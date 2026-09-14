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CookieRun: Crumble Alchemist Cookie guide

Since time is gold for her, you can't afford to waste any time fumbling around for her best kit. Let our CookieRun: Crumble Alchemist Cookie guide help you with that!

CookieRun: Crumble Alchemist Cookie guide
By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| CookieRun: Crumble

With her fun little experiments and potions (which are not that fun if you're the enemy), Alchemist Cookie has easily become one of the best early-game damage dealers in Crumble. 

She fits right into the Blackberry Cookie + Knight Cookie team, which is one of the most flexible early teams. Of course, you do need to prioritise some ATK if possible (if you have unlocked Sugar Runes), but even without them, she can still melt bosses relatively easily.

Now, let's dive straight into her guide.

  • Element: Water
  • Type: Ranged
  • Rarity: R

Cookie description:

Step into Alchemist Cookie's laboratory and you'll find a Cookie bustling around, braided grape jelly icing bobbing behind her, fully absorbed in her research. Time is Gold for Alchemist Cookie, so she cannot help but feel a bit irritated whenever she is reminded of a certain Cookie who lets his time flow like juice. Her core principles are built around how one must give something up in order to gain something, and that a lazy, comfortable life will change absolutely nothing.

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Clinical Trial

Throws reagents, dealing damage to enemies and granting Projectile Speed Synergy to allies.
  • Cooldown: 4.5 sec
  • DMG Dealt: 77.8% / 81.9% / 86.2% / 90.7% / 95.6% / 100.5% of ATK
  • Effect Radius (Range): 2.5
  • Projectile SPD Synergy: 50% / 50% / 50% / 75% / 75% / 75%
  • Synergy Duration: 4 sec

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

Alchemist Cookie is a top-tier early-game Cookie, since her skill provides the Projectile Speed Synergy and she is a receiver of Range Synergy. You want to have the following core:

  • Blackberry Cookie
  • Alchemist Cookie
  • Knight Cookie

As you unlock more slots on your team, add more Range Synergy Cookies (Cheerleader Cookie, GingerBrave, Onion Cookie, etc.) - then, look for anything stronger to make some upgrades.

best sugar runes for alchemist cookie in cookie run crumble

Best Sugar Runes for Alchemist Cookie

Honestly speaking, you can probably use Alchemist Cookie well into the mid-game, since she is a reliable provider. The only thing you need on her is damage, so try to get as much ATK as possible.

  • ATK AMP
  • Skill Haste
  • Skill AMP
  • CRIT%

You'd best grab all these freebies from our CookieRun: Crumble codes too while you're at it!

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Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.