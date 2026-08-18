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Summoners Greed tier list - Best monsters to use

By Mihail Katsoris
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iOS + Android
| Summoner's Greed: Idle TD Hero
Summoners Greed tier list - Best monsters to use

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Updated on August 18th, 2026 - Version: 1.108.8 - Latest Addition: Medjed

In our Summoners Greed tier list, we will list all the best monsters currently available according to their usage in the different game modes. As per the nature of the beast, monsters with higher rarity and better skills will naturally appear at the top of the list.

The developers keep introducing new characters with new abilities in order to diversify their existing roster and keep the game challenging for veterans. And with the new PvP mode, there's going to be even more action!

Considering you're probably a fan of the genre, we recommend you take a look at our constantly updated Counter Side tier list, our MHUI tier list and others. 

Summoners Greed is a hero collector RPG where you are required to draw/summon more heroes from its gacha system. It also offers a wide variety of collectible monsters, each with its own set of abilities. Given its age, the game boasts quite a wide variety of monsters, and each is classified according to its rarity. Currently, there are six different rarities of monsters.

Do not worry if your favourite hero is not available in the tier list yet. New monsters that are released and current monsters that are buffed/nerfed will be taken into account as we strive to continue updating this tier list for Summoners Greed. Make sure to bookmark this page and revisit it in the future for the updated versions of this tier list as new monsters are added.

Click Here To View The List »

1
S-Tier Monsters

Archangel Casielle monster
Character Rarity
SuzakuMythical
SeiryuMythical
AnubisMythical
IcicleoSpecial
AmaterasuMythical
Orc HunterMythical
HorusLegendary
JiraiyaMythical
ZeusMythical
Arch ArchSpecial
MedjedSpecial
KingslayerLegendary
IfritSpecial
HellhoundSpecial
FelinaLegendary
KevinLegendary
Slime KingLegendary
DevonEpic
MightyEpic
SpeedyEpic
Mr. FlameyCommon
OdinMythical
Deep OneLegendary
ThorMythical
LokiMythical
Draco Crimson BordirMythical
Draco Azure TyrvoidMythical
Draco Emerald DirvyMythical
Draco Indigo BylleMythical
LontariMythical

2
A-Tier Monsters

Archimedes in Summoners Greed
Character Rarity
HadesMythical
RaMythical
SusanooMythical
ArchimedesSpecial
Pony SparksSpecial
DustLegendary
AmaelLegendary
Glacial DWLegendary
SkellingtonRare
BooyahSpecial
SparkyCommon
IcarusLegendary
MikoMythical
Pony SparkSpecial
SegwayLegendary
Mummy KingSpecial
GenbuMythical
Baby Loand / LoandMythical
PolarpuffSpecial
KayeffceeSpecial
LorenMythical

3
B-Tier Monsters

Kevin character
Character Rarity
PoseidonMythical
CrispySpecial
Magma DWLegendary
AshLegendary
CasielleLegendary
DeathbiteLegendary
FrostbiteLegendary
PuffyLegendary
LightningLegendary
CheebsSpecial
Extra ChillyEpic
BooyaSpecial
InfernusEpic
Teddy_EvoEpic
Iced CappuccinoRare
Omega MochaRare
StackyRare
ClydeCommon
FlameyCommon
ByakkoMythical
OnmyoujiMythical
HelaMythical

4
C-Tier Monsters

Mighty monster
Character Rarity
Ex PyroEpic
DarkwingSpecial
MalakLegendary
ChillyEpic
PyroEpic
TeddyEpic
YetiEpic
JackRare
SpideyRare
Slimey_EvoCommon

5
D-Tier Monsters

Devon monster icon
Character Rarity
GabrielSpecial
LimzardSpecial
MonkeSpecial
CappucinoRare
FuryRare
MochaRare
RockyRare
SpikeyRare
SlimeyCommon

6
E-Tier Monsters

Anubis at the bottom of the Summoners Greed tier list
Character Rarity
ChronusSpecial
Mummy KingSpecial
RudolphSpecial
SluggyEpic
GrimeyCommon

7
About the game

Summoners Greed is one of those mobile gacha games that can be associated with a more casual experience, starting from its quirky advertisements to its idle gameplay that does not require much of your involvement.

You can simply sit back and relax while the game plays for you. It sounds quite simple and easy, doesn’t it? However, it comes with its own troubles. You will soon find that your heroes and roster are becoming weak in combat, and that advancing through the new challenges that are being thrown at them grows more difficult.

We hope you liked our Summoners Greed tier list, and don't forget to bookmark this page as we will be updating it when new characters appear.

Summoner's Greed: Idle TD Hero icon
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Mihail Katsoris
Mihail Katsoris
I've enjoyed playing games ever since I was a kid (which was a long long time ago at this point). It all started off with an Atari 65XE, then came an Amiga 500+, a Sega Genesis, a 386, and the rest was history. I consider myself lucky to have been able to experience the gaming evolution over the years - this is my passion, and what I will continue to do for as long as I can.