Updated on: August 31, 2022 - re-checked and updated the tier list

In the Summoners Greed tier list, we will be listing all the best monsters currently available in-game according to their usage in the different game modes. As per the nature of the beast, monsters with higher rarity and better skills will naturally appear at the top of the list. Summoners Greed keeps introducing new characters with new abilities in order to diversify their existing roster and keep the game challenging for veterans.

SUMMONERS GREED TIER LIST

Common Monsters – The lowest rarity of monsters available in the game. These monsters have the lowest base attack and bad abilities.

Rare Monsters – The 2nd lowest rarity of monsters available in the game. These monsters have average base stats but their abilities are still low tier.

Epic Monsters – These monsters are desired due to their higher base stats and decent abilities that can work on certain maps.

Legendary Monsters – One of the most desired rarities of monsters and one of the rarest to obtain as well due to their low summon rates. They have very high base stats and boast high-tier abilities.

Special Monsters – These monsters are acquired only through limited-time events and festivals that are going on in the game.

Mythical Monsters – These monsters are the highest rarity monsters available in the game. They can only be acquired through Mystical Summons with a base 1% rate to be summoned.

Summoners Greed is a hero collector RPG (Role-Playing Game) where players are required to draw/summon more heroes from the inherent gacha system present in the game. The game offers a wide variety of collectable monsters, each with its own sets of abilities. Being over 5 years old, the game boasts quite a wide variety of monsters and each monster is classified according to its rarity. Currently, the game has 5 different rarities of monsters:

Do not worry if your favourite hero in Summoners Greed is not available in the tier list as of now. New monsters that are released and current monsters that are buffed/nerfed will be taken into account as we strive to continue updating this tier list for Summoners Greed. Make sure to bookmark this page and re-visit in the future for the updated versions of the tier list as new monsters are added in Summoners Greed.

