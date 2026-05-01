Puzzle & Dragons launches Frieren crossover with collab-exclusive dungeons, characters, and cosmetics

The journey goes on

Grab Frieren, Fern and Stark from the crossover

Himmel, Heiter, and Eisen join in too

Themed cosmetics and dungeons available for a limited time

It's confirmed - Frieren fans like myself just can't wait until the next season drops, which is why we're all scrambling to hold on to its magic for as long as we possibly can by any means necessary. That's probably why crossovers with the popular anime have been popping up left and right recently - okay, just AFK Journey, then - and now, Puzzle & Dragons is also joining in on all the fun.

The Puzzle & Dragons x Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Crossover has now officially kicked things off and will run until May 17th, bringing the totally awesome world of the all-powerful elf mage to the puzzle RPG. There are eight collab-exclusive dungeons to take on, plus loads of goodies to score simply by logging in - and I'm ecstatic to see that it's not only Frieren, Fern, and Stark making an appearance here.

In particular, Himmel, Heiter, and Eisen can be recruited too - and oh my goodness, what a party it'll be. These characters can be collected by completing collab quests and earning Magic Stones, and with these collab heroes, you can enjoy boosted Rank EXP and Coins. For 10 Magic Stones, you can grab the crossover heroes from the Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Egg Machine.

There's even an Aura the Guillotine Descended! boss challenge where succeeding guarantees Aura the Guillotine to drop; plus, the Multiplayer! Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Colosseum! can now be challenged in 3-Player Multiplayer mode.

To be honest, these are only scratching the surface of what's up ahead, so for me personally, I'd say it's not one to miss if you're a fan of the show, or if you're at least looking for something new after the recent Re:Zero collab.

There's also our list of the best puzzle games on Android, too, by the way, if you're on the hunt for something else!