Streets of Rage 4 is free for a limited time on the Epic Games Store

Seriously, this is the most epic thing ever

Streets of Rage 4 is the freebie of the week on the Epic Games Store

Experience old-school cool for free

Only available for a limited time

There's a flurry of news coming in hot today, and one of the most exciting ones for me is the fact that Streets of Rage 4 is the freebie of the week on the Epic Games Store! I can't even begin to describe how awesome this beat 'em up is, so I'll just let my review do all the talking.

Essentially, Streets of Rage 4 brings back all the cool things that made the OG side-scroller successful, along with lovely hand-drawn visuals and modernised mechanics. All you really have to do is punch your way through the titular streets of rage to fight crime because you're cool like that, but the satisfaction of doing so is just superb.

The latest instalment to the franchise also has plenty of throwbacks in the form of alternative retro looks for the characters, plus old-school levels and the original OST. Personally, the soundtrack is one of the things I love most about the series, so to have the option to play those tunes again is just awesome.

And since this has been redesigned for mobile, there's a revamped UI along with controller support, and absolutely no microtransactions to ruin a good run. The fact that it's absolutely free to download is simply fantastic value, so thank you, Epic Games Store.

Oh and by the way, we've also got a Streets of Rage 4 trophy guide for completions out there!

In any case, that's only free to grab until May 7th, after which, you'll be on your knees screaming into the void in utter regret for not taking advantage of the promo all week.

But if you're looking for something else to help you manage your FOMO and feels, then our list of the top mobile games like 'It Takes Two' might be of service.