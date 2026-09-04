Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy tier list (September 2026) - Cloud or Zidane? Such Strife
No one wants to wade into battle with a bad character, so we created a Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy tier list so you can make the best choice for your playstyle.
Updated on September 4th, 2026 - Version: 1.7.0 - Added: Bartz
Who doesn't know Final Fantasy? It's quite possibly one of the most famous (and loved) video game franchises in the world. Originally launched in 1987, it still continues to release new games and attract players. Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy is one of these.
This entry is a bit different, though. Instead of a classic RPG, it asks you to recruit heroes from the series to fight in 3v3 battles. But you don't fight other players: you have to take down monsters before them to win the race. To do so, you need to pick strong characters, and you'll probably need our Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy tier list to do so.
There are currently only four roles and ten heroes to use, some of them being more famous than others, like Cloud, Rinoa, and Zidane (no, not the footballer). They come from different entries, such as Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy XIII, and Final Fantasy IV.
Characters are important here, but so are abilities. You can choose pretty much any character you like once you finish the tutorial. However, special abilities have to be drawn from the gacha pool, and that's what makes these fighters stronger.
Before even thinking about summoning new abilities, let's find out in our Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy tier list which character to pick as your main.Original article by Charlene Tavares. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
S Tier
No surprise at the top of our Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy tier list. Cloud is currently one of the best heroes. He's a melee character who deals an insane amount of damage, and since his passive buffs his DMG when attacking bosses, he's the perfect pick for boss fights. His Ascension ability throws enemies in the air, making them vulnerable. And if you can pull his Omnislash ability, he'll become a beast. After all, he did kill Sephiroth with it.Gaia
Gaia is another strong melee fighter, but she needs some practice to truly shine in battles. She can both debuff her enemy's SPD while granting herself SPD and ATK increase with her passive. Her ability can even further increase her action SPD for 20 seconds. All in all, she's both quick and strong.Lightning
Lightning is an agile fighter who is easy to play but hard to master. When mastered, she becomes unstoppable: she's a strong damage dealer with good AoE attacks, and her passive further increases her damage against monsters. With her special ability, she dashes forward while attacking enemies multiple times.Clive
Clive has a kit that one could say "broke the game". His skills provide AoE damage and healing, which make him easily the character you need to have.Tidus
Excellent mobility and hit-and-run playstyle. Clive's one of the fastest characters with strong tracking and combo potential.Celes
Celes is a direct counter to burst damage. Hit her, and Invincible General feeds her self-Bravery. Hit her team, and Runic turns that incoming damage into party-wide Bravery. Add in her hold-skill HP regen field alongside a quick ice slash combo, and she keeps squishy carries alive simply by punishing the enemy for attacking.Bartz
Bartz is Wind melee carry who uses skill rotations to stack damage buffs, close gaps, and land wide 5-second stuns in 3v3 combat.
2
A Tier
Warrior of Light is an interesting support character who buffs his nearby allies' ATK with his passive. When his ability is activated, he even decreases the damage taken by his team by 15%. He's a solid pick, but he can't wander too far from his allies, otherwise he'll become useless.Terra Branford
Currently, Terra is the best ranged character, with a passive that decreases the cooldown of her fire abilities. Her special skill launches nearby enemies into the air, much like Cloud. However, she requires precise timing to be played effectively throughout matches, meaning it can be pretty hard to fully utilize her potential.Kain Highwind
Yet another character who is too hard to master to reach S Tier. Kain is a versatile melee fighter whose ability launches nearby enemies into the air. If this attack lands correctly, his passive kicks in and increases his ATK for 20 seconds.Firion (FFIII)
Firion is a melee DPS with self-healing through Blood Weapon, crowd control via Vortex of Arms, and sustained damage output through Fervid Blazer and Chain Strike. His rotation lets him stay healthy while pressuring multiple enemies on the frontline.Balthier
Balthier is a ranged DPS who controls distance with Blast Shot and Piercing Shot while building damage through Element of Treachery and an enhanced normal attack buff from Fires of War. He's ideal for safe, mobile combat from range.Onion Knight
He is a decent character who provides solid damage and somewhat good support. He can deal some AoE damage, but his true potential shines through once he hits level 9.Iroha
Iroha is able to decrease the enemies' DEF and SPD. She can also charge forward, making her quite a mobile character (despite being melee). She is a good character to use against bosses.Rikku
Rikku is extremely strong, having the ability to double your HP. She can be an outstanding support, but it all depends on timing - that can literally turn the tides of battle.
3
B Tier
Krile is a support hero specialised in healing. When purifying a crystal, her passive increases the bravery gained by the team (which is mandatory to fight bosses), and her special ability gives her own bravery to her allies. She's arguably the best healer available, but she is also a liability since she doesn't really do anything otherwise.Rinoa Heartily
Rinoa is a ranged character who is a bit tricky to use. Her passive increases the bravery bonus when she respawns, and she's got some good attacks. However, she's just too weak to hold her ground against enemies with huge damage output, and her teleport ability needs some practice to prove useful.
4
C Tier
Prompto is a ranged fighter who can deal a good amount of damage, and his ability lets him continuously attack enemies in front of him. That said, it comes with too many drawbacks: long cooldowns, a situational passive (it increases damage during a burst chain), and real difficulty mastering him.Zidane Tribal
The last character on our Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy tier list is Zidane. This agile hero is really not interesting to play, since his passive (increases movement SPD) is only useful when his HP is 40% or below, and his ability (steals bravery from enemies) can't work with Bravery Burst.
Like with every tier list, this one is designed to help you choose the most versatile and easy-to-use characters. Of course, you can simply pick your favourite Final Fantasy fighter, stick with them, and master them to become unstoppable, since there are no really bad heroes here.
And if you happen to be playing anything else right now, we've got you covered. Check out our Seven Deadly Sins Origin tier list and Cookie Run: OvenSmash tier list.