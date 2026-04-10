The Wrapp - From coffee chats to Pokémon wielding hammers

What are the Pocket Gamer team playing this weekend?

Welcome back to The Wrapp, our weekly feature where we chat about our upcoming gaming plans. This time round, Catherine's doing a spot of reading in a café (kind of) while Shaun is frolicking with robot wolves (possibly). Elsewhere, it's business as usual for Pokémon Go fans Dann and Jupiter.

Shaun Walton Staff Writer

Usually, there are too many options to count for what game to play on the weekend. For me, there is no question: Warframe. Voruna Prime has launched, and oh my god, they look amazing. Just that trailer for one. Also, Voruna is just a badass. She hijacked a ritual to fuse with the heads of her four wolf companions. Just the image of her kicking those doors in and saying, “Get out, losers, this is my magic spell now” is amazing. So, I shall be lost in the majesty of the Wolven Queen.

On a slightly more peaceful note, the Adventure Time collaboration has launched in Power Wash Simulator 2. So, I shall be causing a bloody mess in Warframe, and cleaning one up in Power Wash. Perfect balance.

Jupiter Hadley Staff Writer

Pokémon Go has moved all of their events to Saturdays, which is… well, a choice. I find it difficult to have all of my Saturdays free, so I will be attending a play for some of the Pokémon Go event this weekend, but will also be playing afterwards. It’s a Community Day for Tinkertink, which is a Pokémon I have grown more fond of while playing Pokopia on my Nintendo Switch. I hope to get a bunch of shinies despite the limited time (and will forever miss when this rotated a bit more).

Catherine Dellosa Reviews Editor

I’m gearing up for another one of those “Cat goes into hibernation” modes I’m always looking forward to on weekends, and Coffee Talk Episode 1 is the perfect time-waster to help me do just that.

I’ve been enjoying just reading through the stories for the past few days as they’re nothing too heavy or pressure-filled - plus, it’s essentially all about listening to the lo-fi music in the background while letting the Auto button scroll through the dialogue on its own. I’m more of a tea person than a coffee drinker, to be honest, but if coffee is all there is in a game this cosy, I don’t mind at all.

Will Quick Freelance Writer

Welcome to weekend wildness! Actually, maybe not that wild. I've been playing some KnightBound to work on a piece for it, and maybe I'll continue, but I may give it some time to tighten the screws. Additionally, I'm still slogging through Fantamon with a bunch of randos who all want to get farther than last time, but we can't always control who joins or whether they're on our level (literally).

The real story comes from the desire to finally get Humble in Voidpet Dungeon (but I did recently get Sadge, so that's something). Then there's Nen x Survivor still trying to get my money, but I refuse and will continue the grind!

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

My resumption of guide writing means I’ve been playing a lot of new and interesting releases more often now. And Dino Cataclysm is…an interesting beast. The whiff of AI is about it in the character art and voice-acting, but beneath it, there are some interesting elements and quite nice 3D assets.

Of course, it’s not really for me as the MMO-RTS sort of thing just doesn’t scratch my proverbial city-building itch. But it’s far from as bad as I expected it to be. And to be frank, I appreciate that it eases you in via taking you through an extensive tutorial, even if the actual explanations can be somewhat…lacking.

Other than that, it’s business as usual for me. However, I am preparing for a trip to Gamescom Latam later this month. So maybe it’s about time to acquaint myself with some big Brazilian releases too…?

Dann Sullivan Editor in Chief

It’s Pokémon Go (Tinkatink Community Day) and probably just some bumbling around on Steam Deck for me this week. I’m hoping to get back to some gaming ‘proper’ next week, but it’s starting to look a lot like BBQ & Beach weather outside.

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy Editor

Nothing particularly new has grabbed me this week, so I'll probably return to good old reliable Retro Bowl when I get a spare moment. Aside from that, I might look into what the meta currently is in Pokémon TCG Pocket. I've not played a single match since the latest expansion and have no clue whether that's mixed things up. Regardless of what's waiting out there in the multiplayer world, I shall wade in fearlessly with my Chandelure-centric deck. And promptly get battered, I'd imagine.