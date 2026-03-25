Voidpet Dungeon tier list (March 2026) - Keep those emotional pets in check
| Voidpet Dungeon
Given there are over 50 emotions to collect, each with distinct abilities, our Voidpet Dungeon tier list helps walk you through which ones are worth levelling up.
What do you see when you look into the void? Voidpet Dungeon is a mobile RPG in which you collect adorable little creatures that are emotions incarnate. You’ll summon new emotions, equip them with helpful gear, and pit them against other emotions and bosses in the dungeons of the void.
Voidpet Dungeon tier listYou’ll want to level up your Voidpets as quickly as possible to progress through more dungeon stages. Unfortunately, there’s only so much you can do each day to earn XP without going pay-to-play, so you’ll want to level up your pets strategically.
With over 50 pets to collect, you may be wondering which ones you should spend that precious XP on. If so, check out our Voidpet Dungeon tier list on the next page.
1
S+ Tier
|Voidpet
|Element
|Class
|Rarity
|Lust (HF)
|Metal
|Fighter
|Uber
|Merry
|Wood
|Healer
|Epic
|Down Bad
|Wood
|Fighter
|Legendary
|Greed (HF)
|Fire
|Fighter
|Uber
|Persistence
|Water
|Healer
|Legendary
|Lust
|Metal
|Fighter
|Legendary
|Defiance
|Fire
|Fighter
|Legendary
|Rapture
|Fire
|Fighter
|Legendary
|Sonder
|Water
|Healer
|Epic
Lust (High Form)
Lust (HF) is one of the most powerful void pets. Usually, you must take out the tank before going after other enemies. However, Lust (HF)’s Blindside ability lets it bypass the tank, allowing you to target healers early on. It also deals extra damage to enemies with high health.
Merry
Merry is a powerful healer capable of healing and removing debuffs from allies, making it the best healer pet. Its Ding Dong ability lets every teammate use their basic attack, which can combine for some serious damage.
2
S Tier
|Voidpet
|Element
|Class
|Rarity
|Nostalgia
|Jealous
|Wood
|Fighter
|Legendary
|Diligence
|Earth
|Fighter
|Legendary
|Apathy
|Earth
|Fighter
|Rare
|Greed
|Fire
|Fighter
|Legendary
|Resistance
|Earth
|Tank
|Epic
|Mischief
|Wood
|Fighter
|Legendary
|Wrath
|Fire
|Fighter
|Legendary
|Sloth (HF)
|Earth
|Tank
|Uber
|Temperance
|Water
|Tank
|Legendary
|Petulance
|Wood
|Tank
|Legendary
|Gluttony
|Earth
|Fighter
|Legendary
|Determination
|Fire
|Tank
|Epic
|Paranoia
|Metal
|Fighter
|Epic
|Spite
|Metal
|Fighter
|Rare
Nostalgia
While not quite as powerful a healer as Merry, Nostalgia is an excellent stand-in. Its passive skill lets it heal all allies at the start of each turn, while its Warm Dream ability increases teammates’ defence and applies a temporary shield. Nostalgia’s basic attack also deals a good amount of damage, making it an all-around good addition to your team.
Jealous
Jealous is an excellent fighter class Voidpet capable of dealing serious damage. Each of its basic attacks applies 3 fragments to an enemy. It can later detonate them using its Fragment Burst skill. Its passive skill also lets it deal extra damage to enemies already inflicted with fragments.
3
A Tier
|Voidpet
|Element
|Class
|Rarity
|Ambition
|Water
|Fighter
|Legendary
|Estrangement
|Water
|Fighter
|Legendary
|Sadge
|Water
|Fighter
|Epic
|Cringe
|Wood
|Tank
|Epic
|Sanctimony
|Earth
|Fighter
|Epic
|Kind
|Wood
|Fighter
|Epic
|Panic
|Fire
|Fighter
|Epic
|Joy
|Fire
|Healer
|Rare
|Wistful
|Wood
|Fighter
|Epic
|Scorn
|Metal
|Tank
|Legendary
|Charity
|Fire
|Healer
|Legendary
|Sad
|Water
|Fighter
|Rare
|Chastity
|Metal
|Healer
|Legendary
|Conviction
|Metal
|Tank
|Rare
Ambition
Ambition is a legendary water-type fighter that deals high damage. Its passive skill, Undertow, increases the damage of its other abilities each time it uses its basic attack. This stacks up to 5 times, allowing Ambition to reach a 50% damage increase. Further, its Water Blade and Hydro Cleave abilities deal more damage based on an enemy's max HP, making it a formidable opponent.
Estrangement
Estrangement is a legendary water Voidpet that deals heavy AoE damage and debuffs enemies, making it a versatile choice. With its Draconic Roar, Estrangement reduces all enemies speed while also increasing its allies attack for two turns. Its Ice Breath skill damages all enemies and inflicts burn.
4
B Tier
|Voidpet
|Element
|Type
|Rarity
|Pride
|Metal
|Fighter
|Legendary
|Rejection
|Water
|Tank
|Legendary
|Sloth
|Earth
|Tank
|Legendary
|Devotion
|Fire
|Tank
|Legendary
|Disdain
|Metal
|Fighter
|Legendary
|Patience
|Wood
|Healer
|Legendary
|Scorn
|Metal
|Tank
|Legendary
|Abandonment
|Water
|Tank
|Rare
|Wonder
|Wood
|Healer
|Rare
|Judgement
|Metal
|Fighter
|Rare
|Salty
|Earth
|Tank
|Rare
|Envy
|Metal
|Fighter
|Rare
|Desperate
|Metal
|Fighter
|Epic
|Anxious
|Wood
|Fighter
|Rare
|Anger
|Fire
|Fighter
|Rare
Pride
Pride is a metal-aligned fighter with a passive healing ability that can come in handy in a pinch. It deals a good amount of damage and can use its Steel Fury skill to temporarily increase all allies’ attack. While its passive healing skill doesn’t compare to Merry’s rejuvenate ability, it’s a good secondary healer for our Voidpet Dungeon tier list.
Rejection
Rejection is a water-type tank with decent stamina and attack. Its passive skill, which heals 20% of your HP every turn, can be a real boon early on. Its basic attack, Hydro Gulp, also heals Rejection based on how much damage is dealt. Its other abilities allow it to stun an enemy and reduce all enemies' attack, making it a good choice early on for crowd control.
5
C Tier
|Voidpet
|Element
|Class
|Rarity
|Pain
|Fire
|Tank
|Rare
|Lonely
|Water
|Healer
|Rare
|Curious
|Wood
|Fighter
|Rare
|Grumpy
|Earth
|Fighter
|Rare
|Glee
|Earth
|Healer
|Rare
Lonely
Lonely works well as a healer early on, but is easily outclassed by other healers like Merry and Sonder. It also has unimpressive stats, and while capable of dealing some damage and healing allies, you’ll want to replace it as soon as you summon another, more capable healer.
Pain
Despite its hefty stamina, Pain is arguably the weakest tank. Its passive skill grants it an extra 5% attack when hit. However, Pain’s low defence makes this less effective. While its base attack deals damage while also reducing an enemy's attack, it doesn't begin to compare to tanks like Resistance and Temperance.
Once you're done ranking all the feels in the emotional spectrum, why not have a look at our Subway Surfers City tier list and our Skull Up tier list for something a tad different?