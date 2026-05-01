Gambonanza, the chess-based roguelike, has launched for iOS and Android

Gambonanza has finally arrived on mobile

It takes chess as a basis and then invites you to break those existing rules

The developer insists you don't need to be an expert to enjoy this roguelike

An indie I've been looking forward to since its initial announcement is Blukulélé’s Gambonanza. I used to play chess a lot in my youth, a hobby that was reignited, like many people's, I would assume, by The Queen's Gambit. Sadly, I am dreadful, often losing because of absolutely horrendous blunders. So, anything chess-related, I find myself drawn to. It has enough familiarity to please my love of the game, but I might not embarrass myself as much. Hopefully.

Thankfully, I don't need to wait any longer to find out as Gambonanza is now available for iOS and Android. Oh, and it's on Steam, too. But we don't care about that here, do we? It's also a premium offering, meaning you won't have to worry about any IAP gubbins that might otherwise pull you out of the experience.

Will it make The Cow a viable opening?

What's it all about then? It's a strategic roguelike, of course. It wouldn't be another day of the week if one didn't release. Not that I'm complaining. I love the genre. Anyway, in Gambonanza, the idea is to take tactical risks (aka gambits) for high rewards. It even lets you break the rules of chess to do so, much like Balatro with poker hands.

And, luckily for me, the developer insists you don't need to be a chess expert to succeed. In fact, they aren't well-versed themselves, as they revealed in an interview with Iwan. Instead, the focus is on upgrading the board to gain an edge over your opponent. On top of that, you can stash pieces in reserve, bringing them out at the right moment to turn the tide of the match in your favour.

Gambonanza is out now on the App Store and Google Play, as a premium game priced at $5.99 or your local equivalent. You can download it for your preferred platform using the buttons below.