Dadish 3 mobile review - "A sometimes-difficult Father's Day treat"

From Dad jokes to Dad bods, fathers often get all kinds of put-downs from their kids when all they really want is to take care of the little ones while trying to be cool at the same time - and there's really no harm in that, especially when you're a determined little radish.

In Dadish 3, players follow the misadventures of the titular Dad as he once again embarks on a complicated adventure to rescue his wayward children (this time from a shady field trip). The third instalment in the beloved franchise comes out at $9.99 a pop (but is free-to-play with ads on mobile), but is the game really worth shelling out your hard-earned money for?

DADISH 3 VISUALS

Featuring lovely pixel art and bursts of colour everywhere, Dadish 3 is truly a sight for sore eyes. The retro feel of the visuals is reminiscent of old-school platformers, and the bright and vibrant tones are very much in tune with the lighthearted nature of the game. The lovely background music is equally as charming, especially when you've got a bunch of quirky vegetables as your main cast of characters.

And the characters really are the stars of the show here, particularly our hardworking hero who will stop at nothing to get his kids back from a totally sus school bus. It's amazing how well-made the designs of these veggies are, from Dadish himself to his estranged ex-wife (aptly named Momato). Even the enemies - particularly the bosses - are incredibly well-designed, and are often almost too cute to defeat.

THE GAMEPLAY OF DADISH 3

Like its predecessors, Dadish 3 is a platforming game where you'll have to leap across big gaps and double-jump to safety as you avoid spiky traps and pesky foes in your way. You do all this to save your children from getting too close to a vegetable soup factory, but you can also collect extra stars and special keys you may find along the way.

While the goal of the game is simple, the reward you get at the end of each level is the hilarious banter between Dadish and his little rascals. As you save each one at the end of each stage, you'll engage in meaningful (and not-so-meaningful) conversations with them with topics ranging from eating sand as a hobby to leaving a one-star review for jungles.

WHAT'S THE APPEAL?

While I absolutely loved the witty banter, I wasn't particularly thrilled about the difficulty of the game itself, as some levels can be a little too hard to clear (to the point that it's frustrating). Granted, I'm not the most agile player out there when it comes to platformers, but I would've thought that there was at least a way for more casual platformer players like me to enjoy the game without rage-quitting, especially since the game's premise and visuals are all so appealing. If you're not playing on mobile, the price point is also a little high for what it is - that said, the game will obviously still be worth a go if you're a fan of the first two games in the series.

What I did appreciate is the variety in the levels, as no single stage felt boring and repetitive. I also loved the humour most of all, because while losing your kids to a sketchy school bus on the road to their soup-related demise is horrible, it's always a fun experience when you find one of them and they start talking to you about buff animals in the jungle gym.