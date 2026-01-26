The "official" Pocket Gamer Kingdom Rush ranking - The entire series, ranked

The Kingdom started to rush in 2011 and is still rushing to plant its banner on mobile, so let's see which one should take the top spot!

This year is the 15th Anniversary of the Kingdom Rush series!

With over 7 entries, Kingdom Rush has become a household mobile name

Ironhide has created a truly wonderful IP, and we're looking at its lineage

Ironhide has come a long way from releasing flash games on the internet to making what is possibly the most recognised tower-defence series in the world: Kingdom Rush.

That really tells you what you're in for, doesn't it? There's a kingdom, and they're rushing. Or rather, you're the kingdom being rushed. Either way, you'll eventually get to experience both ways if you play through the rest of the series.

Kingdom Rush ranking

The exception: Legends of Kingdom Rush

It's 15 years later, and the kingdom still has more rushing. With all the stories in the Kingdom Rush saga, some have shone brighter than others, but they all deserve their time in the spotlight.

After all the expansions in the Kingdom Rush universe, Ironhide tried to experiment with a different genre with Legends of Kingdom Rush. This time around, the forces of Lineria are coming out of their towers and taking more of an on-hands (or perhaps, on-foot) approach.

With a custom squad of heroes and soldiers, you'll lead your army from battle to battle to engage in good old turn-based strategy. The series's trademark atmosphere and style remain, with a different kind of challenge and mechanics to master.

Still, it's not tower defence, and it is only available through Apple Arcade, which limits its reach and accessibility.

In any case, not all kingdoms are created equal, and neither are the forces rushing at you (or the quality of your very own rushes). And since this year is the 15th Anniversary of the franchise, shouldn't it be fitting to pay tribute to them all? So let's get to the heart of the matter and rank all the entries in the series!