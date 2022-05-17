Top 15 best tycoon games for Android phone and tablets
Looking for the best tycoon games for Android? Then look no further, because we've brought the best 15 of them together into this list only for you. Read on to find out the best games to put your imagination and planning to good use, and build your heart out on Android.
Tycoon games are a pretty tricky category - they are a subsection of the simulator category, which is quite massive in game development. Tycoon games allow you to run businesses, take on new roles, and gain success much quicker than you could possibly do in real life. It feels good to succeed at jobs and become a billionaire, and it’s all achievable in many of these games.
We've got everything here from building up a beer empire through to building an actual space empire. You'll also manage zoos, car factories and... eSport stars? So do make sure to click on through to find out what we believe are the best 15 tycoon games for Android. And, of course, if you think we've missed something then leave us a comment, because we do occasionally revisit our various lists to make sure that we've kept them completely up to date.
1
Egg, Inc.
Some people are satisfied with having a regular job like managing an egg farm. What's there to manage, you might ask? You'll have to build a farm, hatch the chickens, distribute the eggs by hiring drivers, and as most other farmers do, send an expedition into space. Yes, even that. The gameplay is rather simple as it's an incremental clicker, but that doesn't mean it's not fun!
If you love tycoon games for Android, don't chicken out and make sure to give this one a try. It's egg-cellent! (mind the puns).Download Egg, Inc.
2
Game Dev Story
Many gamers who play games are often interested in the life of the game developers who create them - and what better way to understand their lives than playing a game where you can become a game dev? (in a pixelated world, but it still counts, right?)
Game Dev Story is a game developer tycoon where you can manage staff, create games, and make millions without learning to code yourself. It's a premium game, but it plays so incredibly well. It's fun, it's creative, and it's more than just your typical idle game. Game Dev Story is also available on Apple Arcade!Download Game Dev Story
3
Idle Museum
Ever wanted to own a famous museum, with your very own T-Rex and all the fanciest art exhibits? In Idle Museum, you can put in all of the effort quickly and get guaranteed success. It's a game where you can create and expand your own museum and slowly add new exhibits.
You can enjoy a relaxing and beautiful game that rewards constant efforts towards expanding the museum with tons of visitors and currency to expand it even more. It's your typical tycoon game in a beautifully decorated historic nutshell. (because it's a museum!)Download Idle Museum
4
Car Industry Tycoon
When it comes to building cars, I really do not have a single clue what is going on, but that wouldn’t stop me from downloading and playing this colorful and cute Car Industry Tycoon! It is an idle game, where you can gain money over time, hire different workers to do jobs, create more cars, upgrade your factory, and more as your business grows.
The game is fairly simple and relaxing at its core, and that's exactly where all the game's charm lies. It takes tycoon games essentials and packs them into a beautiful blocky-looking game.Download Car Industry Tycoon
5
Space Colony: Idle
Humanity has moved to space in Space Colony: Idle, and you need to build up the infrastructure to make society survive and thrive.
You will need to train up astronauts, set up systems so that they can work and build, discover new tech and mine the materials on this new planet so that the world can grow and thrive just as Earth had. It's a pretty basic game down at its core, but it's got all the right elements to make it a great tycoon game for Android.Download Space Colony: Idle
6
Esports Life Tycoon
Maybe, you’re more interested in becoming the manager of your favorite Esports team! If so, Esports Life Tycoon is there for you. You can create your Esports Team, build their workspace, learn how to deal with the typical issues which occur right before a big match, and keep your team motivated. You can climb to the top of the Esports world with your team shining through.
Esports Life Tycoon is one of the best tycoon games for Android because it's also a pretty good sim game. You've probably heard of Football Manager and all that - think of Esports Life Tycoon in a similar way, but for Esports. It's fun, it's engaging, and most importantly, it's a real gem if you want to showcase your managing skills.Download Esports Life Tycoon
7
Hotel Empire Tycoon
In Hotel Empire Tycoon you will do exactly as the title suggests: you'll build your very own hotel, learn how to properly manage it and slowly expand into more regions. It's a game where you can customize each hotel to your own liking, and try to give your guests the best service possible.
