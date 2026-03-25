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Voidpet Dungeon tier list (March 2026) - Keep those emotional pets in check

By Jack Brassell
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iOS + Android
| Voidpet Dungeon
Voidpet Dungeon tier list (March 2026) - Keep those emotional pets in check

Given there are over 50 emotions to collect, each with distinct abilities, our Voidpet Dungeon tier list helps walk you through which ones are worth levelling up.

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What do you see when you look into the void? Voidpet Dungeon is a mobile RPG in which you collect adorable little creatures that are emotions incarnate. You’ll summon new emotions, equip them with helpful gear, and pit them against other emotions and bosses in the dungeons of the void.

Voidpet Dungeon tier list

You’ll want to level up your Voidpets as quickly as possible to progress through more dungeon stages. Unfortunately, there’s only so much you can do each day to earn XP without going pay-to-play, so you’ll want to level up your pets strategically.

With over 50 pets to collect, you may be wondering which ones you should spend that precious XP on. If so, check out our Voidpet Dungeon tier list on the next page.

Side by side screenshots of voidpets battling bosses BOgar and Krakoth
Click Here To View The List »

1
S+ Tier

Voidpet Element Class Rarity
Lust (HF) Metal Fighter Uber
Merry Wood Healer Epic
Down Bad Wood Fighter Legendary
Greed (HF) Fire Fighter Uber
Persistence Water Healer Legendary
Lust Metal Fighter Legendary
Defiance Fire Fighter Legendary
Rapture Fire Fighter Legendary
Sonder Water Healer Epic
high form lust and merry

Lust (High Form)

Lust (HF) is one of the most powerful void pets. Usually, you must take out the tank before going after other enemies. However, Lust (HF)’s Blindside ability lets it bypass the tank, allowing you to target healers early on. It also deals extra damage to enemies with high health.

Merry

Merry is a powerful healer capable of healing and removing debuffs from allies, making it the best healer pet. Its Ding Dong ability lets every teammate use their basic attack, which can combine for some serious damage.

2
S Tier

Voidpet Element Class Rarity
Nostalgia
Jealous Wood Fighter Legendary
Diligence Earth Fighter Legendary
Apathy Earth Fighter Rare
Greed Fire Fighter Legendary
Resistance Earth Tank Epic
Mischief Wood Fighter Legendary
Wrath Fire Fighter Legendary
Sloth (HF) Earth Tank Uber
Temperance Water Tank Legendary
Petulance Wood Tank Legendary
Gluttony Earth Fighter Legendary
Determination Fire Tank Epic
Paranoia Metal Fighter Epic
Spite Metal Fighter Rare
side by side screenshots of Nostalgia and Jealousy

Nostalgia

While not quite as powerful a healer as Merry, Nostalgia is an excellent stand-in. Its passive skill lets it heal all allies at the start of each turn, while its Warm Dream ability increases teammates’ defence and applies a temporary shield. Nostalgia’s basic attack also deals a good amount of damage, making it an all-around good addition to your team.

Jealous

Jealous is an excellent fighter class Voidpet capable of dealing serious damage. Each of its basic attacks applies 3 fragments to an enemy. It can later detonate them using its Fragment Burst skill. Its passive skill also lets it deal extra damage to enemies already inflicted with fragments.

3
A Tier

Voidpet Element Class Rarity
Ambition Water Fighter Legendary
Estrangement Water Fighter Legendary
Sadge Water Fighter Epic
Cringe Wood Tank Epic
Sanctimony Earth Fighter Epic
Kind Wood Fighter Epic
Panic Fire Fighter Epic
Joy Fire Healer Rare
Wistful Wood Fighter Epic
Scorn Metal Tank Legendary
Charity Fire Healer Legendary
Sad Water Fighter Rare
Chastity Metal Healer Legendary
Conviction Metal Tank Rare
ambition and estrangement screenshots

Ambition

Ambition is a legendary water-type fighter that deals high damage. Its passive skill, Undertow, increases the damage of its other abilities each time it uses its basic attack. This stacks up to 5 times, allowing Ambition to reach a 50% damage increase. Further, its Water Blade and Hydro Cleave abilities deal more damage based on an enemy's max HP, making it a formidable opponent.

Estrangement

Estrangement is a legendary water Voidpet that deals heavy AoE damage and debuffs enemies, making it a versatile choice. With its Draconic Roar, Estrangement reduces all enemies speed while also increasing its allies attack for two turns. Its Ice Breath skill damages all enemies and inflicts burn.

4
B Tier

Voidpet Element Type Rarity
Pride Metal Fighter Legendary
Rejection Water Tank Legendary
Sloth Earth Tank Legendary
Devotion Fire Tank Legendary
Disdain Metal Fighter Legendary
Patience Wood Healer Legendary
Scorn Metal Tank Legendary
Abandonment Water Tank Rare
Wonder Wood Healer Rare
Judgement Metal Fighter Rare
Salty Earth Tank Rare
Envy Metal Fighter Rare
Desperate Metal Fighter Epic
Anxious Wood Fighter Rare
Anger Fire Fighter Rare
Side by side screenshots of Pride and Rejection

Pride

Pride is a metal-aligned fighter with a passive healing ability that can come in handy in a pinch. It deals a good amount of damage and can use its Steel Fury skill to temporarily increase all allies’ attack. While its passive healing skill doesn’t compare to Merry’s rejuvenate ability, it’s a good secondary healer for our Voidpet Dungeon tier list.

Rejection

Rejection is a water-type tank with decent stamina and attack. Its passive skill, which heals 20% of your HP every turn, can be a real boon early on. Its basic attack, Hydro Gulp, also heals Rejection based on how much damage is dealt. Its other abilities allow it to stun an enemy and reduce all enemies' attack, making it a good choice early on for crowd control.

5
C Tier

Voidpet Element Class Rarity
Pain Fire Tank Rare
Lonely Water Healer Rare
Curious Wood Fighter Rare
Grumpy Earth Fighter Rare
Glee Earth Healer Rare
side by side screenshots of lonely and pain

Lonely

Lonely works well as a healer early on, but is easily outclassed by other healers like Merry and Sonder. It also has unimpressive stats, and while capable of dealing some damage and healing allies, you’ll want to replace it as soon as you summon another, more capable healer.

Pain

Despite its hefty stamina, Pain is arguably the weakest tank. Its passive skill grants it an extra 5% attack when hit. However, Pain’s low defence makes this less effective. While its base attack deals damage while also reducing an enemy's attack, it doesn't begin to compare to tanks like Resistance and Temperance.

Once you're done ranking all the feels in the emotional spectrum, why not have a look at our Subway Surfers City tier list and our Skull Up tier list for something a tad different?

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Jack Brassell
Jack Brassell
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Jack Brassell is a self-proclaimed nerd with a lifelong passion for storytelling. An aspiring author, Jack writes mostly horror and young adult fantasy. She is currently working to attain an associates degree in game design.