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CookieRun: Crumble Blackberry Cookie guide

Don't slack off with your DPS, even in the early game! Our CookieRun: Crumble Blackberry Cookie guide can help you master this Dark Charge Cookie from the get-go.

CookieRun: Crumble Blackberry Cookie guide
By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| CookieRun: Crumble

Although she is not a very well-used cookie in Crumble, Blackberry Cookie is a really strong early-game DPS that deserves recognition. She's a Charge Cookie that continuously damages the battlefield, and with the right synergy, she is your "early-game Tiger Lily Cookie" or Skating Queen Cookie (but with far fewer synergy bonuses).

We will focus on what you can build on her, since she will most likely be on your team at the very start. So, we'll look at some decent Sugar Runes for her and a team comp.

  • Element: Dark
  • Type: Charge
  • Rarity: R

Cookie description:

Blackberry Cookie has worked at a certain grand mansion for quite some time. A cold and mysterious air seems to linger about the Cookie as she works, showing tremendous efficiency comparable to multiple Cookies completing the same job... Almost as if she is borrowing the power of ghosts! (Ooh, spooky!)

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Ghost Servants

Circling ghosts deal damage to enemies.
  • Cooldown: 5 sec
  • DMG Dealt: 14.5% / 15.2% / 16% / 16.8% / 17.7% / 18.6% of ATK
  • Ghost SPD (Projectile Speed): 7
  • Ghost Count: 4 / 4 / 4 / 5 / 5 / 5
  • Duration: 4 sec

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

Since Blackberry Cookie is only a receiver for Projectile Speed Synergy, early on you want to pair her up with Alchemist Cookie, or of course, Pomegranate Cookie (if you have her). 

  • Blackberry Cookie
  • Alchemist Cookie
  • Knight Cookie

This would be the core early game team - of course, you can add more Range Synergy Cookies, such as Cheerleader Cookie, GingerBrave, and Onion Cookie, because they all benefit from it.

best blackberry cookie sugar runes in cookie run crumble

Best Sugar Runes for Blueberry Cookie

Since you probably won't have any Sugar Runes unlocked yet, you probably don't care much for this part of the guide, but if you do unlock them and you want to use Blueberry Cookie, these are the Sugar Runes to look out for:

  • ATK AMP
  • Skill Haste
  • Skill AMP
  • CRIT%

And as always, you'll want to claim these CookieRun: Crumble codes too, especially if you're a complete newbie!

CookieRun: Crumble icon
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CookieRun: Crumble
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Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.