% / 67.2% / 70.7% / 74.4% of ATK

Knockback: 15

Effect Area: 1x2 / 1x2 / 1x2 / 1x3 / 1x3 / 1x3

Effective Hits (Pierce): 2

Max Consecutive Activations: x3

A curious dessert creature that flew in from outer space - somewhere nestled among colourful candy star planets. Even though it can't speak the Cookies' language, its sweet heart bridges the gap no problem!Fires a beam, dealing damage to enemies.

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

Space Doughnut

Lilac Cookie

Rockstar Cookie / Strawberry Shortcake Cookie

As I already mentioned at the beginning, you will need to activate the Pierce Synergy for it to be good. Once you unlock that, this would be a solid core team for the Arena:

Best Sugar Runes for Space Doughnut

ATK AMP

Skill AMP

CRIT%

CRIT DMG

As a dedicated damage dealer, Space Doughnut has pretty good AoE damage, so you want to focus on building as much of it as you can. Look for the following Sugar Runes:

As for the other Cookies, why not have a look at our CookieRun: Crumble tier list to see how they rank?