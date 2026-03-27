The Wrapp - Cosy cafés, breaking cookies, and Squall-less squabbles

What are the Pocket Gamer team playing this weekend?

Happy Friday, if you're reading this when it goes out, and welcome to The Wrapp. It's our weekly series where we chat about our gaming plans for the next couple of days. This time around, Catherine is setting up her own café while Shaun is daring to hope that Square Enix can make a good mobile game and not shut it down. He's always been a dreamer. Elsewhere, Dann's back on Hitman and Iwan is walking with dinosaurs.

Catherine Dellosa Reviews Editor

I’m hoping to take it easy this weekend, so it’s Pixel Café for me. It’s another one of those regional launches I’m fortunate enough to have access to - what I wouldn’t give to be surrounded by pixelated pizzas and 8-bit eats 24/7.

In between that, I’m planning to catch Steel Ball Run on Netflix, because despite my best efforts to resist, Iwan and Will have finally worn me down. Will this be the beginning of my unhealthy obsession with JoJo as well? I suppose you’ll just have to listen to future waffling on the podcast to find out.

Shaun Walton Staff Writer

Despite how much it entertains me to attack Square Enix at any opportunity for axing all of their mobile games, I am, at heart, a Final Fantasy fanatic. I have Final Fantasy XIV running at this exact moment on one of my other screens, in fact. As such, there is only one place I will be this weekend: kicking it in modern Tokyo with Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy.

We did technically get a Dissidia game on mobile in Opera Omnia, which is now shut, just FYI, but it wasn’t a proper Dissidia experience. Duellum is. And I can’t wait to dive in and enjoy some arena-based action RPG fun. Even if it does not have Squall in it, which I am pretty sure is against the law. Square. Add Squall.

Will Quick Freelance Writer

Okay, this Wrapp is going to be a remix of sorts for me since I'm going to be throwing some games at you that you've already heard, that are already out, and that I've been playing. The big one is still Nen x Survivor (check out our beginner's guide), which is trying its best to keep me from progressing, but through a lot of patience and collecting free rewards, I finally made my team strong enough to reach the point where I can have a full team, and things are looking brighter. Wicked Defense has slowed down a bit, but I have reached Stage 3, and I've almost levelled up to get some new magic, but that just means more RNG.

The newest member of the lineup is Voidpet Dungeon, and I just want to see what new cute (and creepy) creatures I can get.

Dann Sullivan Editor in Chief

Reporting back from last week, I did successfully ‘off’ Milla Jovovich in Hitman. Not only did I do that, but I finally did the progress merging and brought over all of my progress from the Xbox, which finally rounded out my assassin’s toolkit. This week I’ll be running through the Bruce Lee mission, as I missed that the first time around, and I’m hoping that after that run its course, they’ll bring back the Eminem one… because I also missed that.

Aside from this, I’ll be out for Pikachu G-Max in Pokémon Go, and be rattling around a couple of the classics.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

My return to the world of guide writing means I’m now playing more on mobile than before. And Jurassic World Alive, to be frank, disappointed me a bit. I think the Top Trumps-style, rock-paper-scissors battle system is perfectly serviceable. But the constant shoving in your face of deals for in-app purchases makes me yearn for the relatively dignified Pokémon Go. Still, it’s popular for a reason, I’m sure.

Outside of that, I’m now considering when and how I’m going to upgrade my phone, and am already eyeing up what I’ll be playing once I do. Songs of Conquest, in the main, no doubt, as that’s one of my absolute favourite HOMM-like strategies.

Aside from that, I’ve also dipped into All Who Wander and found its dungeon-crawling setup quite intriguing. However, the controls are surprisingly finicky for mobile, with how precise your pathing has to be. I’ll have to keep my eye on it and try to keep going to find out whether it smooths out a bit more.

Other than that, my usual Vampire Survivors rotation applies, and believe me, I’m eagerly watching out for when Vampire Crawlers finally announces a release date for mobile!

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy Editor

I've always enjoyed the Cookie Run series from afar. I love how cute and colourful it is, unashamedly leaning into that aesthetic in such a way that even the 'bad' characters are still incredibly huggable. Why haven't I joined the party? Well, I always felt like I'd arrived too late. By the time I thought about playing Cookie Run: Kingdom, the roster was too large. However, with OvenBreak, I can get in early doors. It's also a 3 v 3 MOBA, which will allow me to scratch my old League of Legends itch.