Cats and Soup codes (December 2025)

If relaxing and insanely adorable games are your go-to, you HAVE TO play Cats and Soup. In it, all you have to do is manage your little corner of the forest while dressing up cats and assigning them various tasks. It's a genuinely wholesome experience, and to make it even better, today, I'll share some Cats and Soup codes for free Gems and outfits and explain how to redeem these codes!
Since it's an idle game, and achieving the ultimate goal takes quite a lot of time, you probably want to speed up that process as much as you can. These codes should come in handy for that.
Active Cats and Soup codes
- GIFT4U - 3 regular observatory tickets, 3 special observatory tickets, 3 baby observatory tickets (new!)
- YUMTREAT - 3 Puddings, 3 Cake Slices, 3 Fruit Tarts
- TY4YR - 1 Star Macaron
- SPOOKTOBER - 5 Regular Observatory Tickets
- 4YRPARTY - 200 Golden Butterflies, 200 Souvenir Tokens
- CATEAM - 10 Regular Observatory Tickets
- FANART4YR - 400 Gems
- 70MEMORY - baby kitten costume
- CATSNJAZZ - 5 Regular Observatory Tickets, 1 Pudding
- LUVDOGS - 300 Furniture Coins, 100 Gems
- ROARMEOWS - Cheek Accesory
- GRIMREAPERCAT - expires august 31st
- CUTECATZ - 3 Special Observatory Tickets, 1 Star Macaron
- HEARTEMOJI - 2 Fruit Tarts
- BABYSDAY - 300 Souvenir Tokens and Butterflies
- TURTLEDAY - 2 Fruit Tarts
- LOVEUDAD - Blue summer sunglasses, 300 gems
- HUGCATS - 3 Special Observatory Tickets
- LOVEUMOM - mini whisk
- FROMBABY - Baby Kitty Chef costume
- CATLOVERS - 1 fruit tart, 1 cake slice
- EARTHKITTY - 500 Gems
- GREENPAWS - 300 golden butterflies
- KOUPONKODE - 491 Souvenir Tokens
- CATSURVEY - 500 Gems
- LOVESPRING - 300 Golden Butterflies
- LOVEHOOMANZ - 3 Special Observatory Tickets
- PURRFECT - 1 Star Macaron
- KITTYTALE - 300 Golden Butterflies
- LOVEYOURSELF - 1 Fruit Tart, 3 Puddings
- CATSOUP - 3 Cake Slices
- LUNARCAT - 500 Furniture Coins
- CHILLYKITTY - 1 Fruit Tart
- MEOWYEAR - 3 special observatory tickets
- SANTACLAWS - 1 Star Macaron
- MERRYMEOW - 300 Furniture Codes, 100 Gems
- KITTYCARD - 500 Gems
- BRRKITTY - 3 Observatory Tickets
- TWOGETHER - 3 Cake Slices
- SWEETREAT - 5 Observatory Tickets, 1 Pudding
- BABYBOO - 500 Gems
- HOLLOWKITTY - 3x Special Observatory Tickets
- CATWORLD - 1 fruit tart
- CATOBER - 500 Gems
- PAWPAW
- CATSBDAY - 1x Night Sky Shorthair Ticket, 1x Star Macaron (expires September 30th)
- CATFESTIVAL - 3x Special Observatory Tickets (expires September 30th)
- BABYBDAY - 500 Gems (expires September 30th)
- 1000CATS, - 1x Conch Shell Hat, 1x Tiny Fishbowl Hat, 1x Aquatic Adventure Outfit (expires December 31st)
Expired codes
- MORESWEETS - 3 Puddings, 1 Cake Slice (valid until October 31st)
- CATPLANET - 300 Gems
- MUTTLOVE - 5 puddings (Expires December 25th)
- 1000CATS - 2 Hats, 1 Costumes (Expires December 31st)
- THX2YEAR
- HAPPYEAR
- CATSRULE
- 3YRPARTY
- CATSDAY23
- 2024DRAGON
- CATLOVEYOU
- CATFACEMOJI
- THX5000CAT
- MANX
- SWEETCAT
- HAPPYCB
- SPRINGCAT
- MODERNCAT
- LUCKYCAT
- MARCHACAT
- HAPPYJUNE
- PICNICDAY
- CATEARTH
- CATDAY
- KORAT
- MARRYMEOW
- OCICAT
- CATSDAY23
- ODDEYECAT
- SUNNYDAY
- APRILCAT
- THANKYOU30M
- 2023XMASCAT
- BENGAL
- HAPPYCAT
- THX2YEAR
- AUTUMNCAT
- WELOVECAT
- DREAMCAT
- TOWEROPEN
- BIRMAN
- HAPPY2YEAR
- HAPPYEAR
- HNY2023
- 2YRUPDATE
- BLACKFRYEGG
- 2024DRAGON
- BOO31CAT
How to redeem codes in Cats and SoupTo redeem the codes, follow these steps:
- Step 1: Head over to the official Cats and Soup coupon redemption page.
- Step 2: Type in your User ID (you can copy and paste it from the game; top right corner Settings > Support > copy the User ID).
- Step 3: Type in the code.
- Step 4: Hit the Register button to redeem the code.
You need to open your mailbox and claim the rewards for the active Cats and Soup codes from there. If you don't see any rewards despite claiming active codes, try restarting the game, and they should appear.
Since new codes for Cats and Soup are released regularly (especially around the holidays), keep an eye on this page because we're adding new ones as soon as they're out! If you like this game, we have a list of some of the best relaxing games for iOS you have to try!
