Don't slack off with your DPS, even in the early game! Our CookieRun: Crumble Blackberry Cookie guide can help you master this Dark Charge Cookie from the get-go.

Although she is not a very well-used cookie in Crumble, Blackberry Cookie is a really strong early-game DPS that deserves recognition. She's a Charge Cookie that continuously damages the battlefield, and with the right synergy, she is your "early-game Tiger Lily Cookie" or Skating Queen Cookie (but with far fewer synergy bonuses).

We will focus on what you can build on her, since she will most likely be on your team at the very start. So, we'll look at some decent Sugar Runes for her and a team comp.

Element : Dark

: Dark Type : Charge

: Charge Rarity: R

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Ghost Servants

Cooldown: 5 sec

DMG Dealt: 14.5% / 15.2% / 16% / 16.8% / 17.7% / 18.6% of ATK

Ghost SPD (Projectile Speed): 7

Ghost Count: 4 / 4 / 4 / 5 / 5 / 5

Duration: 4 sec

Blackberry Cookie has worked at a certain grand mansion for quite some time. A cold and mysterious air seems to linger about the Cookie as she works, showing tremendous efficiency comparable to multiple Cookies completing the same job... Almost as if she is borrowing the power of ghosts! (Ooh, spooky!)Circling ghosts deal damage to enemies.

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

Blackberry Cookie

Alchemist Cookie

Knight Cookie

Since Blackberry Cookie is only a receiver for Projectile Speed Synergy, early on you want to pair her up with Alchemist Cookie, or of course, Pomegranate Cookie (if you have her).

This would be the core early game team - of course, you can add more Range Synergy Cookies, such as Cheerleader Cookie, GingerBrave, and Onion Cookie, because they all benefit from it.

Best Sugar Runes for Blueberry Cookie

ATK AMP

Skill Haste

Skill AMP

CRIT%

Since you probably won't have any Sugar Runes unlocked yet, you probably don't care much for this part of the guide, but if you do unlock them and you want to use Blueberry Cookie, these are the Sugar Runes to look out for:

And as always, you'll want to claim these CookieRun: Crumble codes too, especially if you're a complete newbie!