Updated on August 18th, 2026 - Version: 1.108.8 - Latest Addition: Medjed

In our Summoners Greed tier list, we will list all the best monsters currently available according to their usage in the different game modes. As per the nature of the beast, monsters with higher rarity and better skills will naturally appear at the top of the list.

The developers keep introducing new characters with new abilities in order to diversify their existing roster and keep the game challenging for veterans. And with the new PvP mode, there's going to be even more action!

Considering you're probably a fan of the genre, we recommend you take a look at our constantly updated Counter Side tier list, our MHUI tier list and others.

Summoners Greed is a hero collector RPG where you are required to draw/summon more heroes from its gacha system. It also offers a wide variety of collectible monsters, each with its own set of abilities. Given its age, the game boasts quite a wide variety of monsters, and each is classified according to its rarity. Currently, there are six different rarities of monsters.

Do not worry if your favourite hero is not available in the tier list yet. New monsters that are released and current monsters that are buffed/nerfed will be taken into account as we strive to continue updating this tier list for Summoners Greed. Make sure to bookmark this page and revisit it in the future for the updated versions of this tier list as new monsters are added.