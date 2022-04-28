We'll Always Have Paris mobile review - "We live in echoes of our days"
When we lose our memories, are we still the same person we may think we are? When you can no longer tell the difference between what's real and what's not, do you choose to face the truth or continue living a lie?
We'll Always Have Paris may only be a little less than an hour-long, but it's short-and-sweet games like these that make the most impact. The title alone already tells you that it's an emotional game, but is it worth shedding your precious tears over?
The story starts with Simon prepping for their son Arthur's visit, and you'll immediately get thrust into Simon's shoes as he worries about his wife in the other room and reminisces about the good old days at the same time. You head out for a few errands and end up going back to the most meaningful moments of your life with Claire, all while waiting for your son and his wife to arrive.
Full disclosure - I also played the Steam version of this game on my PC, and with a mouse, you can hover over objects and see which ones will turn your cursor into a hand icon. In the mobile version, there are no indicators as to which elements you can interact with, but it's fun to tap at everything to see which items will react to your touch - after all, each scene is aptly minimalist to keep from distracting you from the main narrative.
Like other games in the same genre, you'll have to solve puzzles and play mini-games to progress. However, the puzzles - if they can even be called such - don't really pose much of a challenge, probably because they're not the main point of the game.
Still, you'll tap away at coins, piece together a torn photo, slide to pull your debit card from your wallet, paint a mobile, and even try to cook. You can also tap dialogue choices that can reveal more of the narrative, although they don't really affect how the rest of the game will go.
The quiet piano keys accompanying you in the background also add to the low-pressure atmosphere of the game. It's not at all distracting, but it contributes to the game's mood, and its varying tempos reflect the bittersweet nature of life.
The short runtime of the game is also ideal for mobile, as it gives players a quick reason to just sit back and play the game in a single session. Mechanics are pressure-free, giving you ample time to appreciate the story. While I would've wanted to get to know the characters in more detail, I suppose the short runtime is enough to get its point across despite the lack of character development.
The game also has a pretty big curveball in store for players towards the end, so if you're planning on picking up this game (and you really should), be sure you're ready for all the incoming feels.