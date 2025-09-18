App Army Assemble: All Who Wander - "Should you take a walk with this classic-inspired roguelike?"

We ask the App Army

All Who Wander is a recently released roguelike that draws inspiration from classics like Pixel Dungeon. That means it's simple to understand but tricky to master. If you dip your toe into its world, you can expect plenty of failure and just as much learning. We handed the game over to our App Army readers to see if they could wade through its many challenges.

Here's what they said:

Gives me a just one more go feeling, but I play it without permadeath. The graphics remind me of old games back in the 90s. Just click on the screen to move. Click to attack an enemy (turn-based attacks). I just feel that during some runs, enemies can swamp you, and you die. Others, you’re the danger. I would recommend, though.

All Who Wander is great for on-the-go play because it's a turn-based strategy game that works perfectly in portrait mode with an autosave feature. I love that I can pick between a random adventure or one of the six premade journeys. There are 10 diverse classes, and I've been having the most fun with the Bard class so far. You can buy random mercenaries from the Taverns to assist you that you do not control, which is actually nice because it keeps the game streamlined, though I would absolutely welcome more mercenary options to change their AI for offence, defence, support, or even control them directly in some cases.

A cool mechanic is gaining experience just for reaching the end of a level, which means you can actually choose to flee when your health is low instead of having to fight every single monster. The interface is also super helpful; you can just hold down on a hex space or an enemy to get detailed information on whatever you're looking at. I also noticed that some tiles have status effects, like how walking on desert sand dunes can slow you down, for example.

The game offers a lot of replayability with its different modes. You can play Adventure Mode with unlimited reloads or a roguelike mode with permadeath for a real challenge. The game feels pretty balanced for the most part. I enjoy building up the different characters I've played so far and am looking at trying out every class the game has to offer, but the world can feel a bit empty between stages. Still, the game's detailed bestiary and different biomes make it perfect for both short bursts of play and longer sessions. I'm definitely holding onto this one as it has a lot to offer in a small file size.

AWW is an adventure roguelike where movement and attacks are turn-based. It is great fun when playing without permadeath. It would be even more fun if this game weren’t a roguelike at all. I feel a proper adventure here, but sadly, the formula makes me wander lost.

A good game that would be great if it focused more on adventure and story. Still, I have a lot of fun playing the game as it has some clever battle and stealth mechanics. Good, but could become a great game.

I really enjoyed this for its simple artwork and procedurally generated biomes. Simple combat and choices between random adventures or a series of quests, as well as ‘adventure mode’ or Hardcore mode permadeath. The ability to exit the level even if you haven’t killed all the enemies can be a lifesaver. Controls are simple, and I found it fairly well-balanced.

Plus, the ability to recruit help, and the occasional animal that’ll help you if you rescue it. If I’d change anything, it would be to add a few save game slots because I wanted to run parallel game types. But overall, it’s a very solid, replayable entry that packs a lot into a small, simple game. Enthusiastically recommend.

All Who Wonder is a roguelike RPG where you guide your character over procedurally generated levels with turn-based movement and battles. You play on top-down hex-based levels as you explore, and there are plenty of options to upgrade your characters and recruit help.

Graphically, the game looks like something from decades ago, with low-polygon in-game graphics and nicely drawn stat screens. It’s an easy game to pick up, but as is the nature of roguelike games, death can come quickly as enemies overwhelm you. A fun game to play that is easy to recommend.

All Who Wander is a roguelike turn-based game with tile-based movement. The graphics are pretty sharp, but kept fairly basic in a good way. It looks kind of retro without going ultra-pixelly. The sound is decent and the music is quite good without being grating or annoying. After the good short tutorial, you can choose from 10 classes when you start a randomised/procedural playthrough. Each game is different thanks to the procedurally generated maps and layouts.

The essential gist of the game is to go on a journey, complete quests with light puzzles along the way, fight many battles, and collect better gear along the way. This game is very suited for mobile play with quick turns and appropriately sized maps. It was fairly easy to pick up and put down if I got busy (aka my kids needed me or my wife asked me to do laundry). This game will stay on my phone, and I am hoping for several updates to keep things fresh. Highly recommended!

The App Army is Pocket Gamer's lovely community of mobile game experts. As often as possible, we ask them for their thoughts on the latest games and share them with you.

To join, simply head over to either our Discord Channel or Facebook Group and request access by answering the three questions. We'll then get you in right away.