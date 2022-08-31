Summoners Greed tier list - best monsters to use [August 2022]
Updated on: August 31, 2022 - re-checked and updated the tier list
In the Summoners Greed tier list, we will be listing all the best monsters currently available in-game according to their usage in the different game modes. As per the nature of the beast, monsters with higher rarity and better skills will naturally appear at the top of the list. Summoners Greed keeps introducing new characters with new abilities in order to diversify their existing roster and keep the game challenging for veterans.
SUMMONERS GREED TIER LISTSummoners Greed is a hero collector RPG (Role-Playing Game) where players are required to draw/summon more heroes from the inherent gacha system present in the game. The game offers a wide variety of collectable monsters, each with its own sets of abilities. Being over 5 years old, the game boasts quite a wide variety of monsters and each monster is classified according to its rarity. Currently, the game has 5 different rarities of monsters:
- Common Monsters – The lowest rarity of monsters available in the game. These monsters have the lowest base attack and bad abilities.
- Rare Monsters – The 2nd lowest rarity of monsters available in the game. These monsters have average base stats but their abilities are still low tier.
- Epic Monsters – These monsters are desired due to their higher base stats and decent abilities that can work on certain maps.
- Legendary Monsters – One of the most desired rarities of monsters and one of the rarest to obtain as well due to their low summon rates. They have very high base stats and boast high-tier abilities.
- Special Monsters – These monsters are acquired only through limited-time events and festivals that are going on in the game.
- Mythical Monsters – These monsters are the highest rarity monsters available in the game. They can only be acquired through Mystical Summons with a base 1% rate to be summoned.
Do not worry if your favourite hero in Summoners Greed is not available in the tier list as of now. New monsters that are released and current monsters that are buffed/nerfed will be taken into account as we strive to continue updating this tier list for Summoners Greed. Make sure to bookmark this page and re-visit in the future for the updated versions of the tier list as new monsters are added in Summoners Greed.Original article by Harsh Paliwai, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
1
S-Tier Monsters
At the very top of the Summoners Greed tier list, we have Archangel Amael. He is a legendary grade monster that specializes in dealing Lightning damage to enemies. He has a medium-grade attack speed and a medium-grade attacking range. His special ability, Swords of Justice, states that Archangel Amael deals an AOE-targeted damaging projectile that hits all enemies 4-6 times and has a specific chance of inflicting the Stun debuff, rendering enemies Stunned for a duration of time. Archangel Cassielle, also a legendary grade monster, has a medium grade attack speed and medium grade attack range. His special ability Sword of Justice is also an AOE-targeted ability that launches 4-6 projectiles at all enemies. These projectiles deal Ice elemental damage and have a specific chance of inflicting a Freeze debuff, rendering all enemies frozen for a short duration of time.
Amaterasu is a Mythical grade monster that has a medium-large range of Attack and a medium-grade Attack speed. His basic ability deals single-targeted damage to all enemies. His special ability Yatagarasu is an AOE-targeted damaging skill that deals Fire elemental damage to all enemies continuously for a short duration of time. Jiraiya is also a Mythical grade monster that has a large-scale Attack range and a medium-grade Attack speed. Jiraiya is touted to be one of the best monsters in Summoners Greed due to his high damage multipliers and his long attack range that can span over the entire map if placed in the centre-most location on the map.
|NAME
|RARITY
|ARCHANGEL AMAEL
|LEGENDARY
|ARCHANGEL CASSIELLE
|LEGENDARY
|PONY SPARKS
|SPECIAL
|FELINA
|LEGENDARY
|HELLHOUND
|SPECIAL
|AMATERASU
|MYTHICAL
|JIRAIYA
|MYTHICAL
|KING SLIME
|LEGENDARY
2
A-Tier Monsters
Archangel Gabriel is a Special grade monster that can only be obtained through Summoning stones. He has a medium grade Attack speed and hits all enemies in his range with his basic ability. His special ability Swords of Justice is an AOE-targeted damaging skill that deals non-elemental damage and has no special Crowd-control effects like the other Archangels. Archangel Malak, one of the 4 Archangels, is a legendary grade monster that deals Fire elemental damage to 4-6 enemies with his basic attacks. His special ability Sword of Justice is an AOE-targeted damaging ability that deals Fire elemental to all enemies and inflicts a continuous damage effect called Burn. He is often considered the worst of the Archangels due to no crowd-control effects like Cassielle/Amael and fewer damage multipliers than Gabriel.
Horus is a Mythical grade monster that has a medium attack range and deals multi-targeted damage to enemies with his basic attack. His special ability War Cry states that Horus boosts the attack speed of adjacent monsters by 180%, further amplifying their damage. Darkwing is a Special grade monster that is available only through a special time-limited event. He has a medium attack range and deals normal damage to enemies with his basic skill. His special ability Fire Beam is an AOE-targeted damaging skill that deals damage to all enemies caught by the beam-like projectile while also inflicting them with a burn debuff that deals continuous damage to them.
|NAME
|RARITY
|ARCHIMEDES
|SPECIAL
|DARKWING
|SPECIAL
|ARCHANGEL GABRIEL
|SPECIAL
|CHRISPY
|SPECIAL
|ARCHANGEL MALAK
|LEGENDARY
|HORUS
|MYTHICAL
3
B-Tier Monsters
Kevin is a legendary grade monster that has a low-medium attack range and deals multi-elemental damage to enemies. His basic skill throws out 3 different projectiles that deal fire, lightning, or ice elemental damage to enemies. This puts him in the top middle of the Summoners Greed tier list.
