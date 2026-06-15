7Haven is out now, though what it actually is remains a mystery

Well...it's a card game

7Haven is now available as a free-to-play release

Promises strategy and quick matches, but specifics are unclear

Classic card games and quick challenges included

7haven is out now, and after digging through its Google Play listing, I can tell you it's a card game. Beyond that, you're somewhat on your own here right now. There's a name, an icon, and a description that's working very hard to avoid specifics.

The description promises strategy, timing, and smart moves deciding the winner, which is also a fairly accurate summary of rock paper scissors, so I'm not sure how far that gets us.

What I can say is you're playing rounds against opponents and trying to outmanoeuvre them with whatever 7Haven's actual card mechanics turn out to be. I'd love to tell you more, but the page seems just as keen to keep that to itself as I am to find out.

There's the usual mobile checklist ticked off too. Quick matches, clean interface, smooth animations, optimised for most devices, the lot. If I’m being honest, every single mobile card game ever made could put its hand up to that and not be lying, which says more about how these things get written than it does about 7Haven itself.

The “perfect for” section is where things get properly broad. Classic card game fans, strategy fans, casual players, anyone after a quick challenge. At that point you've covered most people who own a phone, so well done there. I do wonder if somewhere in development there was something much more specific that got smoothed away into this.

Still, 7haven is free-to-play and out now. So, if you fancy finding out what's actually going on under all that for yourself, nothing's stopping you.

While you're there, our list of the best strategy games on Android has a few options with a bit more known about them going in, if you want a safer bet to fall back on first.