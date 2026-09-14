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CookieRun: Crumble Space Doughnut guide

Just because it's from outer space doesn't mean it doesn't belong in your lineup - and our handy CookieRun: Crumble Space Doughnut guide can help you make the most of it.

CookieRun: Crumble Space Doughnut guide
By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| CookieRun: Crumble

Space Doughnut is the lower version of Space Doughnut's Royal Excellence, which is a powerful SSR Cookie that fits into many end-game teams. Since you will only see this upgraded version later on in the gacha, you will probably end up using the good ol' Space Doughnut in the Arena for the early game.

I specifically mention the Arena because the Knockback effect is strong, and even if it's not always super useful in PvE, for PvP, any crowd control is effective.

Similar to Lilac Cookie, though, Space Doughnut only benefits from the Pierce Synergy, which is obtained from Rockstar Cookie or Strawberry Shortcake Cookie, so that makes it a tough one to field until you get one of these two.

Now, let's see the best Sugar Runes for Space Doughnut.

  • Element: Light
  • Type: Ranged
  • Rarity: R

Cookie description:

A curious dessert creature that flew in from outer space - somewhere nestled among colourful candy star planets. Even though it can't speak the Cookies' language, its sweet heart bridges the gap no problem!

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Doughnut Beam

Fires a beam, dealing damage to enemies.
  • Cooldown: 4 / 4 / 3 / 3 / 3 / 3 sec
  • DMG Dealt: 57.6% / 60.7% / 63.8% / 67.2% / 70.7% / 74.4% of ATK
  • Knockback: 15
  • Effect Area: 1x2 / 1x2 / 1x2 / 1x3 / 1x3 / 1x3
  • Effective Hits (Pierce): 2
  • Max Consecutive Activations: x3

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

As I already mentioned at the beginning, you will need to activate the Pierce Synergy for it to be good. Once you unlock that, this would be a solid core team for the Arena:

  • Space Doughnut 
  • Lilac Cookie 
  • Rockstar Cookie / Strawberry Shortcake Cookie

best sugar runes for space doughnut is cookie run crumble

Best Sugar Runes for Space Doughnut

As a dedicated damage dealer, Space Doughnut has pretty good AoE damage, so you want to focus on building as much of it as you can. Look for the following Sugar Runes: 

  • ATK AMP
  • Skill AMP
  • CRIT%
  • CRIT DMG

As for the other Cookies, why not have a look at our CookieRun: Crumble tier list to see how they rank?

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Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.