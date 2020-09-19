Updated September 21, 2020: Post entry tweaks

Mobile gaming is typically associated with quick, light, bite-sized genres that you can consume between bus stops. Your match-three puzzlers, or your idle clickers.

But we all know that's doing our beloved iPhones a gross disservice, don't we? There are loads of deep, thoughtful games on the App Store.

Just look at all the brilliant strategy games that are available on the platform. Some of these are direct ports of PC and console games, with all the attendant depth and nuance that brings.

But even the many mobile-specific strategy games out there boast plenty of meat to get your teeth into. Or at least, the best examples do.

And that's where we come in. The following list contains some of the best strategy games available for your iPhone and iPad.

Whether you're into turn-based tactics, real time strategy, or some weird genre hybrid in between, there's something for you below.

Think we've missed something? Let us know what should be on the list in the comments below.