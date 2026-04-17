The Wrapp - Redacted opinions, Warframe again, and sky merchants

What are the Pocket Gamer team playing this weekend?

Happy Friday, and welcome back to The Wrapp. If you're new here, it's where we chat about our weekend gaming plans for a bit. In this instalment, Iwan and Catherine are forced to be coy about what they're playing, thanks to the wonderful world of embargoes. Fortunately, Shaun can be more open about his love for Warframe and Dann's planning for a nice holiday by ensuring his phone is fully prepped with stuff to play.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

This week I’ve been digging into an upcoming release that I’m currently not at liberty to discuss. Suffice it to say, though, it’s an interesting spin on a classic franchise that I’ll be writing some coverage for. So far, I’ve been fairly pleased with it, but I think at least part of my criticism will stem from the rather baffling subsystems that are behind what is actually quite a compelling gameplay loop.

Other than that, it’s business as usual for me this week, including a few interviews to handle. Although I admit my time has mostly been taken up by Deadlock over on Steam. Now wouldn’t that be impressive if it came to mobile?

Catherine Dellosa Reviews Editor

Must be something in the water at the hypothetical water cooler here at hypothetical PG Towers, because for the past few days, I’ve also been working on something I’m not at liberty to discuss. Such is the wonderful world of embargoes - they’re incredibly exciting and incredibly terrifying.

So, suffice it to say I’ll be spending my weekend holed up in an undisclosed location with the lights off and the curtains drawn. I’ll resurface when the embargo lifts next week!

Dann Sullivan Editor in Chief

A quiet one for me again, although next week I’ll be doing a bit of travelling and so I’ll be making sure that I’ve got all the classics installed: Tents & Trees, Suzerain, After Inc. and more.

Will Quick Freelance Writer

Even though I have never sought this path in reality, I have pursued competitive racing in the digital world. Of course, most of it involved go-karts and a severe lack of safety regulations, but it was still all about the speed. Now, I pursue a more serious kind of digital racing in the world of Racing Master. Can I become a master of racing? Only I can determine that.

Well, and the parameters of the race, along with the other competitors.

Shaun Walton Staff Writer

After drooling all over Voruna Prime last week and writing a feature that I hope got my love for her across, I have been back on the Mastery Grind in Warframe. I am desperate to get the Prime weapons for Voruna, so every Warframe, weapon, and companion I have is getting to Rank 30. I even purchased the Nova and Trinity Prime Resurgence pack before it left, and I will be spending my Royal Aya on the Gauss and Grendel Prime Resurgence that just launched. Warframe truly has its claws in me once again.

Although it does have competition. I bought a Switch 2 this week, in fear of a price hike, and downloaded Pokopia. It is as adorable as I imagined, so I will be spending time rebuilding society, too.

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy Editor

They say you shouldn't judge a book by its cover, but we all do, don't we? Especially with games. This week, Merchant of the Skies has caught my attention thanks to its simplistic art style. Iwan described the look as rough around the edges in his news article, and I don't entirely disagree. However, I think it lends it a cutesy charm. Whether or not I'll get on with a trading simulator is another matter entirely. We shall find out, though!