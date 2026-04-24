The Wrapp - Idle journeys, ballsy factories, and burning rubber

What are the Pocket Gamer team playing this weekend?

It's Friday! And that can only mean one thing. It's time for The Wrapp, our regular feature where the PG team shares their weekend gaming plans. This time around, Will is planning on planning... well, everything it seems. Meanwhile, Shaun and Catherine are dipping into some comfort picks while Iwan, unsurprisingly, isn’t clicking with something he's playing.

Shaun Walton Staff Writer

As you may be aware, it is NFL Draft time. Go Vikes. At the time of writing, I am unaware who will be donning the purple and gold. I shall definitely be enjoying some Retro Bowl in commemoration this weekend, with either tears of happiness or sadness in my eyes. And most definitely winning more than the Vikings do.

Will Quick Freelance Writer

I'm afraid I have some sad news to share with you all… I am still NOT a racing master. I know this must come as a shock to you, since I'm such a racing expert in so many other ways (just not in any of the ways that involve going fast to reach a designated point before other people trying to reach that point), but I'm not perfect. I've been playing Racing Master, and I can feel myself getting better as I try to write about it. Maybe one day I will be THE racing master.

But until that day comes, I'll continue to unwind with games like Voidpet Dungeon, Fantamon, Nen x Survivor, and the latest, Ten Valkyrie.

Catherine Dellosa Reviews Editor

The scorching heat of the summer sun has successfully melted my brain, so I’m pretty much done for the weekend, and will likely refuse to move an inch for fear of incinerating whatever’s left of my cells.

I’ll probably stay in bed and complete my transformation into a pile of goop, or download AFK Journey in hopes of whisking my virtual self away to a land where the sun isn’t my enemy. I’ve been looking forward to the Frieren crossover in May since it was announced, so if I’m going to shut myself in my room all weekend, I might as well get a head start.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

My journey into the world of guides and lists is taking me to some interesting places. Not least Lord of Novels, a confusing but fun little mess of a game which seems to have had a bit of a slapdash approach to its localisation and translation. I’m sure I’m meant to recognise some of these characters, given it professes to feature isekai protagonists, but that could be something lost in the post, so to speak.

In any case, by now you might’ve gotten the hint that I’m headed to Gamescom Latam next week. So normal service will likely resume the week after, alongside some exciting coverage of what the Brazilian and Latin American development scene might have for mobile!

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy Editor

While it's usually the gacha RPGs and match-3 puzzlers that make all the big bucks on mobile, they don't tend to excite me all that much. Instead, I'm more into the various excellent indie developers on the platform, like Tepes Ovidiu and Bart Bonte. It's the latter that has caught my attention this week with the release of Factory Balls Go. Starting life as a Flash game, it's now available on iOS and Android, tasking you with manufacturing the perfect ball. That's a simple enough concept, I'm sure you'll agree, but I have no doubt it'll have a few tricks up its sleeve that prove it's absolutely not straightforward.