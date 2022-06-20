Poinpy review - "A compelling quest for fruit that's well worth your time"

Downwell creator Ojiro Fumoto has crafted a new masterpiece called Poinpy - something that made me want to hoard fruits to appease an angry beast whose hunger knows no bounds. While the game concept is absolutely ridiculous, I still wanted to pacify that beast-god with a penchant for fruit juices because I've angered it somehow.
Now, I must pay for my transgressions by stealing fresh fruit from unwitting fruit servers that look like blueberries. Will Poinpy have that same effect on you?
While the visuals do look lovely, you'll still feel the pressure of grabbing as much fruit as you can before you fall to your fiery demise below.
Controls are a one-thumb affair - you'll simply have to pull back to launch into the air and bounce off walls (and enemies) at an angle. You can also reverse this in the settings - a feature I greatly appreciated - so you can drag up to jump rather than the other way around. There's also a Puzzle Mode you can unlock towards the right side of the screen, where you can complete certain challenges if you're looking for a bit of variety from the main campaign.
I'm not the most coordinated gamer, and my reflexes need some work especially when there's a timer involved. But somehow, Poinpy managed to keep me hooked and motivated enough to try and try again, because once those equipable boons started coming in, every new attempt became a more rewarding experience.
I can't for the life of me understand how something that should have frustrated me actually became so darn enjoyable. I kept trying to collect those fruit juices like a madwoman, wondering why I even woke the beast in the first place. But when it finally burns me to a crisp and it's game over, I find myself wanting to anger the beast and start my fruit-collecting journey all over again.