Are you looking for some free gifts? In this post, we will share with you a list of all working Idle Heroes codes that you can redeem.

In this post, we will share a list of all working Idle Heroes codes that you can redeem right now. You can collect free items in this popular strategy-based RPG, such as Diamonds, Gems, Heroic Summon Scrolls and more.

List of active Idle Heroes codes

AUTUMNQUEST (expires October 31st) (new!)

BRIGHTIHFEST (expires October 08th) (new!)

SEPIHFATAL

ALEXTOPIH

IH8BONUS

BARRY7GIFT

AKU7IHGIFT

HOTJULY7IH

IDLE10PARTY



HEROES10TH



FUTUREWITHIH



OPENIHNEWERA



REUNIONIH10



ERAOFIHGLORY



VOYAGEWITHIH



ECHOESOFIH



RETURNTOIH

REUNIONIH10

MAYBARRY4U

MJT26MAY

APRBRY2026

FEBAKU26

BARRY2026CNY

IHHOTCNY26

MJT2026XNKL

IH2026START

BSSANTA999

WINTERIH25

XMASIHGIFT

MJT2025NOV

MONSTERIHGIFT

OCT10AKUDEMON

BARRY10OCT25

IH2025MOON - 1,000 Gems, 5 Treasure Coupons

1,000 Gems, 5 Treasure Coupons GIFT10LUTZ - 1,000 Gems, 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls, 5 Core of Transcendences

1,000 Gems, 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls, 5 Core of Transcendences IHAKUDEMON9 - 999 Gems, 5 Treasure Coupons

999 Gems, 5 Treasure Coupons AKUDEMON8GIFT - 999 Gems, 5 Treasure Coupons

999 Gems, 5 Treasure Coupons SUMMER8IH - 1,000 Gems, 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls, 5 Core of Transcendences

1,000 Gems, 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls, 5 Core of Transcendences IHQIUYEJYW - 999 Gems, 5 Treasure Coupons

- 999 Gems, 5 Treasure Coupons JULYIH7AKU - 999 Gems, 5 Treasure Coupons

999 Gems, 5 Treasure Coupons LUCKYINJULY - 1,000 Gems, 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls, 5 Core of Transcendences

1,000 Gems, 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls, 5 Core of Transcendences DRGNBOAT2025 - 1,000 Diamonds, 5 Scrolls

- 1,000 Diamonds, 5 Scrolls MAYBEBARRY - Rewards

Rewards ENJOYIH4

2025MJT888 - Rewards

Rewards WARMCNY25IH - Rewards

Rewards NICEBARRY2025 - Rewards

Rewards MERRYBARRY24 - 888 Diamonds

888 Diamonds IH24XMAS - 1000 Diamonds, 5 Heroic Summon Scroll

1000 Diamonds, 5 Heroic Summon Scroll NOVBARRYGIFT - 888 Diamonds and more

888 Diamonds and more ENJOY11IH - 1,000 Gems, 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls, 5 Core of Transcendences

1,000 Gems, 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls, 5 Core of Transcendences IHD100K - Rewards

Rewards BARRY10G - 888 Diamonds and more

888 Diamonds and more SEPT9LUTZ - 1,000 Diamonds, 10 Scrolls

- 1,000 Diamonds, 10 Scrolls IH999 - Rewards: 60 Summon Scrolls

- Rewards: 60 Summon Scrolls IH777 - Rewards: 50 Summon Scrolls (This code is for new players)

Expired

JADEBUNNY26 (expires October 1st)

NIGHTBLOOM9 (expires September 30th)

BLAZINGIHMAY

IDLEMAY1ST

REALGIFTAPR

BREEZEDROP

FEBIHBOOST

JAN26BOOST

WINTERIH25

IH11GIFTBOX

IH4UCODE9 - 1,000 Gems, 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls, 5 Core of Transcendences

MKX9ANNI25 - rewards

IHGIFT9 - 9th Anniversary gift

BARRYBEST9 - rewards

IHHAPPY999 - rewards

IHTHANKU9 - 99 Scrolls

IHBIRTHDAY9 - rewards

IHMJT999 - rewards

IHMKXJUMP999 - rewards

IHCELEBRATION9 - rewards

IHHAPPY9 - rewards

IHAKUGIFT - 3 Eminent Hero Selection Chest, 999 Gems

IHANNIMONTH - 1,000 Diamonds, 10 Summon Scrolls, 10 Core of Transcendences (expires June 20th)

