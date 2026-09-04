Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy tier list (September 2026) - Cloud or Zidane? Such Strife

No one wants to wade into battle with a bad character, so we created a Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy tier list so you can make the best choice for your playstyle.

Updated on September 4th, 2026 - Version: 1.7.0 - Added: Bartz

Who doesn't know Final Fantasy? It's quite possibly one of the most famous (and loved) video game franchises in the world. Originally launched in 1987, it still continues to release new games and attract players. Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy is one of these.

This entry is a bit different, though. Instead of a classic RPG, it asks you to recruit heroes from the series to fight in 3v3 battles. But you don't fight other players: you have to take down monsters before them to win the race. To do so, you need to pick strong characters, and you'll probably need our Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy tier list to do so.

There are currently only four roles and ten heroes to use, some of them being more famous than others, like Cloud, Rinoa, and Zidane (no, not the footballer). They come from different entries, such as Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy XIII, and Final Fantasy IV.

Characters are important here, but so are abilities. You can choose pretty much any character you like once you finish the tutorial. However, special abilities have to be drawn from the gacha pool, and that's what makes these fighters stronger.

Before even thinking about summoning new abilities, let's find out in our Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy tier list which character to pick as your main.

Original article by Charlene Tavares. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.