CookieRun: Crumble Blackberry Cookie guide
Don't slack off with your DPS, even in the early game! Our CookieRun: Crumble Blackberry Cookie guide can help you master this Dark Charge Cookie from the get-go.
| CookieRun: Crumble
Although she is not a very well-used cookie in Crumble, Blackberry Cookie is a really strong early-game DPS that deserves recognition. She's a Charge Cookie that continuously damages the battlefield, and with the right synergy, she is your "early-game Tiger Lily Cookie" or Skating Queen Cookie (but with far fewer synergy bonuses).
We will focus on what you can build on her, since she will most likely be on your team at the very start. So, we'll look at some decent Sugar Runes for her and a team comp.
- Element: Dark
- Type: Charge
- Rarity: R
Cookie description:Blackberry Cookie has worked at a certain grand mansion for quite some time. A cold and mysterious air seems to linger about the Cookie as she works, showing tremendous efficiency comparable to multiple Cookies completing the same job... Almost as if she is borrowing the power of ghosts! (Ooh, spooky!)
Skill description (per star upgrade):
Ghost ServantsCircling ghosts deal damage to enemies.
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Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendationsSince Blackberry Cookie is only a receiver for Projectile Speed Synergy, early on you want to pair her up with Alchemist Cookie, or of course, Pomegranate Cookie (if you have her).
- Blackberry Cookie
- Alchemist Cookie
- Knight Cookie
This would be the core early game team - of course, you can add more Range Synergy Cookies, such as Cheerleader Cookie, GingerBrave, and Onion Cookie, because they all benefit from it.
Best Sugar Runes for Blueberry CookieSince you probably won't have any Sugar Runes unlocked yet, you probably don't care much for this part of the guide, but if you do unlock them and you want to use Blueberry Cookie, these are the Sugar Runes to look out for:
- ATK AMP
- Skill Haste
- Skill AMP
- CRIT%
And as always, you'll want to claim these CookieRun: Crumble codes too, especially if you're a complete newbie!