Since time is gold for her, you can't afford to waste any time fumbling around for her best kit. Let our CookieRun: Crumble Alchemist Cookie guide help you with that!

With her fun little experiments and potions (which are not that fun if you're the enemy), Alchemist Cookie has easily become one of the best early-game damage dealers in Crumble.

She fits right into the Blackberry Cookie + Knight Cookie team, which is one of the most flexible early teams. Of course, you do need to prioritise some ATK if possible (if you have unlocked Sugar Runes), but even without them, she can still melt bosses relatively easily.

Now, let's dive straight into her guide.

Element : Water

: Water Type : Ranged

: Ranged Rarity: R

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Clinical Trial

Cooldown: 4.5 sec

DMG Dealt: 77.8% / 81.9% / 86.2% / 90.7% / 95.6% / 100.5% of ATK

Effect Radius (Range): 2.5

Projectile SPD Synergy: 50% / 50% / 50% / 75% / 75% / 75%

Synergy Duration: 4 sec

Step into Alchemist Cookie's laboratory and you'll find a Cookie bustling around, braided grape jelly icing bobbing behind her, fully absorbed in her research. Time is Gold for Alchemist Cookie, so she cannot help but feel a bit irritated whenever she is reminded of a certain Cookie who lets his time flow like juice. Her core principles are built around how one must give something up in order to gain something, and that a lazy, comfortable life will change absolutely nothing.Throws reagents, dealing damage to enemies and granting Projectile Speed Synergy to allies.

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

Blackberry Cookie

Alchemist Cookie

Knight Cookie

Alchemist Cookie is a top-tier early-game Cookie, since her skill provides the Projectile Speed Synergy and she is a receiver of Range Synergy. You want to have the following core:

As you unlock more slots on your team, add more Range Synergy Cookies (Cheerleader Cookie, GingerBrave, Onion Cookie, etc.) - then, look for anything stronger to make some upgrades.

Best Sugar Runes for Alchemist Cookie

ATK AMP

Skill Haste

Skill AMP

CRIT%

Honestly speaking, you can probably use Alchemist Cookie well into the mid-game, since she is a reliable provider. The only thing you need on her is damage, so try to get as much ATK as possible.

You'd best grab all these freebies from our CookieRun: Crumble codes too while you're at it!