The fun part about Hotel Empire Tycoon is that, unlike a number of other games on this list, it has limited-time events that allow you to get some exclusive rewards. The game is constantly updated and receives various quality of life improvements, so it's definitely worth checking out.Download Hotel Empire Tycoon
8
Kitty Cat Tycoon
Kitty Cat Tycoon is a wholesome game that lets you glimpse at truly adorable kittens that are trying to make a living by building cat trees. What could be better than that?
If you want a simple and colourful game where you can enjoy the company of cats and kittens, you might want to check this one out!Download Kitty Cat Tycoon
9
Rollercoaster Tycoon Touch
RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch is a beautiful game where you are creating rollercoasters for other people to enjoy. You have quite a lot of freedom when expanding them. From a multitude of themes and colours, to various gravity-defying attractions, you can really go all out in this game.
If your goal is to find one of the top tycoon games for Android to keep you entertained for hours through beautiful artwork and engaging features, make sure to give this one a shot.Download Rollercoaster Tycoon Touch
10
Rocket Star
In Rocket Star, you are looking to put together a group of talented people to create rockets so that you can explore more of outer space! Through research and launches, you can find your way through the galaxy, getting to earn cash and upgrade your space center in the process.
There are so many different places to explore and starships to create and the beautiful and colourful graphics only make it all the more entertaining.Download Rocket Star
11
Idle Zoo Tycoon 3D
Everyone seems to want to own and run a zoo at one point in their lives, so Idle Zoo Tycoon 3D offers you to get that entire experience on your phone. You can design your own zoo, upgrade areas, add in different animals, breed them and create the ideal place for people to enjoy while taking care of the animals you choose!
It's a game that has been pretty popular on PC many years ago (before the 3D graphics even became a usual thing) and now this mobile game cleverly adds that detail to make a top tycoon game for Android phones and tablets. If you're a fan of the genre, you should definitely take a look at the top 15 idle games on Android.Download Idle Zoo Tycoon 3D
12
Idle Miner Tycoon
Instead of an above-the-ground factory, you can become a miner in Idle Miner Tycoon! You can hire various miners as employees, and try to acquire the best ones in terms of stats. Some will be a tad bit more productive than others, and in a way that adds a super exciting element to the game.
You'll steadily earn money and expand downwards, sell all the valuables you find along the way for some extra profit, and build something of an endless mine. Make a ton of upgrades and expand the collection, and really enjoy this colourful-looking, underground money-making Android tycoon game.Download Idle Miner Tycoon
13
Dev Tycoon Inc. Idle Simulator
If you want one of the best tycoon games on Android with pixelated graphics, this must be the best one out there. It's got a multitude of layers that add to the game, and you'll pretty much set yourself on the path to success from start to finish - the start being your very own startup, in your own home office.
It's a beautiful game that easily deserves its spot on the best Android tycoon games list. Dev Tycoon Inc. Idle Simulator has a lot of fun and engaging features, feels excellent and is completely free to play.Download Dev Tycoon Inc. Idle Simulator
14
Gaming Shop Tycoon
Maybe, you’d like a simple life. One where you run a gaming shop, keeping your customers happy, hiring staff, and knowing all you need to know about the various tech and gadgets that you stock. Your shop specifically is targeting Esports players, so you will need to entice them in and use their feedback to make the most profit.
Where this game shines through is the rather minimalistic approach. Gaming Shop Tycoon has some fairly simple graphics that don't clutter the screen and that feel really beautiful on phones and tablets. Make sure you check it out if you want a relaxing game.Download Gaming Shop Tycoon
15
Smartphone Tycoon 2
What’s more meta than making a business about making a smartphone on your smartphone? Smartphone Tycoon 2 has you creating your own smartphone company, where you must develop new features, create smartphones, grow your business and take the mobile market by storm with your phones.
You can even end up with die-hard fans of your phones if you are good enough. So by all means, if you want a genuine game with realistic elements, it is one of the best tycoon games for Android you could go for.Download Smartphone Tycoon 2