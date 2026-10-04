Idle Heroes codes (October 2026)
Are you looking for some free gifts? In this post, we will share with you a list of all working Idle Heroes codes that you can redeem.
| Idle Heroes
In this post, we will share a list of all working Idle Heroes codes that you can redeem right now. You can collect free items in this popular strategy-based RPG, such as Diamonds, Gems, Heroic Summon Scrolls and more.
List of active Idle Heroes codes
- AUTUMNQUEST (expires October 31st) (new!)
- BRIGHTIHFEST (expires October 08th) (new!)
- SEPIHFATAL
- ALEXTOPIH
- IH8BONUS
- BARRY7GIFT
- AKU7IHGIFT
- HOTJULY7IH
- IDLE10PARTY
- HEROES10TH
- FUTUREWITHIH
- OPENIHNEWERA
- REUNIONIH10
- ERAOFIHGLORY
- VOYAGEWITHIH
- ECHOESOFIH
- RETURNTOIH
- REUNIONIH10
- MAYBARRY4U
- MJT26MAY
- APRBRY2026
- FEBAKU26
- BARRY2026CNY
- IHHOTCNY26
- MJT2026XNKL
- IH2026START
- BSSANTA999
- WINTERIH25
- XMASIHGIFT
- MJT2025NOV
- MONSTERIHGIFT
- OCT10AKUDEMON
- BARRY10OCT25
- IH2025MOON - 1,000 Gems, 5 Treasure Coupons
- GIFT10LUTZ - 1,000 Gems, 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls, 5 Core of Transcendences
- IHAKUDEMON9 - 999 Gems, 5 Treasure Coupons
- AKUDEMON8GIFT - 999 Gems, 5 Treasure Coupons
- SUMMER8IH - 1,000 Gems, 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls, 5 Core of Transcendences
- IHQIUYEJYW - 999 Gems, 5 Treasure Coupons
- JULYIH7AKU - 999 Gems, 5 Treasure Coupons
- LUCKYINJULY - 1,000 Gems, 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls, 5 Core of Transcendences
- DRGNBOAT2025 - 1,000 Diamonds, 5 Scrolls
- MAYBEBARRY - Rewards
- ENJOYIH4
- 2025MJT888 - Rewards
- WARMCNY25IH - Rewards
- NICEBARRY2025 - Rewards
- MERRYBARRY24 - 888 Diamonds
- IH24XMAS - 1000 Diamonds, 5 Heroic Summon Scroll
- NOVBARRYGIFT - 888 Diamonds and more
- ENJOY11IH - 1,000 Gems, 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls, 5 Core of Transcendences
- IHD100K - Rewards
- BARRY10G - 888 Diamonds and more
- SEPT9LUTZ - 1,000 Diamonds, 10 Scrolls
- IH999 - Rewards: 60 Summon Scrolls
- IH777 - Rewards: 50 Summon Scrolls (This code is for new players)
Expired
- JADEBUNNY26 (expires October 1st)
- NIGHTBLOOM9 (expires September 30th)
- BLAZINGIHMAY
- IDLEMAY1ST
- REALGIFTAPR
- BREEZEDROP
- FEBIHBOOST
- JAN26BOOST
- WINTERIH25
- IH11GIFTBOX
- IH4UCODE9 - 1,000 Gems, 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls, 5 Core of Transcendences
- MKX9ANNI25 - rewards
- IHGIFT9 - 9th Anniversary gift
- BARRYBEST9 - rewards
- IHHAPPY999 - rewards
- IHTHANKU9 - 99 Scrolls
- IHBIRTHDAY9 - rewards
- IHMJT999 - rewards
- IHMKXJUMP999 - rewards
- IHCELEBRATION9 - rewards
- IHHAPPY9 - rewards
- IHAKUGIFT - 3 Eminent Hero Selection Chest, 999 Gems
- IHANNIMONTH - 1,000 Diamonds, 10 Summon Scrolls, 10 Core of Transcendences (expires June 20th)
- IH9THANNIV - rewards
- IHREWARD9 - rewards
- MAYIHBONUS - 1,000 Diamonds, 5 Heroic Summon Scrolls, 10 Core of Transcendences
- LABOR5GIFT - x1,000 Diamonds, x5 Treasure Coupon
- SPRINGIHGIFT - Rewards
- BLESSFEBGIFT - 1,000 Gems, 10 Cores, 10 Scrolls
- NICEBARRY2025 - rewards
- 2025MJT888 - rewards
- WARMCNY25IH - rewards
- LUTZ10GIFT
- SNOWIHGIFT - 1,000 Diamonds and more
- HAPPYJANIDLE - 1000 Diamonds, 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls
- LUTZ25GIFTIH - 1,000 Diamonds
- OCTIHCER24
- SUPERLUTZ8
- IH2024BETTER - 777 Diamonds
- CHAJI888 - 777 Diamonds
- COMM2024IH - 1000 Diamonds, 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls and more
- LUTZ7GIFT
- CARNIVALIH24
- IHMAY55