IH9THANNIV - rewards

IHREWARD9 - rewards

MAYIHBONUS - 1,000 Diamonds, 5 Heroic Summon Scrolls, 10 Core of Transcendences

LABOR5GIFT - x1,000 Diamonds, x5 Treasure Coupon

SPRINGIHGIFT - Rewards

BLESSFEBGIFT - 1,000 Gems, 10 Cores, 10 Scrolls

NICEBARRY2025 - rewards

2025MJT888 - rewards

WARMCNY25IH - rewards

LUTZ10GIFT

SNOWIHGIFT - 1,000 Diamonds and more

HAPPYJANIDLE - 1000 Diamonds, 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls

LUTZ25GIFTIH - 1,000 Diamonds

OCTIHCER24

SUPERLUTZ8

IH2024BETTER - 777 Diamonds

CHAJI888 - 777 Diamonds

COMM2024IH - 1000 Diamonds, 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls and more

LUTZ7GIFT

CARNIVALIH24

IHMAY55

LABORIH24DAY

ESATERIHAPR - 1000 Diamonds and 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls and more (Valid till April 30)

MARPD2024IH - 1000 Diamonds and 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls and more (Valid till April 30)

WUTIAN888

HAPPYCNY2024

MJT888

BARRY90KCNY

IHXMASGIFT - 1000 Diamonds and 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls

XMASBARRY - 777 Diamonds

IHQA2023 - 1000 Diamonds

MOJITO6 - 777 Diamonds and other rewards

LUTZGIFTIH - Diamonds and other rewards

IHVK20K - 777 Diamonds and other rewards

SANTA2023IH - 1000 Diamonds, 10 Summon Scrolls

BARRY09IH - 777 Diamonds

PHKCZYM - 777 Diamonds

IHDCCUTE - 777 Diamonds

IH7SUMMER - Rewards: 1000 Gems and 10 Summon Scrolls

AUT10IDLE

IH23MOON

LUTZSEP2023

SUMIH2023

IDLEBARRY

XIPI777

HPBIH2023 - Rewards: 1000 Gems and 10 Summon Scrolls

HOTIHMAY - Rewards: 1000 Gems and 10 Summon Scrolls

IMPGIFTIH - Rewards: 1000 Gems and 10 Summon Scrolls

FAIRYIHMAR - Rewards: 1000 Gems and 10 Summon Scrolls

SPRINGIHDAY - Rewards: 1000 Gems and 10 Summon Scrolls

2023HAPPYCNY

IHNEWYEAR2023

BLESSING2023IH

DECXMASIH - Rewards: 1000 Gems and 10 Summon Scrolls

NOVEGIFTIH - Rewards: 1000 Gems and 10 Summon Scrolls

OCTTCOIH - Rewards: 1000 Gems and 10 Summon Scrolls

SEPLUTZIH - Rewards: 1000 Gems and 10 Summon Scrolls

SUMVIBE2022

FELIZJULIO

DHXI2022

HIJUNE2022

HAPPYMAYDAY2022IH

SPRINGTIME2022IH

IHEASTERBUNNY4

MARZOIH2022

REUNION2022IH

HAPPY2022CNY

NEWYEAR2022

2022HAPPYCNY- Rewards: 1000 Gems and 10 Scrolls

2022NEWYEARIH - Rewards: 1000 Gems and 10 Scrolls

XMAS2021IH - Rewards: 1225 Gems, 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls

ASPEN2021IH - Rewards: 1000 Gems and 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls

IHNOV2021 - Rewards:1000 Gems and 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls

autumn2021 - Rewards: 7 Heroic Summon Scrolls and 700 Gems

IHOCT2021 - Rewards: 5 Heroic Summon Scrolls and 500 Gems

SUMMER - Rewards: Diamonds x500, Heroic Summon Scrolls x5

SUMMERPARTY - Rewards: Diamonds x500, Heroic Summon Scrolls x5

IHSEPT2021 - Rewards: Diamonds x1000, Heroic Summons Scrolls x10

IHAUG2021 - Rewards: 500 Gems, and 5 Heroic Summon Scrolls.

We will keep updating this post with new Idle Heroes Redeem codes as and when they arrive. So, make sure to bookmark this page and visit it regularly to find the latest working codes and redeem them as soon as you can.

To avoid any kind of errors, please make sure you enter the codes as it is written, including any special characters, capital letters and the like.

Also, check out these redeem codes for Evil Hunter Tycoon and Train Station 2.

How to redeem your rewards?

Open the game and go to the 'Cool Events' menu

Go to the Exchange Gifts tab

Enter any of the codes mentioned above and click on the exchange code button

Go to your mailbox and collect the reward

Once you collect your reward, it will be added to your account

The redemption process is pretty straightforward - just follow the steps below.

Idle Heroes is a popular mobile RPG from DHGAMES that puts you in control of heroes who fight against evil forces inside ancient ruins. Your objective is to upgrade your characters and form strategies to lead your team to become the most powerful in the game. It is available to download on both Android and iOS. And if you need help picking the right characters, feel free to check out our Idle Heroes tier list.