Cats and Soup codes (December 2025)

Updated on December 1st, 2025 - new code added

If relaxing and insanely adorable games are your go-to, you HAVE TO play Cats and Soup. In it, all you have to do is manage your little corner of the forest while dressing up cats and assigning them various tasks. It's a genuinely wholesome experience, and to make it even better, today, I'll share some Cats and Soup codes for free Gems and outfits and explain how to redeem these codes!

Since it's an idle game, and achieving the ultimate goal takes quite a lot of time, you probably want to speed up that process as much as you can. These codes should come in handy for that.

We've covered plenty of other cat games, too, if you're a fan of felines. You can use these Cat Fantasy codes or the Battle Cats tier list, among others. Look around!

Active Cats and Soup codes

GIFT4U - 3 regular observatory tickets, 3 special observatory tickets, 3 baby observatory tickets (new!)

3 regular observatory tickets, 3 special observatory tickets, 3 baby observatory tickets (new!) YUMTREAT - 3 Puddings, 3 Cake Slices, 3 Fruit Tarts

- 3 Puddings, 3 Cake Slices, 3 Fruit Tarts TY4YR - 1 Star Macaron

1 Star Macaron SPOOKTOBER - 5 Regular Observatory Tickets

5 Regular Observatory Tickets 4YRPARTY - 200 Golden Butterflies, 200 Souvenir Tokens

200 Golden Butterflies, 200 Souvenir Tokens CATEAM - 10 Regular Observatory Tickets

10 Regular Observatory Tickets FANART4YR - 400 Gems

400 Gems 70MEMORY - baby kitten costume

baby kitten costume CATSNJAZZ - 5 Regular Observatory Tickets, 1 Pudding

5 Regular Observatory Tickets, 1 Pudding LUVDOGS - 300 Furniture Coins, 100 Gems

300 Furniture Coins, 100 Gems ROARMEOWS - Cheek Accesory

Cheek Accesory GRIMREAPERCAT - expires august 31st

expires august 31st CUTECATZ - 3 Special Observatory Tickets, 1 Star Macaron

3 Special Observatory Tickets, 1 Star Macaron HEARTEMOJI - 2 Fruit Tarts

2 Fruit Tarts BABYSDAY - 300 Souvenir Tokens and Butterflies

300 Souvenir Tokens and Butterflies TURTLEDAY - 2 Fruit Tarts

2 Fruit Tarts LOVEUDAD - Blue summer sunglasses, 300 gems

- Blue summer sunglasses, 300 gems HUGCATS - 3 Special Observatory Tickets

3 Special Observatory Tickets LOVEUMOM - mini whisk

mini whisk FROMBABY - Baby Kitty Chef costume

- Baby Kitty Chef costume CATLOVERS - 1 fruit tart, 1 cake slice

1 fruit tart, 1 cake slice EARTHKITTY - 500 Gems

500 Gems GREENPAWS - 300 golden butterflies

300 golden butterflies KOUPONKODE - 491 Souvenir Tokens

491 Souvenir Tokens CATSURVEY - 500 Gems

500 Gems LOVESPRING - 300 Golden Butterflies

300 Golden Butterflies LOVEHOOMANZ - 3 Special Observatory Tickets

3 Special Observatory Tickets PURRFECT - 1 Star Macaron

1 Star Macaron KITTYTALE - 300 Golden Butterflies

300 Golden Butterflies LOVEYOURSELF - 1 Fruit Tart, 3 Puddings

1 Fruit Tart, 3 Puddings CATSOUP - 3 Cake Slices

3 Cake Slices LUNARCAT - 500 Furniture Coins

500 Furniture Coins CHILLYKITTY - 1 Fruit Tart

1 Fruit Tart MEOWYEAR - 3 special observatory tickets

- 3 special observatory tickets SANTACLAWS - 1 Star Macaron

1 Star Macaron MERRYMEOW - 300 Furniture Codes, 100 Gems

300 Furniture Codes, 100 Gems KITTYCARD - 500 Gems

500 Gems BRRKITTY - 3 Observatory Tickets

3 Observatory Tickets TWOGETHER - 3 Cake Slices

3 Cake Slices SWEETREAT - 5 Observatory Tickets, 1 Pudding

5 Observatory Tickets, 1 Pudding BABYBOO - 500 Gems

500 Gems HOLLOWKITTY - 3x Special Observatory Tickets

3x Special Observatory Tickets CATWORLD - 1 fruit tart

1 fruit tart CATOBER - 500 Gems

500 Gems PAWPAW

CATSBDAY - 1x Night Sky Shorthair Ticket, 1x Star Macaron (expires September 30th)

- 1x Night Sky Shorthair Ticket, 1x Star Macaron (expires September 30th) CATFESTIVAL - 3x Special Observatory Tickets (expires September 30th)

- 3x Special Observatory Tickets (expires September 30th) BABYBDAY - 500 Gems (expires September 30th)

- 500 Gems (expires September 30th) 1000CATS, - 1x Conch Shell Hat, 1x Tiny Fishbowl Hat, 1x Aquatic Adventure Outfit (expires December 31st)

Expired codes

MORESWEETS - 3 Puddings, 1 Cake Slice (valid until October 31st)

- 3 Puddings, 1 Cake Slice (valid until October 31st) CATPLANET - 300 Gems

300 Gems MUTTLOVE - 5 puddings (Expires December 25th)

5 puddings (Expires December 25th) 1000CATS - 2 Hats, 1 Costumes (Expires December 31st)

2 Hats, 1 Costumes (Expires December 31st) THX2YEAR

HAPPYEAR

CATSRULE

3YRPARTY

CATSDAY23

2024DRAGON

CATLOVEYOU

CATFACEMOJI

THX5000CAT

MANX

SWEETCAT

HAPPYCB

SPRINGCAT

MODERNCAT

LUCKYCAT

MARCHACAT

HAPPYJUNE

PICNICDAY

CATEARTH

CATDAY

KORAT

MARRYMEOW

OCICAT

CATSDAY23

ODDEYECAT

SUNNYDAY

APRILCAT

THANKYOU30M

2023XMASCAT

BENGAL

HAPPYCAT

THX2YEAR

AUTUMNCAT

WELOVECAT

DREAMCAT

TOWEROPEN

BIRMAN

HAPPY2YEAR

HAPPYEAR

HNY2023

2YRUPDATE

BLACKFRYEGG

2024DRAGON

BOO31CAT

How to redeem codes in Cats and Soup

Step 1 : Head over to the official Cats and Soup coupon redemption page .

: Head over to the official . Step 2 : Type in your User ID (you can copy and paste it from the game; top right corner Settings > Support > copy the User ID).

: Type in your (you can copy and paste it from the game; top right corner Settings > Support > copy the User ID). Step 3 : Type in the code .

: Type in the . Step 4: Hit the Register button to redeem the code.

To redeem the codes, follow these steps:

You need to open your mailbox and claim the rewards for the active Cats and Soup codes from there. If you don't see any rewards despite claiming active codes, try restarting the game, and they should appear.

Since new codes for Cats and Soup are released regularly (especially around the holidays), keep an eye on this page because we're adding new ones as soon as they're out! If you like this game, we have a list of some of the best relaxing games for iOS you have to try!