Are you looking for some free in-game gifts in Idle Heroes? In this post, we will share with you a list of all working Idle Heroes codes that you can redeem. Using these redeem codes, you can collect free in-game items in this popular strategy-based RPG game such as Diamonds, Gems, Heroic Summon Scrolls and more.

List of active Idle Heroes Codes

IHNOV2021 - Rewards:1000 Gems and 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls



autumn2021 - Rewards: 7 Heroic Summon Scrolls and 700 Gems



IH777 - Rewards: 50 Summon Scroll. (This code is for new players)

Here is the list of all working Idle Heroes redeem codes:

Expired Codes:

IHOCT2021 - Rewards : 5 Heroic Summon Scrolls and 500 Gems

SUMMER - Rewards: Diamonds x500, Heroic Summon Scrolls x5

SUMMERPARTY - Rewards: Diamonds x500, Heroic Summon Scrolls x5

IHSEPT2021 - Rewards: Diamonds x1000, Heroic Summons Scrolls x10

IHAUG2021 - Rewards: 500 Gems, and 5 Heroic Summon Scrolls.

We will keep updating this post with new Idle Heroes Redeem codes as and when they arrive. So make sure to bookmark this page and visit it regularly to find out the latest working codes and redeem them at the earliest possible time.

To avoid any kind of errors, please make sure you enter the above-mentioned codes as it is, including any special characters, capital letters and the like.

How to redeem the codes?

Open the game and go to the 'Cool Events' menu

Go to the exchange gifts tab

Enter any of the codes mentioned above and click on the exchange code button

Go to your in-game mailbox and collect the reward

Once you collect the reward, it will be added to your in-game account

The redemption process is pretty straightforward in Idle Heroes. Just follow the steps below to redeem Idle Heroes codes.

About the game