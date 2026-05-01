Dungeon Clawler officially launches, turning claw machines into roguelike strategy

Read the name again

Dungeon Clawler leaves Early Access with its 1.0 release

Claw-based item grabbing adds unpredictability to crafting

New characters, bosses, and modes expand run variety

Full disclosure: I have typed Dungeon Crawler at least four times while writing this, and had to correct myself each time. It's Dungeon Clawler. With a W. Like a claw machine. Was that the point? Hmm…

Anyway. Dungeon Clawler is now out of Early Access and sitting at Version 1.0 on iOS and Android, alongside everything else. And if claw machines have ever felt like a scam designed to eat your coins, this flips that idea into something you can at least try to control. Slightly.

The whole thing runs on grabbing items from a claw, then turning whatever you manage to snag into a workable build. Weapons, perks, weird little synergies that either click or collapse. You’re still planning like a deckbuilder, but the execution has that awkward, unpredictable edge. The claw doesn’t always cooperate. But I think you already knew that.

Version 1.0 brings in a lot of variety. New characters like Spinarosa and Captain Coney open up different approaches, and there’s another unlockable tucked away for anyone willing to dig. The Propeller Claw changes how you interact with the board entirely, which sounds small until you realise how much of the run depends on positioning and timing.

Bosses have been expanded too. Giant Slimes, Mama Creampuff, and Smeltor, which are names that sound harmless until they’re suddenly not. Runs feel a bit less predictable now, especially with the Daily Challenge mode mixing things up on a regular basis. You’re not settling into one comfortable strategy for long.

Numbers-wise, it’s stacked. 26 characters, multiple claw types, a pile of items and perks that interact in ways you won’t fully understand until something unexpectedly works. Or doesn’t.

Jack reviewed Dungeon Clawler and landed on four out of five stars. Worth a read if you’re on the fence.

Dungeon Clawler is available now on iOS and Android for $6.99.