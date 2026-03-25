Pixel Café offers adorable restaurant management and merge gameplay

Out now in the Philippines

Pixel Café is a new indie puzzler that's currently only available in the Philippines

But this adorable little mix of restaurant sim and merge puzzler may soon get a wider release

So take a look, and enjoy some deliciously crunchy pixel art

We often get game submissions over here at Pocket Gamer. Although they're surprisingly rarely of the home-grown variety. Occasionally, though, there's something new from a humble developer that really catches our eye, which is exactly the case with Pixel Café! So what's this delicious blend of puzzler and restaurant management got to offer?

Currently only available in the Philippines on iOS, Pixel Café does as it says above. It blends merge-style puzzling with classic Café management gameplay. You merge by launching food items into a given board, with your aim being to create sweet treats to satisfy customers.

Pixel Café is free-to-play and boasts over 20 different levels at launch. With the focus being squarely on offering up short but fun-filled sessions. And as the name also implies, this is all wrapped up in comfortable and presentable pixel-art visuals that really fit the comfy atmosphere of the Café.

Order up!

There's not much else to say about Pixel Café, given it serves exactly what it says on the tin. But I have to admit, for something where we were given a tip on it out of the blue, this is a surprisingly well-made and well-presented little puzzler. There's a pleasing amount of bouncy, lively animation that makes this more than a mere slideshow of interesting pixel art!

Of course, for the moment, Pixel Café is seemingly only available in the Philippines, and on iOS at that. But don't fret, because by all accounts it looks as if we may get a wider-scale release for Pizel Café, and hopefully, if there's interest sparked by our humble site, that'll come all the sooner!

In the meantime, if you feel the need to hone your puzzle skills, then why not take a look at our list of the best puzzle games on iOS?