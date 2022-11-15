Evidence 111 review - "An ordinary story made extraordinary by superb voice acting"
Detective games are a dime a dozen these days on mobile, but what makes Evidence 111 stand out from the sea of similar titles is the superb voice narration that makes it an absolute thrill to play given its 3D binaural audio mix technology. The game features multiple endings as well that boosts its replayability factor, but is it worth spending a little less than two hours getting to the bottom of the titular piece of evidence?
As you'd expect from a detective game, the cast of colourful characters here have their own backstories you'll have to uncover to find the truth. Some snippets of conversation may turn out to be red herrings, but some may have hidden gems in them that might just help you get closer to the truth.
Instead, the game uses intuitive swipe gestures and a vibrating notification that prompts you to make decisions when needed. Easily accessible for visually impaired audiences, the game encourages you to close your eyes, put on your headphones and immerse yourself in the story purely based on what you hear - and thanks to the stellar voice acting and sound effects, it's easy to get lost inside the world of Alice Wells whether you're curled up in bed or on the daily commute.
As for the choices, some of them will only treat you to an extra line of dialogue or two before bringing you back to the same conclusion or narrative branch, while a few do have lasting consequences throughout the game. Choosing one path may make you miss out on an opportunity to go elsewhere, although some of them only give you the illusion of choice - no matter which one you choose, things will still end up the same way.
Of the multiple endings, I did find certain outcomes a little disappointing, as I initially thought that particular choices would lead to something entirely different. Some variations don't stray too far from each other, but if you're still curious about what a character might do or say depending on what you pick, you can always replay the game to find out. Conveniently, the game offers a fast-forward button that helps you speed towards the choices rather than play out an entire scene from the beginning.
Evidence 111 is a short but engaging experience that fires up your imagination thanks to the top-notch audio quality. The narrative itself is nothing too groundbreaking, but while the story won't stick with me long after the credits roll, the unique audio experience (and the gorgeous ending theme) certainly will.