Wolfbin mixes werewolves, battle royale, and AR in one ambitious swing

An ambitious mix that might actually come together

Wolfbin combines RPG progression with battle royale and AR exploration

Story centres on survivors navigating a werewolf outbreak

No release date yet, but it’s clearly aiming high

Werewolves, battle royale, and augmented reality don't often turn up in the same game, but here's Wolfbin, an upcoming mobile RPG that's apparently trying to do all three at once.

The setup is fairly grim, as these things go. An unexplained outbreak has turned most of humanity into werewolves, and while the corrupted ones are out for blood, a handful retained enough of themselves to keep fighting for the world they lost.

You'll meet two of the human survivors first, Karmen and Adrian, who've both picked up powers the outbreak apparently can't explain. Karmen wields a blade infused with lunar magic, Adrian channels raw magical force through dual blades, and between them they're trying to dig out the truth behind the whole mess.

Other characters mentioned so far include Alpha Wolf, Noah, and Alturki, presumably filling out the cast of good werewolves alongside roles like the Guardian, Scout, and Healer. Quite the lineup for a project with no release date yet, but I suppose you've got to start somewhere.

Wolfbin splits its gameplay into three chunks. There's a story-driven Campaign mode for the cinematic side of things, exploring a post-apocalyptic world and building up your pack as you go. Then there's a competitive Battle Royale mode, which I needn’t really explain. Why does every new game need one? Beats me.

The AR side is probably the bit that'll raise eyebrows. Wolfbin promises real-world augmented reality exploration and field combat, so the werewolf apocalypse follows you out the front door, in theory. How well that actually translates once it's in people's hands is the usual question with AR features, and it's an ambitious thing to bolt onto an RPG and battle royale hybrid regardless.

No release window has been confirmed yet, so Wolfbin is one for the pile marked “we'll see.”

If AR is what's caught your attention here, our list of the best AR games on iOS is a good place to find something to fill the time until it actually turns up!