Mummy King is a Special grade monster that is available through time-limited events and can be summoned using Summoning stones. He has a short attack range and deals single-targeted damage to enemies with his basic skill. His special skill Ancient Spew is an AOE-targeted damaging skill that deals 200% damage to enemies per hit, hitting enemies multiple times. If placed in the middle, Mummy King covers the entire lane with this special ability.
Puffy is a legendary grade monster that has a slow attack speed and deals single-targeted electric damage to enemies with his basic skill. His special ability Laser Beam is an AOE-targeted damaging ability that deals electric elemental damage to all enemies in the path of the beam-like projectile.
|NAME
|RARITY
|KEVIN
|LEGENDARY
|MUMMY KING
|SPECIAL
|PUFFY
|LEGENDARY
|FROSTBITE
|LEGENDARY
|LIGHTNING
|LEGENDARY
|SUSANOO
|MYTHICAL
4
C-Tier Monsters
Chronus is a Special grade monster that is available only through time-limited events using Summoning stones. He has a low attack speed and a very low attack range. His special ability Glacial Blast states that Chronus throws an ice-ball projectile toward enemies that freezes the targets for 3 seconds and deals Ice elemental damage. Mighty is an Epic grade monster that cannot deal damage by himself but can further amplify the damage of your primary DPS monsters. His special ability Power Flow states that Mightly boosts the attack of adjacent monsters by 50%.
Speedy is an Epic grade monster that is a totem-type monster like Mighty and does not deal damage by himself. Instead, his special ability Speed Flow increases the attack speed of adjacent monsters by 100%.
|NAME
|RARITY
|CAPPUCINO
|RARE
|CHRONUS
|SPECIAL
|DEATHBITE
|LEGENDARY
|MIGHTY
|EPIC
|SPEEDY
|EPIC
|FLAMEY
|COMMON
5
D-Tier Monsters
Infernus is an Epic-grade monster that can continuously deal Fire elemental damage with his basic skill. His low attack speed stops him from becoming a top-tier DPS unit but that can be fixed by pairing him with a totem booster such as Speedy. His special ability Inferno Flame is an AOE-targeted damaging skill that deals 50% of his attack as damage for a duration of 15 seconds. Devon is an Epic grade monster that has a high base attack speed but his basic skills deal no damage to enemies. His special ability Death Ball states that Devon reduces a single enemy’s MAX HP by a certain percentage. Devon is a niche monster that is used primarily against stall teams.
Sparky is a common-grade monster that is available to all players at the start of the game. He has a high-grade attack range and medium attack speed. His basic attacks deal single-targeted lightning damaging attacks to enemies.
|NAME
|RARITY
|FROSTBITE
|LEGENDARY
|DEVON
|EPIC
|ASH
|LEGENDARY
|JACK
|RARE
|SPARKY
|COMMON
|FURY
|RARE
|INFERNUS
|EPIC
|STACKY
|RARE
6
E-Tier Monsters
Zeus is a Mythical grade monster that has a very high base attack speed. His attack range is medium while his basic attacks deal Lightning damage to multiple enemies. His special ability Jupiter Strike is a buffing skill that states Zeus boosts the Lightning damage of adjacent monsters by 180%. Zeus synergizes with Lightning and Ra. Anubis is a Mythical grade monster that has a high attack speed. His attack range is variable and his basic attacks deal single targeted damage to enemies in his vicinity. Anubis’s special ability Scales of Anbuis states that he marks a target and further amplifies the damage dealt to the enemy by a multiple of 5. Anubis is desired by players due to his recent favourability against boss monsters, but he is still one of the worst monsters in the game.
Pyro is an Epic grade monster that has a very low base attack speed and medium attack range. His basic skills deal fire elemental damage to multiple enemies in a small AOE-like projectile. His special ability Fire Blast states that Pyro throws a fire ball-like projectile towards enemies that deals 200% Fire elemental damage to enemies caught in the projectile.
|NAME
|RARITY
|MONKE
|SPECIAL
|POSEIDON
|MYTHICAL
|LIMZARD
|SPECIAL
|GRIMEY
|COMMON
|HADES
|MYTHICAL
|CLYDE
|COMMON
|MOCHA
|RARE
|ANUBIS
|MYTHICAL
|ROCKY
|RARE
|PYRO
|EPIC
|CHILLY
|EPIC
|TEDDY
|EPIC
|SPIDEY
|RARE
|SLUGGY
|EPIC
|SPIKY
|RARE
|ZEUS
|MYTHICAL
7
About the game
Summoners Greed is one of those mobile gacha games that can be affiliated with a more casual experience, starting from the game’s quirky advertisements to its idle gameplay that does not require much interference by the player. Players can simply sit back and relax while the game plays for them. Sounds quite simple and easy, doesn’t it? However, it comes with its own troubles. The players will soon experience that their heroes and roster are becoming weak in combat, and that advancing through the new challenges that are being thrown at them grows more difficult. We hope you liked the Summoners Greed tier list, and don't forget to bookmark this page as we will be updating it when new characters appear.
