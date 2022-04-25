The best mobile games of 2022 so far (April 2022)
Come back monthly as the best mobile games list gets updated regularly
Here it is, the list of the best mobile games of 2022 so far! We'll be adding more reviews as the games get released, so make sure to bookmark this page and check it every now and then.
All the mobile games we've reviewed in 2022Every year we review hundreds of new mobile games, picking out the cream of the crop for you to play. It's not as easy a process as you might think. For a start, there's definitely not time to review everything, our editors and reviewers look through the stacks of titles released each month and pick out those which we think have the most promise. There are tens of thousands of mobile games released every year and we only have so much time.
So, even before games are reviewed they're been filtered through on multiple levels before that selection. But, with us doing so many reviews each year we thought it was sensible to create this resource, so that you can, at a quick glance, see the best mobile games of 2022 by review ranking.
I'll let you in on what might be quite a well-known secret, the teams at Steel Media (that's Pocket Gamer, Pocket Gamer France, 148Apps, App Spy, and more) really love mobile games. As well we should, because we've been reviewing them for over 15 years now, or, if you want to do that weird thing people do where they add up the collective years to get an obscene number, the sites have been reviewing mobile games for over fifty years collectively...
That means that there's a lot of knowledge in these halls, it also means that we are quite precise when it comes to picking which ones we do decide to review.
Below you will find, by awarded score and within that, alphabetical order, each of the games we've chosen to review this year so far. Decide for yourself which of them are the best mobile games of 2022!
4.5 Star - 9/10 - Pocket Gamer Gold Award
- Dungeons of Dreadrock review - February 14th, 2022 - 148Apps
- Grammarian Ltd review - April 21st, 2022 - Pocket Gamer
- Irregular Recruits review - March 3rd 2022 - Pocket Gamer
- Night Skate review - February 24th, 2022 - 148Apps
- Taito Egret II Mini review - April 4th, 2022 - Pocket Gamer
- Vivid Knight review - March 9th, 2022 - 148Apps
4 Star - 8/10 - Pocket Gamer Silver Award
- Fury Unleashed review - March 24th, 2022 - 148Apps
- M.Duck review - April 5th, 2022 - 148Apps
- Milo and the Magpies review - January 26th, 2022 - 148Apps
- Milo and the Magpies review - January 28th, 2022 - Pocket Gamer
- RPG Overrogue review - January 20th, 2022 - 148Apps
- Star Discord review - January 20th, 2022 - Pocket Gamer
- Sumire review - April 11th, 2022 - 148Apps
- Super Auto Pets review - February 28th, 2022 - 148Apps
- Unreal Life review - March 4th 2022 - 148Apps
3.5 Star - 7/10 - Pocket Gamer Bronze Award
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield review - April 4th 2022 - 148Apps
- Alien Isolation review - January 24th, 2022 - Pocket Gamer
- Another Tomorrow review - February 17th, 2022 - 148Apps
- Cat Museum review - March 21st, 2022 - 148Apps
- Encodya review - February 10th, 2022 - Pocket Gamer
- Labyrinth City review - March 17th, 2022 - 148Apps
- Micro RPG review - January 26th, 2022 - 148Apps
- Mosaic Chronicles Mobile review - March 14, 2022 - Pocket Gamer
- Please, Touch the Artwork review - February 3rd, 2022 - 148Apps
- Puzzle Quest 3 review - March 1st, 2022 - Pocket Gamer
- Rocket Bot Royale review - April 22nd, 2022 - 148Apps
- The Revolt: Massing review - March 7th 2022 - Pocket Gamer
3 Star - 6/10
- A Musical Story review - March 1st, 2022 - Pocket Gamer
- Akindo - Merchant''s Road review - April 11th, 2022 - Pocket Gamer
- El Hijo review - January 31st, 2022 - 148Apps
- EndCycle VS review - April 20th, 2022 - Pocket Gamer
- GrubDash Driver review - March 29th, 2022 - 148Apps
- Heck Deck review - January 11th, 2022 - 148Apps
- Inua - A Story in Ice and Time review - February 10th, 2022 - 148Apps
- Kingdom Catastophes review - March 30th, 2022 - 148Apps
- Loopy Wizard review - April 21st, 2022 - 148Apps
- Phobies review - March 8th, 2022 - 148Apps
- Who pressed mute on Uncle Marcus? review - March 18th, 2022 - 148Apps
2.5 Star - 5/10
- Kaiju Attack review - February 22nd, 2022 - 148Apps