Dadish 3 mobile review - "A sometimes-difficult Father's Day treat"

From Dad jokes to Dad bods, fathers often get all kinds of put-downs from their kids when all they really want is to take care of the little ones while trying to be cool at the same time - and there's really no harm in that, especially when you're a determined little radish.
In Dadish 3, players follow the misadventures of the titular Dad as he once again embarks on a complicated adventure to rescue his wayward children (this time from a shady field trip). The third instalment in the beloved franchise comes out at $9.99 a pop (but is free-to-play with ads on mobile), but is the game really worth shelling out your hard-earned money for?Table of contents:
And the characters really are the stars of the show here, particularly our hardworking hero who will stop at nothing to get his kids back from a totally sus school bus. It's amazing how well-made the designs of these veggies are, from Dadish himself to his estranged ex-wife (aptly named Momato). Even the enemies - particularly the bosses - are incredibly well-designed, and are often almost too cute to defeat.
While the goal of the game is simple, the reward you get at the end of each level is the hilarious banter between Dadish and his little rascals. As you save each one at the end of each stage, you'll engage in meaningful (and not-so-meaningful) conversations with them with topics ranging from eating sand as a hobby to leaving a one-star review for jungles.
What I did appreciate is the variety in the levels, as no single stage felt boring and repetitive. I also loved the humour most of all, because while losing your kids to a sketchy school bus on the road to their soup-related demise is horrible, it's always a fun experience when you find one of them and they start talking to you about buff animals in the jungle gym.