Voidpet Dungeon tier list (March 2026) - Keep those emotional pets in check

Given there are over 50 emotions to collect, each with distinct abilities, our Voidpet Dungeon tier list helps walk you through which ones are worth levelling up.

What do you see when you look into the void? Voidpet Dungeon is a mobile RPG in which you collect adorable little creatures that are emotions incarnate. You’ll summon new emotions, equip them with helpful gear, and pit them against other emotions and bosses in the dungeons of the void.

Voidpet Dungeon tier list

You’ll want to level up your Voidpets as quickly as possible to progress through more dungeon stages. Unfortunately, there’s only so much you can do each day to earn XP without going pay-to-play, so you’ll want to level up your pets strategically.

With over 50 pets to collect, you may be wondering which ones you should spend that precious XP on. If so, check out our Voidpet Dungeon tier list on the next page.