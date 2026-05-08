The Wrapp - Monster minding, porcine Pokémon, and perturbing platfomers

What are the Pocket Gamer team playing this weekend?

Happy Friday - if you're reading this the day it's published - it's time for The Wrapp once again. This week, Will has a spot of choice paralysis while Iwan's sticking with the tried and tested. Elsewhere, Shaun's jetting off to Japan, spreading jealousy across our virtual office. Well, mostly. Dann isn't fussed; he gets to scour his local area for pigs.

Dann Sullivan Editor in Chief

Hello, all. It’s Lechonk Community Day on Saturday, from 2–5 pm. So for those hours, that is exactly what I will be doing, without stopping to breathe or eat or anything. Perhaps I’ll spend Sunday in an ICU as a result?

Shaun Walton Staff Writer

I am currently en route to Japan, so there is a big chance I will either be jetlagged or dying from back pain thanks to the long flight. Ah, youth seems like but a dream now. The majority of my weekend will be spent exploring as much of the beautiful country as possible. However, I will still find time to slip in some Monster Hunter Outlanders. I have been very much enjoying my time in the beta, and I am excited to dive back in.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

Lucky Shaun! But I can’t complain after my trip to Brazil last week. And suffice it to say, I’m still mulling over all that I saw there, with some absolutely amazing-looking games that I’ll be eagerly waiting to cover again.

As for what I’ll be doing? Well, my usual rotation of VS and Balatro, although I will say, having fallen off of Vampire Survivors for a while, it’s a difficult game to pick up again. Hypnospace Outlaw has me very curious, however, as it’s also set to arrive on Android.

Guess I’m spoilt for choice!

Will Quick Freelance Writer

I find myself in a strange position where I really want to play everything that I can, but I don't know what possesses the strongest allure for me. I'm celebrating a mini luck-based victory that I had in Nen x Survivor (I pulled two S-rank characters in one batch, no big deal). After playing through some Battle Fate, I'm encouraged to revisit some of the other strategic games that I've played previously, but I wanna look for new ones. Both Talystro and Dicero are all about numbers, which I've always been decent at understanding.

However, Inmost still maintains a strong position on my device, and I really have the urge to play some haunting pixelated platforming on my phone, which it provides quite significantly.

Catherine Dellosa Reviews Editor

While Shaun’s in Japan (shakes fist) and Dann’s in the ICU, I’ll be in the Underworld this weekend as Meg’s Monster has just launched on mobile. Seems my main goal will be to keep a little girl from crying, which brings back memories of my favourite niece back when I used to babysit her. She’s not so little anymore, so you’ll excuse me if I’m desperately trying to find ways to relive that feeling.

Or I might actually just go visit her this weekend - that’ll be the more sensible thing to do, won’t it?

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy Editor

Much like Catherine, I'll be playing Meg's Monster this weekend. Although I don't have a niece. So it won't conjure any memories of trying to make a child happy for me. Instead, I'm being pulled in by two things: it's apparently short and looks extremely cute. Anything I can beat in around five hours while getting an overload of adorableness (which is actually a word, it seems), ticks many of my boxes.