- LABORIH24DAY
- ESATERIHAPR - 1000 Diamonds and 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls and more (Valid till April 30)
- MARPD2024IH - 1000 Diamonds and 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls and more (Valid till April 30)
- WUTIAN888
- HAPPYCNY2024
- MJT888
- BARRY90KCNY
- IHXMASGIFT - 1000 Diamonds and 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls
- XMASBARRY - 777 Diamonds
- IHQA2023 - 1000 Diamonds
- MOJITO6 - 777 Diamonds and other rewards
- LUTZGIFTIH - Diamonds and other rewards
- IHVK20K - 777 Diamonds and other rewards
- SANTA2023IH - 1000 Diamonds, 10 Summon Scrolls
- BARRY09IH - 777 Diamonds
- PHKCZYM - 777 Diamonds
- IHDCCUTE - 777 Diamonds
- IH7SUMMER - Rewards: 1000 Gems and 10 Summon Scrolls
- AUT10IDLE
- IH23MOON
- LUTZSEP2023
- SUMIH2023
- IDLEBARRY
- XIPI777
- HPBIH2023 - Rewards: 1000 Gems and 10 Summon Scrolls
- HOTIHMAY - Rewards: 1000 Gems and 10 Summon Scrolls
- IMPGIFTIH - Rewards: 1000 Gems and 10 Summon Scrolls
- FAIRYIHMAR - Rewards: 1000 Gems and 10 Summon Scrolls
- SPRINGIHDAY - Rewards: 1000 Gems and 10 Summon Scrolls
- 2023HAPPYCNY
- IHNEWYEAR2023
- BLESSING2023IH
- DECXMASIH - Rewards: 1000 Gems and 10 Summon Scrolls
- NOVEGIFTIH - Rewards: 1000 Gems and 10 Summon Scrolls
- OCTTCOIH - Rewards: 1000 Gems and 10 Summon Scrolls
- SEPLUTZIH - Rewards: 1000 Gems and 10 Summon Scrolls
- SUMVIBE2022
- FELIZJULIO
- DHXI2022
- HIJUNE2022
- HAPPYMAYDAY2022IH
- SPRINGTIME2022IH
- IHEASTERBUNNY4
- MARZOIH2022
- REUNION2022IH
- HAPPY2022CNY
- NEWYEAR2022
- 2022HAPPYCNY- Rewards: 1000 Gems and 10 Scrolls
- 2022NEWYEARIH - Rewards: 1000 Gems and 10 Scrolls
- XMAS2021IH - Rewards: 1225 Gems, 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls
- ASPEN2021IH - Rewards: 1000 Gems and 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls
- IHNOV2021 - Rewards:1000 Gems and 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls
- autumn2021 - Rewards: 7 Heroic Summon Scrolls and 700 Gems
- IHOCT2021 - Rewards: 5 Heroic Summon Scrolls and 500 Gems
- SUMMER - Rewards: Diamonds x500, Heroic Summon Scrolls x5
- SUMMERPARTY - Rewards: Diamonds x500, Heroic Summon Scrolls x5
- IHSEPT2021 - Rewards: Diamonds x1000, Heroic Summons Scrolls x10
- IHAUG2021 - Rewards: 500 Gems, and 5 Heroic Summon Scrolls.
We will keep updating this post with new Idle Heroes Redeem codes as and when they arrive. So, make sure to bookmark this page and visit it regularly to find the latest working codes and redeem them as soon as you can.
To avoid any kind of errors, please make sure you enter the codes as it is written, including any special characters, capital letters and the like.
Also, check out these redeem codes for Evil Hunter Tycoon and Train Station 2.
How to redeem your rewards?The redemption process is pretty straightforward - just follow the steps below.
- Open the game and go to the 'Cool Events' menu
- Go to the Exchange Gifts tab
- Enter any of the codes mentioned above and click on the exchange code button
- Go to your mailbox and collect the reward
- Once you collect your reward, it will be added to your account
Idle Heroes is a popular mobile RPG from DHGAMES that puts you in control of heroes who fight against evil forces inside ancient ruins. Your objective is to upgrade your characters and form strategies to lead your team to become the most powerful in the game. It is available to download on both Android and iOS. And if you need help picking the right characters, feel free to check out our Idle Heroes tier list.
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