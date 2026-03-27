Jurassic World Alive beginner's guide - 5 tips when pitting dinosaurs against each other in mortal combat

Spared no expense

With the success of the Jurassic World franchise, mobile spinoffs are inevitable

But Jurassic World Alive may be the most ambitious as it emulates other AR hits

Want to give it a go? Here are the very basics and what you need to keep in mind

For better or for worse, Jurassic Park has come roaring back to the fore with the launch of the Jurassic World franchise, including the most popular recent entry, Jurassic World Dominion. Like it or not, that massive popularity also comes with inevitable mobile spinoffs, including the long-running Jurassic World Alive that only recently hit a whopping seven years of service!

Basically, it's Pokémon Go but with dinosaurs, as you explore the real world in order to find different creatures to add to your roster, and even generate entirely new ones in the lab. Oh, and of course, you then do what humanity is wont to do and pit them against each other in mortal combat.

Jurassic World Alive beginner's guide

Now, somehow, this is slightly less unethical than what InGen usually does. And it's definitely got its appeal. So if you want to see what all the prehistoric fuss is about, then this Jurassic World Alive beginner's guide is the place to get started!