Best iOS games to play on your iPhone in 2023

Proud owners of iOS devices can brag with a list of excellent games, some of which are exclusive even. These are the best iOS games that are currently available.

Even though the console wars continue in a more passive sense, there's another more active one between all the different mobile platforms. Android and iOS are two of the heavy-hitters with iOS being popular across the board for many reasons. It offers a lot of convenient software with high-end online security and storage space. But all we want to know is whether it can play games well and if those games are worth playing in the first place. Luckily, iOS draws the attention of a lot of skilled and talented developers which is a good start.

There's a good variety of iOS games. Some are explicitly designed to be played on tablets but that doesn't mean you're locked out of playing them on your phone. There are many casual and idle games out there to pass the time and HD-intensive titles. It all depends on what kind of games appeal to you, but the good thing is that the App Store has got a lot of coverage. The best you can do is hope that you have the most up-to-date version (assuming that a new one doesn't come out while you're reading this) so that you can better appreciate the games on this list.