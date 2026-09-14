Those purple mushrooms may look sus, but they've served this Cookie well - and our CookieRun: Crumble Poison Mushroom Cookie guide can help you maximise those Shroomies too.

Poison Mushroom Cookie is probably one of the funniest Cookies to exist in the Cookie Run universe - I mean, if you haven't read their description in Kingdom, you must read it in Crumble.

As for the usefulness of this Cookie... well, let's just say that it is strong in both Arena and PvE, so if you get it early on, you've got a solid damage dealer. The best part is that it only needs the Range Synergy, so you can easily unlock that by deploying Knight Cookie in the early game.

Now let's dive into the guide for Poison Mushroom Cookie and see what Sugar Runes you can use on them.

Element : Dark

: Dark Type : Charge

: Charge Rarity: R

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Poison Cloud

Cooldown: 5.75 sec

DMG Dealt: 12.4% / 13% / 13.7% / 14.4% / 15.2% / 16% of ATK

Effect Radius (Range): 2.6 / 2.6 / 2.6 / 3.5 / 3.5 / 3.5

Duration: 3 sec

DMG Tick: 0.33 sec

One day, this Poison Mushroom Cookie was so hungry they took a big bite of a suspicious purple mushroom... and this very mushroom resulted in them becoming a rather dazed and sluggish Cookie. Even so, they continue to carry the mushrooms around, offering them to any Cookies they take a liking to. Shroomies... Just one bite, just one... After all, such big friendly eyes mean no harm. No harm at all...Releases poison, dealing damage to surrounding enemies.

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

Poison Mushroom Cookie

Knight Cookie

GingerBrave

Grapevine Cookie

Cherry Cookie / Dark Cherry Cookie

As a Cookie that only receives the Range Synergy, you want to deploy them alongside Knight Cookie in the early game. That makes the team super flexible , so you can add in any other Cookies you might have.

Best Sugar Runes for Poison Mushroom Cookie

ATK AMP

Skill AMP

HP AMP

DEF AMP

DMG Reduction

In terms of Sugar Runes, you need anything that provides some damage, but defensive stats also work. The longer Poison Mushroom Cookie is alive, the longer it can keep poisoning enemies.

Now, if you're not into purple mushrooms, perhaps the other Cookies on our CookieRun: Crumble tier list might be more appealing?